URBANA — The race hadn’t even reached its halfway point, but as Susannah Scaroni glanced backward during the T54 5,000 meters, her first race at the Tokyo Paralympics last month, she realized she had made a mistake in her category’s first race of the Games.
She built too big of a lead.
In a race in which athletes take turns at the front before sliding back behind a new leader to draft, the University of Illinois wheelchair racer found herself all alone at the front, more than 50 meters ahead of the next racer.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh no, this is going to be so embarrassing when everybody catches up to me and it looks like I was trying to pull away with a lot of laps left,’” she said, “because I really was not trying to do that.”
The 30-year-old had never finished higher than seventh in any Paralympic event, and that came in the marathon. Her only previous race on a Paralympic track was the 800 meters at the 2016 Rio Games, and she didn’t come close to qualifying for the finals.
Simply winning a medal in any of her four races in Tokyo, Scaroni said, would have been a significant accomplishment.
Scaroni, though, is used to racing against herself. To receive health insurance and a training stipend from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, she needs to meet a certain time threshold every year.
So she kept pumping as quickly and economically as possible, knowing that Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer, who dominated the international scene during the spring and summer, would likely catch her.
Schaer, though, never caught up. Scaroni didn’t realize it until she approached the home stretch, but she was nearly on world-record pace.
Scaroni crossed the line in 10 minutes, 52.57 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Schaer, and 28 seconds ahead of teammate Tatyana McFadden, who won the bronze. She finished 1.4 seconds shy of the world record.
“It changed the frame of reference,” UI coach Adam Bleakney said. “For the rest of the Games, where we thought Manuela was the racer who had a gap on every female, it wasn’t anymore. Now, that was Susannah. She was distinctly stronger than any other woman in the field.”
All of a sudden, Scaroni’s racing career had changed. After winning one gold, which earned her $37,500 from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, she wanted to prove to the world — and to herself — that it wasn’t a fluke.
She’s still waiting to do so, and she’ll have to wait for a long time.
Because of a string of bad luck, she never got that chance.
Scaroni is still thrilled with her magical 5,000 win. But as she sits in her home, wrapped in a hard back brace that restricts movement up to her chest because of an injury that’ll keep her out of this fall’s marathon season, she wonders what could have been.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
The bad luck started when Scaroni was boxed in during the first lap of the 800 meters, meaning she had to expend extra energy to catch up to Schaer and McFadden, and she took bronze.
As rain poured onto the track at the start of the 1,500, her hand slipped and hit the spoke of her wheel, causing her racing glove to fall to the ground. She injured her wrist and lost around 15 seconds on the field, a deficit that ultimately proved insurmountable.
In the marathon, she built a 90-second lead, but between her injured wrist, the rainy weather and too much resistance against her racing gloves because of a sticky substance she added to her wheel, she couldn’t hang on.
The pack caught her on the 24th mile, and she finished sixth.
With better luck, Bleakney is confident Scaroni would have won multiple gold medals.
“Without question, she was the strongest female at those Games,” he said, “and that’s such a huge accomplishment, to be in that position where you have that velocity and the ability to sustain it.
“But there are a lot more variables that come into play, and that’s the nature of sport.”
The run of bad luck turned worse, though, just over two weeks ago.
Scaroni resumed training for a packed season of marathons shortly after returning home to Urbana, but she had to train earlier than her teammates because the UI graduate student was beginning an internship in Decatur that will allow her to become a registered dietitian.
The morning of Sept. 16, she pulled out her racing chair, attached the 6-foot pole with an orange flag that warned motorists she was on the road, and headed out on Windsor Road.
When she reached Meadowbrook Park, the sunrise glaring in front of her, a driver pulled up behind her in a 2008 Honda Civic and, at full speed, collided with her. Scaroni went flying from her chair.
According to a lawsuit filed on her behalf, the driver was ticketed “for failing to reduce his speed to avoid a collision with Scaroni.”
Scaroni suffered a burst fracture of her T8 vertebrae along with road rash. She’s forced to wear a back brace for a month that completely restricts her movement below her chest, and she’s not allowed to support more than 10 pounds.
“It was very scary in the moment,” she said. “But honestly, it could have been so much worse.”
She’ll be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, but Scaroni will miss all of the major marathons this year, including the Boston Marathon next month, where she would have come in as one of the favorites.
Despite that, she’s simply happy to be alive.
“I was at the best I had ever been, and I was looking forward to racing in Boston,” she said. “So, that was a huge amount of disappointment. Plus, I just love training, so the fact that I’m not even able to get out of my house alone was disappointing, but moreso, I’m thankful that I’m alive.
“Those are the emotions I’ve been going through, but each time, it’s pretty easy to come back to the gratefulness that I’m doing well, all things considered.”
The collision was a rare one among Illinois wheelchair athletes, who make up a bulk of the American wheelchair racers at each Paralympics.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
Bleakney remembers the last such collision well. Twenty years ago, he was a graduate student at Illinois and a world-class marathon racer when a truck approached him from behind on Duncan Road at a high rate of speed. Unlike Scaroni’s accident, the driver saw him at the last second, and Bleakney heard a screech of tires as the driver slammed on his brakes and knocked him into the ditch. He was in and out of the hospital quickly with minimal injury. Normally, he said, drivers are safe and respectful.
“Nine out of 10 people are patient and supportive and they’ll wait,” he said. “For the one driver who has to scream around us and almost hit the oncoming car, I always wonder, ‘Did you really need that extra 10 seconds that you just gained by not just waiting behind us?’ For the most part, we’ve been around in this community for so long, that people are supportive of us.”
After her gold medal performance at the Paralympics, a spotlight now shines on Scaroni. After the accident, Runner’s World ran a story about her injury.
She hopes to use that attention to lobby for better road awareness and better infrastructure for athletes who want to train on the road — not only wheelchair racers, but runners and bicyclists.
“With what happened ... it’s kind of strange to have this new platform,” she said. “So, I’m just trying to navigate that in the best way just so that the most good can come out of it.”
Scaroni still expects to get back to where she was two weeks ago, when she could make an argument for being the best wheelchair racer in the world. With three years before the next Paralympics and several marathons in between, opportunities to stand on podiums will be plenty if and when she returns to full strength.
If she doesn’t, though, Scaroni is thankful she experienced the feeling of being on top of her sport, however brief it was.
“It’s such a great time to become involved in this, because they are advancing all the time with prize purses increasing, and awareness is increasing,” she said. “I was so excited to be a part of that when I had more strength and tools than I had ever had before. I’m just hoping to get back and be better than ever when I fully recover. But yeah, the 5,000 made me not want to be done yet.
“On the flip side — and I’m not saying this to say, in any way, that I’m giving up or anything — but I cannot say enough words to say how grateful I am to have that experience. I couldn’t have even written in a better finish if that’s my last Games. That was such a gift from heaven to have that experience.”