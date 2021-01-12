Illinois women’s basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down this week’s poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team Rec. Pts Prev
1. Stanford (29) 10-0 747 1
2. Louisville 10-0 696 2
3. N.C. State (1) 10-0 680 3
4. Connecticut 7-0 678 3
5. South Carolina 8-1 647 5
6. Baylor 8-1 589 6
7. Texas A&M 12-0 580 8
8. UCLA 7-2 532 9
9. Maryland 9-1 479 12
10. Oregon 9-2 454 11
11. Arizona 8-2 437 7
12. Kentucky 9-3 417 10
13. Michigan 9-0 400 15
14. Mississippi State 8-2 386 14
15. Ohio State 6-0 297 16
16. South Florida 9-1 270 18
17. Arkansas 10-4 253 13
18. Indiana 7-3 192 19
19. DePaul 6-3 190 20
20. Gonzaga 10-2 139 21
21. Texas 8-2 125 17
22. Northwestern 6-2 108 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 90 NR
24. Syracuse 5-1 77 24
25. Washington State 7-1 73 NR
Others receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette Illinois women’s basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Stanford 1
2. Louisville 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Connecticut 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Baylor 6
7. Texas A&M 7
8. UCLA 9
9. Oregon 12
10. Maryland 15
11. Michigan 14
12. Kentucky 10
13. Arizona 8
14. Arkansas 11
15. Mississippi State 13
16. Ohio State 16
17. Indiana 18
18. South Florida 24
19. Gonzaga 20
20. Texas 17
21. DePaul 19
22. Northwestern 21
23. Syracuse 22
24. Missouri State 25
25. Tennessee NR
Who’s up: For the first time this season, the Big Ten had a team ranked in the Top 10 of the AP women’s poll. That distinction belongs to Maryland. The Terrapins, ranked ninth, have won eight straight games, including going 3-0 this past week in beating then-No. 19 Indiana, then-No. 23 Michigan State and unranked Purdue. Ashley Owusu (18.8 points per game) and Diamond Miller (17.5 ppg) have formed a strong 1-2 scoring punch for coach Brenda Frese.
Who’s down: Arkansas has endured a brutal stretch of games and consequently has dropped from a season-high of No. 10 on Dec. 28 to No. 17 in Monday’s poll. The Razorbacks watched a 73-69 lead slip away in the final 30 seconds of a 74-73 home loss to Texas A&M on Sunday, with the Aggies’ Jordan Nixon sinking a game-winning layup with less than a second left.
Who to watch: North Carolina State at Louisville, 2 p.m. Sunday (ESPN). The Wolfpack already have a Top-5 road win on their resume beating then-No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 3 in Columbia, S.C. N.C. State — and the ACC in general — have been hit hard with COVID-19 cancellations so hopefully this game goes ahead as planned.