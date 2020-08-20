Make no mistake, Lisa and Tim Ford want what is best for their son, Luke.
They supported the star tight end when he first decided to play football at Georgia. And they backed him when the Carterville native transferred to Illinois. They helped Luke pursue immediate eligibility at his new school, a request that was denied by the NCAA.
Luke thought he was going to get back on the field in 2020 for the first time in two years. So did his family, which plotted out trips from their home in southern Illinois across the Big Ten.
Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Indiana and Northwestern were on the tentative itinerary.
“Our Saturdays (now) are pretty free,” Tim told me on Tuesday evening.
All the planning got altered by COVID-19.
Then, ultimately, squashed Aug. 11, when the Big Ten postponed the fall season.
“Disappointing for sure,” Tim said. “We feel for Luke.”
The decision by Big Ten presidents and chancellors, put into practice by commissioner Kevin Warren, drew a swift and wide rebuke.
Parent groups across the conference wrote letters in protest of the move. Illinois football parents wrote to Warren on Wednesday. Though the Fords didn’t help write the letter, they “fully support it 100 percent.”
Tim’s biggest beef with the decision was the timing. Coming just a few days after the schedule was released, the announcement surprised Tim.
“They could have gave it a little bit more time,” Tim said. “Whether they were going to shut it down or not, I don’t know that it needed to be done then.”
An even bigger concern was the Big Ten’s lack of information when it announced the postponement. When a baseball game is called off, it is usually followed shortly thereafter with a makeup date.
“It all raised a lot of questions,” Tim said. “The branding of the way this went down and the lack of information and transparency was atrocious. They had three to fourth months to figure out and that was what they came up with really leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”
More transparency would have helped make the Fords and other families feel better about the situation. Warren released an open letter Wednesday that attempted to address the reasons behind the Big Ten’s decision regarding fall sports. Even so, it may still be difficult for the conference to regain the trust of all involved.
Even with a family, like the Fords. They know firsthand what it’s like to live with COVID-19.
It’s personalThe Ford family has seen the ramifications of what the pandemic can bring.
Six weeks ago, Luke’s older brother, Noah, contracted COVID-19.
“He got it bad,” Tim said. “He was extremely sick. Lisa and I were quarantined for 14 days. We ran away bravely.”
Noah Ford, 22, had all the symptoms: stomach trouble, shortness of breath, high fever. It lasted 100 hours.
“Lisa said he moaned for 96 hours,” Tim said. “When it ended, it ended. He went out and ran 4 1/2 miles the next day.”
Luke wasn’t around when his brother got sick. The tight end remained in C-U, preparing for the season.
Fortunately, Lisa and Tim didn’t get the disease. They are not sure where Noah picked it up.
The Carterville area has been impacted by COVID-19. As of Wednesday afternoon, Williamson County had 568 confirmed cases and seven deaths.
Safer at homeBack to the Big Ten now. Tim said he has no complaints about the words and actions of Illinois athletic department officials. Only praise for Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and his staff.
“Illinois was superb,” Tim said. “I couldn’t have gotten any more communication from them. They were fantastic.”
The school administered daily saliva tests to all of the players. Plus, two additional nasal swabs each week.
“We were completely informed by Josh Whitman,” Tim said. “As a family, Lisa and I couldn’t feel more confident with what the Illini were doing.”
It became clear to Ford that Illinois’ procedures were far out in front of the rest of the Big Ten.
“Illinois has been the leader, testing everyone, every day, since early June,” Tim said. “How is the rest of the Big Ten not doing that?”
After the season was postponed, the Fords took their son from the football team headquarters to the C-U apartment he will share this season with wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.
“There’s no way you can tell me that’s safer than what they were doing at that football facility,” Tim said.
Classes resume Monday on the UI campus. That means thousands returning from all parts of the country and the world.
The Illinois football players are expected to continue to follow the rules: wear masks, frequently wash their hands, socially distance and avoid large crowds. But ...
“Even if your kid is doing the right thing, what is going on around them?” Tim asked rhetorically.
Tim saw enough potential trouble off campus to raise his level of concern.
“There are two different worlds there,” he said.
Tim has checked out the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. He sees a very low risk for mortality in the 15-24 age group.
“Everything these kids do has a higher risk factor than that,” Tim said. “Everything.”
One unknown is the long-term health ramifications for those who get the disease.
“If the risks are mitigated to a certain point, it is basically a choice,” Tim said. “It’s a choice to either opt in and take those risks — i.e. if you were going to jump out of an airplane with a parachute, you’re taking a risk. You drive a car down the street and you’re taking a risk.”
The Fords feel “completely fine” about their son playing football.
Even with the games delayed until the spring, Luke will still be rarin’ to go. Eligible again, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end is expected to be an important part of Rod Smith’s Illini offense.
“He’s ready to play right now,” his dad said.
Whenever the games are played, the Fords will be there.
Is Tim worried about his son possibly playing two seasons in 2021?
He goes along with Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who has said he wants more information before making a decision.
“Luke said he’ll play 24 games in a year, he doesn’t care,” Tim said. “Mom and Dad, if it was pee-wee ball, maybe. This is D-I Big Ten ball. That’s a little different.”