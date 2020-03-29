CHAMPAIGN — Garrett Acton put a face, well, at least a voice, on the cancellation of not only the Illinois baseball season, but all remaining winter and spring sports earlier this month.
The senior pitcher was the first Illini athlete to speak publicly on the matter.
Five days after what would have been his final season at Illinois ended abruptly in response to the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, Acton provided a reasoned, measured response on March 17. His maturity in the face of adversity — even adversity no one had real experience in handling — wasn’t exactly a surprise from the 21-year-old.
Acton’s experienced enough in his life on and off the baseball field to provide perspective. His dad, Gordon, died unexpectedly in 2015 during his senior year at Lemont High School. His college baseball career got off to a stumbling start, with a rough 2017 season at Saint Louis before he regained his footing in 2018 at Parkland, which led him to Illinois.
“Coach had just talked about how it kind of grounds us as players,” Acton said about something Illinois coach Dan Hartleb shared after the season was canceled. “We go into every day thinking we’re student-athletes, we’re invincible. This stuff won’t happen to us. It won’t affect our season. It’s one thing to deal with stuff in baseball.
“There’s also problems, plenty of issues, that people deal with in life, and at the end of the day, baseball’s a game. We love it. We love it to death and it’s something we put so much time and effort into, but the stuff I’ve been through in my own career and personal life has already put this in perspective. For me, maybe it’s a little easier to grasp the gravity of this situation and be able to cope with it and understand what I need to do moving forward as a baseball player. Understanding the work I have to continue to put in to be prepared for whenever I end up on the field next.”
Baseball is where the next bit of uncertainty lies for Acton. The NCAA has recommended that student-athletes in spring sports be granted an extra year of eligibility, but that measure has yet to officially pass. Major League Baseball will still have a draft this summer, but it will be shortened likely to between five and 10 rounds.
Acton is keeping his options open.
“If I end up at the end of the year going back to school and getting a master’s degree, that’s a great opportunity for me,” he said. “If I get the opportunity to play professional baseball — if that’s the right situation — that’s a great opportunity. Out of all this darkness and dark situation, there’s great opportunities either way for me. I’ve just got to approach those as they come.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Acton already made the choice once to return to Illinois. The start of his pro career was there for the taking last summer when he went 2-3 with a 2.18 ERA and led the nation in saves with 19. Acton earned multiple All-American honors and would easily have been drafted, but he made it clear his degree and one more season at Illinois was a priority. He went undrafted because of it.
“He’s put his education in front of everything,” Hartleb said. “Last year he would have gone in the draft, and then he would have had to come back and finish school. He chose to come back to school and put the baseball — at least the professional side — on hold because the academic side is so important to him. He’s got that sense of security and outlook for the future. He’s mature beyond his years in those areas.”
It wasn’t just a finance degree, though, that brought Acton back to Champaign for one more season. Hartleb had a young team this season, with freshmen and sophomores outnumbering juniors and seniors two-to-one. Acton knew that would be the case before he decided to return, and that was actually one of his determining factors.
“I knew I would have to step into a bigger leadership role,” Acton said. “That was a responsibility that I really wanted to take. I knew that we’d need leaders, and I wanted to be a part of the change that was going to happen with this program and help lead the young guys. Hopefully I’ve done a good job of that. I’ve done the best I can. Being able to see their development — see where the program was going — was something that was really important to me. The culture and camaraderie around this team was a big driving factor in me deciding to come back this past year.”
Acton appeared in six games this spring. He allowed just two hits in 6 2 / 3 scoreless innings for a spotless 0.00 ERA and added six more saves to his career total. The sixth on March 8 in an 8-7 Illinois win at Elon was No. 25 in essentially a season-and-a-third with the Illini.
A record-breaking 25th, pushing Acton past Tyler Jay for the top spot on the all-time list. All accomplished in just a little more than a season with the Illini.
“If that was my last game, obviously, it’s a pretty cool way to go out,” Acton said. “If that really was my last game, it’s something to be proud of. More importantly, I’m just proud to be a part of this program whether or not I come back at the end of this season. I take immense pride in being a student-athlete at the University of Illinois.”