United States Soccer Women’s Deaf National Team players Payton DeGraw, left, and Gracie Fitzgerald watch for instructions from assistant coach Joy Fawcett, right, and interpreter Sara Romes on Wednesday evening at Demirjian Park in Champaign. The U.S. national team played Indy Premier Soccer Club as it prepared for the World Deaf Football Championship, which runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 7, in Malaysia.