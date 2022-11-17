Illinois Genesis Bryant (1),Illinois Adalia McKenzie (24) and Illinois Samantha Dewey (33) after their win as they address the crowd in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Illinois women vs McNeese State in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
1 of 30
bkbUIwmcneese gallery1.JPG
Illinois Genesis Bryant (1),Illinois Adalia McKenzie (24) and Illinois Samantha Dewey (33) after their win as they address the crowd in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery2.JPG
Students from Bottenfield school in Champaign cheer in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery3.JPG
Adam Clause, 8, Decatur, covers his ears to the noise of the crowd as he joins in screaming on command in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery4.JPG
Illinois Aicha Ndour (21) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery5.JPG
Illinois Brynn Shoup-Hill (23) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery6.JPG
Illinois Geovana Lopes (14) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery7.JPG
Illinois Kendall Bostic (44) and McNeese State Desirae Hansen (53) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery8.JPG
Illinois Jayla Oden (12) and McNeese State Alicja Falkowska (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery9.JPG
Illinois Jayla Oden (12) and McNeese State Stephanie Guihon (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery10.JPG
Illinois Kam'Ren Rhodes (4) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery11.JPG
Illinois Aicha Ndour (21) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery12.JPG
Illinois coaches in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery13.JPG
Illinois Brynn Shoup-Hill (23) and McNeese State Alicja Falkowska (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery14.JPG
Illinois head coach Shauna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery15.JPG
Illinois head coach Shauna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery16.JPG
Illinois Genesis Bryant (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery17.JPG
Illinois Geovana Lopes (14), Illinois Samantha Dewey (33) and Illinois Jayla Oden (12) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery18.JPG
Illinois head coach Shauna Green in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery19.JPG
Illinois Camille Jackson (0) and McNeese State Le'Shenae Stubblefield (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery20.JPG
in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery21.JPG
Illinois Samantha Dewey (33) and McNeese State Grace Wener (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery22.JPG
Illinois Kam'Ren Rhodes (4) and McNeese State Grace Wener (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery23.JPG
Asst. Coach DeAntoine Beasley in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery24.JPG
This student couldn't keep up with the excitement in the fourth quarter in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery25.JPG
Illinois Camille Jackson (0) and McNeese State Grace Wener (22) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery26.JPG
Illinois bench explodes as they hit 100 points in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery27.JPG
Bottenfield students react as they hit 100 pointssin a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery28.JPG
Illinois Makira Cook (3),Illinois Kendall Bostic (44) and Illinois Adalia McKenzie (24) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery29.JPG
Illinois Kendall Bostic (44) reacts to their win in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
bkbUIwmcneese gallery30.JPG
Illinois Makira Cook (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant knows the best version of the Illinois women’s basketball team is when the Illini have the chance to use their Phoenix-transition offense.
First-year coach Shauna Green’s philosophy of scoring in six seconds or less was never better than during the second quarter of Illinois’ 100-38 nonconference victory against McNeese State in front of 8,141 fans — mostly elementary school students — on Wednesday at State Farm Center for Field Trip Day.
that saw the Illini (3-0) outscore the Cowgirls 26-3 during the final seven minutes, 56 seconds, of the first half to pull ahead 52-12 going into the locker room at halftime.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard ran the floor after Jada Peebles picked Mireia Yespes’ pocket, with Peebles finding an open Bryant for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer with 2:31 left in the second quarter.
It accounted for three of the 15 points Illinois scored on the fast break versus McNeese (1-2).
“When we get a clean rebound, my eyes just light up because I know people are going to go push,” said Bryant, who finished with 11 points, one of six Illini players in double figures in the 62-point rout. “Anyone can be a pusher. There’s just so much space and freedom.”
Yes, there was.
And Illinois showed what the ideal version of this Illini team can be in a dominant first half. Especially the second quarter when Illinois held the Cowgirls to five points, the sixth time this season the Illini have limited an opponent to single digits in a quarter through three games.
“(Genesis) said it, right? I think we’re at our best when we’re playing and getting into Phoenix, and we’re able to play fast and free and have the floor spaced,” Green said. “We have multiple people that can shoot the three, so it’s hard. You have to kind of pick your poison.
“Again, in order to do that, we have to get those clean stops and clean rebounds. ... This team has really taken to Phoenix, and they’re running it at a pretty high level for this early on, but it all really stems from our defense and rebounding.”
The latter is an area Green didn’t feel Illinois was good enough at on Wednesday. The fact McNeese outrebounded the Illini 18-16 on the offensive glass was a problem Green identified afterward.
That Illinois got away with that deficiency was down to the Cowgirls missing plenty of shots. McNeese was only 10 of 63 from the field (15.9 percent) and even worse from beyond the arc (2 of 25, 8 percent).
The Illini had no such problems offensively. Adalia McKenzie started the game off well for Illinois, scoring eight of her team’s first 12 points. That was part of 12-point, three-rebound performance for the 5-foot-10 sophomore guard.
“I loved her aggressiveness,” Green said. “She was in that attack mode. That’s what I want her to be in all the time. She was getting to the rim with ease and really sparked us. I want her to play with that confidence all the time. She had extreme confidence in that first five, six minutes, and it was awesome to see.”
Bryant, Jayla Oden (10 points) and Makira Cook (10 points) complemented McKenzie in the Illini backcourt, while Kendall Bostic (12 points, 12 rebounds) and later Geovana Lopes (game-high 13 points, five rebounds) helped deliver half of Illinois’ 50 points in the paint.
It added up to the Illini’s first 100-point performance since a 109-107 loss to Sacramento State on Nov. 24, 2018, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., as part of a Thanksgiving weekend tournament.
The 38 points were also the fewest Illinois has allowed in game in six years, a 56-33 home win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 2, 2016.
“Coach preaches just get paint touches,” Oden said of Illinois’ game plan versus McNeese. “Paint touches leads to open threes or just even scoring in the paint. I think that’s the key thing for us this year is boxing out, rebounding.”