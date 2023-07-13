Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Communication is paramount in any sport.
Illinois women’s soccer coach Janet Rayfield has witnessed that up close and personal since last Friday, when the United States Soccer Women’s Deaf National Team arrived in Champaign-Urbana for a week of training leading up to the World Deaf Football Championship.
“Just being able to see that national-team level, but also to see players with hearing challenges just step in and try to be the best that they can be (is rewarding),” said Rayfield, now entering her 22nd season as Illini coach. “Any time you see that, you understand just what a privilege it is to be able to hear and communicate on the field so easily, and understand that that’s not the luxury that everybody lives with.”
Rayfield and Illinois are happy to host the national team — which boasts four Deaflympics gold medals and a pair of Deaf World Cup titles — as it aims to chase another trophy in Malaysia from Sept. 23 through Oct. 7.
The national team hosted a youth clinic on Saturday and a pair of exhibition scrimmages at Illinois’ Demirjian Park, welcoming St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC on Sunday and Indy Premier Soccer Club on Wednesday evening.
“The facilities that U of I has are amazing, and Janet is amazing,” national team coach Amy Griffin said. “The camp changes dramatically when you have someone that’s in your corner that gets you, and that is going to fight for you.”
That relationship has been especially helpful given the U.S. team’s relative inability to train on a regular basis. The team is training together for the first time since winning the 2022 Deaflympics gold medal in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.
Griffin and assistant coach Joy Fawcett are aiming to finalize a roster of 22 players for the tournament from a pool of about 28 players.
It’s a welcome problem to have.
“This is the first time anyone’s competed for a spot,” Griffin said. “It’s usually like, you all made it because the pool has been too small or they haven’t been able to save the money. So this will be the first time that we’re actually making cuts, which is great.”
The team didn’t compete in the event’s first year in 2008, but captured gold medals in 2012 and 2016.
Several players from those teams are back in the fold this season, including 2016 Golden Boot winner Emily Cressy and veteran talents Sydney Andrews and Kate Ward. The trio has been a part of the program since 2011.
“It’s been really cool to see our game grow, and there’s more teams than ever who are in this tournament,” Ward said. “We also saw more skilled and talented teams in Brazil, and I think that’s an exciting thing. I think it’s a good thing. It pushes us to get better, which is all we can ask for.”
Other names to watch among the Americans include newcomer Holly Hunter and veteran winger Casey King.
Training in the Midwest has been a nice fit for Andrews, who is a native of Wichita, Kan.
“Coming back here to be able to train here is a lot of fun for me, specifically,” Andrews said. “(Illinois has) great facilities. Talk about a perfect grass field. You can’t ask for better. It’s probably better than what we’ll see over in Malaysia.
“It’s also awesome to be in an environment that will somehow mimic what we see in Malaysia, too, so I just feel like we’re getting maximum impact out of our time here.”
It’s a partnership that Griffin credits Rayfield — a longtime champion of the deaf national team — for fostering.
Rayfield has taken plenty from the team’s time on campus.
“Giving them an opportunity to train in such an environment like this has been extremely educational for me to watch,” Rayfield said. “The coaching and the interaction of a team that has communication challenges, communication is such a huge part of our game. And to watch them navigate that and see how they communicate in such a unique way and what you can take from that to bring into our own environment, it’s just been a pleasure.”
A bright horizon lies before the national team, which joined the U.S. Soccer national team program in 2022 alongside its men’s deaf team counterpart after previously operating as part of the USA Deaf Soccer Association.
That’s led to increased funding and an easier time for all involved.
“Now, (players) can come without having to pay,” Griffin said. “We also have this huge support network that we’ve never had, tools that they can use to better themselves. Trainers, more interpreters, equipment, so Amy and I don’t have to do laundry.”
Players are eligible for the deaf national team when their hearing loss in their best ear is at least 55 decibels.
Hearing aids aren’t allowed during international competitions in order to provide a level playing field for every athlete. This is a blessing and a curse.
“Most of our kids that have (hearing implants) don’t know sign language,” Griffin said. “And in other countries that don’t have the resources or the technology or the funds, they all just know sign language. So when they’re on the field, their communication is a lot easier.”
Getting news out to women with hearing impairments has been a challenge in the past, albeit one that has improved somewhat in recent years.
The team encourages high-level players who are interested in the program to reach out via email at ExtendedNT@ussoccer.org.
“The funding is now here, so now we just need to grow the pool,” Griffin said. “The player pool is small. We’re trying to (grow). We will have a camp for deaf kids somewhere in the country, and it would change their life if they showed up.”
Saturday’s clinic in Champaign also brought together youth players from far and wide.
“We had a kid from Columbus, Ohio, drive 10 hours (with her mom), and she was deaf and she was begging and pleading with her mom to come back again the next day just to watch the team play in a game,” Griffin said. “She said, ‘Now that I’ve come, I would have driven 20 hours because of the chance for her daughter to see players just like her.’”
Hosting the team — which is staying at Bromley Hall on Illinois’ campus — has been easy, according to Rayfield. Demirjian’s recent renovations have left plenty of space for the team to work with.
It’s been a fulfilling stay for both the national team and Rayfield’s Illini, some of whom have been in town to see the former up close and personal. Illinois goalkeeper Julia Cili, for example, helped the national team’s goalkeepers.
“We may use verbal cues quite often, but they get an opportunity to see someone that’s got to do it a little bit differently,” Rayfield said. “That opens the door for us to learn from that.”