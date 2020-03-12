Asmussen | A bummer for all fans, including this one
I’ve got tickets to the NCAA tournament next Thursday at St. Louis. Good seats, in the 100 level.
I’ve been looking forward to it for months. Actually, for years.
Starting in 2008, my son Hank and I have gone to the tournament every year, usually at a Midwest site. Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Des Moines, Indianapolis. You name the city and we have probably been there.
First time we went to the tournament was in Omaha, Neb. I found ridiculously cheap seats on eBay that were next to a team entrance. Hank, then 7, got a kick out of seeing the players up close.
It was wall-to-wall ball. Four games the first round, a day off (watched it on TV from other sites naturally), followed by two more games. We ate pizza and nachos. We bought souvenir T-shirts and mini basketballs.
It became our spring ritual. One I wouldn’t let even a major illness stop.
In 2013, days before open-heart surgery, I got permission from my doctors to attend the tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
The games were a blast. The surgery? Not so much.
In 2016, we had tickets for the tournament in St. Louis. A week or so before the games, I was hospitalized in St. Louis for a minor, albeit slow-healing issue.
I pestered my doctor to let me out in time for the games. Must have worn him down because he allowed me to go. I zipped over to Enterprise Center and didn’t miss a basket.
Hank is 19 now, a sophomore in college. We planned to leave next Wednesday night for the short drive to St. Louis.
We still might go, but not for the games. Our streak in the stands ends at 12. COVID-19 is the culprit.
On Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the decision to play the NCAA tournament games without fans. Only essential personnel and family members will be allowed to watch.
Emmert’s statement included:
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
The decision makes a lot of sense. Health over basketball is a no-brainer.
But, I have to admit, my heart sank when I heard the news. I figured an altered format was possible, but hoped for the best.
It’s a bummer for all basketball fans. Locally and across the nation.
Illinois will make the NCAA tournament field for the first time since 2013. The team would have had a large following, especially if it was assigned a nearby site like St. Louis or Cleveland.
No need to gas up the car or look for plane tickets. You are going to be able to watch the games, just not in person.
Get ready for the weirdest U.S. sporting event ever. Important games between terrific teams. With a smattering of applause. It will be like the hush before Tiger Woods gets ready to putt. Without the roar after he sinks it.
The Big Ten Conference followed the NCAA lead. On Wednesday, it announced league tournament games starting today will be fan-less.
That was another blow to an Illinois fandom ready to make the short drive to Indianapolis.
The two preliminary games Wednesday were played with fans. Northwestern-Minnesota and Indiana-Nebraska drew smaller crowds.
