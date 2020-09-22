CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois soccer team has played regular Friday night intrasquad scrimmages under the lights at Demirjian Park the last few weeks.
The competition level has been rather fierce. Enough that associate head coach Jeff Freeman has pulled double duty as referee. Highlight reel-worthy moments haven’t been in short supply either, with sophomore midfielder Lilian Lucas delivering a last-second, game-tying goal this past Friday.
The same type of work is happening just north on Fourth Street at Huff Hall on a daily basis. The Illinois volleyball team is hammering the fundamentals and fine tuning a team replacing five starters from last season, but the six-on-six scrimmages hold perhaps even more weight. They’ve certainly brought out the competitors on coach Chris Tamas’ team.
Intrasquad scrimmages and team workouts have been the only outlet for Illinois volleyball, soccer and cross-country since the NCAA postponed all of its fall championships last month. It was a mandated move with fewer than 50 percent of the teams competing, as conferences nationwide put a halt to their fall sports.
Tuesday’s news of an approved NCAA plan to play its fall championships in the spring might not evoke immediate change toward season preparation, but the impacted Illinois teams now have at least a timeline for when they can return to competition.
“It gives us a target,” Illinois soccer coach Janet Rayfield said. “It gives us something to start planning and thinking about. … Knowing there’s going to be a season — putting a start date to it — I think it psychologically makes a huge difference.”
The postponed volleyball season will be the first to start its “spring” slate with a season set to run Jan. 22 through April 3. The Illini cross-country teams will compete from Jan. 23 through March 5, and soccer will play from Feb. 3 through April 17.
Volleyball has the benefit of playing indoors in January. Rayfield said that the Feb. 3 start date for soccer might not line up with when the Illini actually begin their season.
Both Illinois soccer and volleyball will have to navigate their late January/early February starts with providing enough lead time to the season. Per the NCAA, official practices can begin at the discretion of each individual institution. That both sports typically have a brief run-up to a normal season is in their favor, although they will have to contend with starting during a time they’ve typically been off campus for winter break.
“We’ve been training a bunch,” Tamas said. “If you take a break before a season, you pretty much don’t want to get to a place where you’re getting de-conditioned. As long as we can keep our touches up and stay in shape, usually 18 days has always been the standard.”
The NCAA’s approved plan to play its fall championships in the spring came before word from the Big Ten on how it might handle its other fall sports after its reversal and decision to play football starting the third week of October. Soccer teams in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have already started shortened, conference-only fall schedules, while volleyball teams are set to do the same.
“When the football schedule came out again last week, everyone was like, ‘What about volleyball?’” Tamas said. “To me, unless we were trying to play a championship in January or February, then it would have made sense to try to rush and get our season in as well. That wasn’t the case. … I get why the other conferences did it, but I’m totally fine with how we’re doing it.”
Rayfield was in agreement. Would Illinois soccer play this fall given the opportunity? Sure. Do the Illini have to? No.
“Now we know the real season with an NCAA championship is in the spring,” Rayfield said. “If we don’t play games this fall, it doesn’t mean we’re still not getting better and still training and still improving and we’ll be ready when the season comes in the spring.”
The other key difference in the NCAA’s plan for fall championships in the spring came with the tournaments themselves. The tournament field for both soccer and volleyball will be cut from 64 teams to 48.
“We pushed hard to have a regular tournament with 64 teams,” Tamas said. “It just is what it is. Where it hurts the Big Ten is normally we’re placing seven or eight teams in the tournament and have, consistently, five or six making it to the Sweet 16.”