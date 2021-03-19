CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA tournament experience for Illinois skews hard in the coaching staff’s direction. As in, they’re the only ones that have been there.
Brad Underwood took his first four teams as a head coach — three at Stephen F. Austin and one at Oklahoma State — to the NCAA tournament and was an assistant on four Kansas State teams that reached the Big Dance, too.
Assistant coach Orlando Antigua was on the staff at Pittsburgh for three tournaments (after playing for two with the Panthers a decade earlier), Memphis for two and Kentucky for four, which included three Final Fours and a national title with the Wildcats in 2012.
Fellow assistant Stephen Gentry played on four NCAA tournament teams at Gonzaga and then experienced four on Mark Turgeon’s staff at Texas A&M, four with Underwood at SFA and Oklahoma State and two working with Mark Few at Gonzaga.
The Illinois players?
Friday’s first-round game with Drexel — set for a 12:15 p.m. tip at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis — will be their first after the NCAA tournament was canceled a year ago with the Illini a lock to participate.
“We’ve talked to them,” Underwood said.
Now, Underwood didn’t go full “Hoosiers” in those discussions, but the gist was still the same. Yes, the stage is bigger. The police escort to Wednesday’s practice and the March Madness-branded courts proved that. But nothing else really is.
“Once the ball’s thrown up, guys play,” Underwood said. “They hoop. … It’s still five guys that are out there trying to beat us. We’ve got to go compete. We’ve talked about since early January you’ve got to win six and you’ve got to bring it mentally every single day. If you don’t, you go home. It’s really that simple.”
The Illinois players have gotten that message.
They took care of one preseason goal by winning the Big Ten tournament championship. Their focus then turned to the next.
Leaving Indianapolis without cutting down the nets at Lucas Oil Stadium (again, but this time on April 5) isn’t the plan.
“We have the same mindset, same focus, same attitude,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “We’ve got one goal down, and we have our next goal, which is to win a national championship. Every game we have to go into it as a one-game championship. It’s win or go home. We know this can be our last game. We’ve just got to be laser focused and continue to prep.”
That doesn’t mean the Illini aren’t enjoying the moment in Indianapolis. It’s a different moment, for sure, compared to the normal NCAA tournament experience, but this team has spent the last nine months only together.
Another few weeks on top of that is nothing.
The experience of having last year’s Big Ten and NCAA tournaments ripped away from them stands as a lasting reminder to enjoy what’s happening now.
“You get these exciting butterflies in your stomach like, ‘Wow, we’e here,’” Frazier said. “That’s the biggest thing. You’ve just got to take it all in day by day and look at the bigger picture. That’s just being able to be here where we’re at right now.
“We know last year what happened when the season got taken away from us. Everyone’s just taking it in day to day, very excited to be here and to be in March Madness. This is the best time of our lives right now. We’re not going to take it for granted.”
That’s what Underwood wants. The preparation for Friday’s game against Drexel took precedence this week, of course, but there were plenty of moments to enjoy together as a team off the court and away from the makeshift film room on the road.
“Whether it was eating St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail and watching the horseradish burn the heck out of people,” Underwood said. “Whether it was watching Kofi put on a soccer clinic (the other) night in our media room. All of those things are neat and unique, and I want guys to understand how important that is. The games take care of themselves. Everybody remembers that, but it’s all the other stuff you do as a unit and a team I want these guys to enjoy and remember.”