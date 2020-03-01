FRISCO, Texas — Before the Illinois baseball team departed for Texas, Branden Comia said he felt the Illini belonged in the Top 25.
The Illinois sophomore wasn’t shying away from mentioning the importance of the upcoming weekend’s three-game series — all against ranked competition — when he met with reporters this past Wednesday before practice.
So far this weekend, Comia and the Illini have gone out and backed up their shortstop’s confidence.
A day after his RBI single in the eighth inning led to a 1-0 victory by the Illini against No. 13 Texas A&M and a 450th career victory for Dan Hartleb who is now in his 15th season in charge of Illinois, Comia helped the Illini beat a second ranked opponent in as many days.
Comia’s solo home run to center field in the third inning was a part of a 2 for 5 performance at the plate in Illinois’ 4-2 win against No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Jacob Campbell also posted a two-hit game, with RBI singles in both the second and sixth innings. An RBI double by Centennial graduate Kellen Sarver in the seventh put the Illini ahead 4-1.
“We got a lot of good swings,” Hartleb said after Illinois (5-3) piled up 12 hits against the Cowboys (7-4), with six players posting multi-hit games. “We hit a lot of balls hard. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made. We took a step forward from an offensive perspective.”
Less than 24 hours after holding the Aggies scoreless, the Illini received more steady pitching from the likes of starter Ty Rybarczyk followed by Cole Kirschsieper and closer Garrett Acton out of the bullpen in the win against Oklahoma State.
Kirschsieper was the winning pitcher after delivering 3 2 / 3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Rybarczyk. Rybarczyk, a former Parkland College standout, made his second start of the season for the Illini, allowing a run and five hits in 4 2 / 3 innings.
Illinois, which has won four consecutive games, finishes up its marquee weekend in Texas with a 11 a.m. Sunday showdown against No. 1 UCLA (9-0).
Illini lose on road to Wildcats
EVANSTON — The Illinois women’s basketball team couldn’t prevent No. 14 Northwestern from clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, with the Illini falling 75-58 to the Wildcats during Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale in front of 4,016 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Illinois (11-18, 2-16 Big Ten) scored fewer than 60 points for the 12th time in 18 conference games this season. The Wildcats (26-3, 16-2) overcame 22 turnovers by cashing in on a 40-16 advantage in paint points and outrebounded the Illini 46-31 for Northwestern’s 10th consecutive victory against Illinois.
Maryland (24-4, 15-2) now trails the Wildcats by a half game entering the Terrpains’ regular-season finale at 3 p.m. Sunday against Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Illini trailed by 11 at the half and despite closing to within six points of the Wildcats early in the third quarter, Northwestern used an 18-8 stretch in the final 6:27 of the penultimate quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.
Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 18 points.
Illinois will be the No. 13 seed in this week’s Big Ten Conference tournament and is set to face No. 12 seed Wisconsin (11-18, 3-15) in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Badgers beat Illinois in the teams’ only meeting this season, a 73-64 victory against the Illini in Champaign on Feb. 2.
UI wraps up Big Ten meet
Illinois had six athletes and two relay teams collect points on the final day of the Big Ten indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The Illini men finished with 28 points for a 10th-place team result. The Illinois women placed 11th with 21 points.
Chisom Nwoko led the Illini’s efforts Saturday with a second-place clocking in the 400-meter race (53.51 seconds).
Olivia Howell and Jonathan Wells also put up top-five showings. Howell placed fourth in the mile run at 4 minutes, 45.15 seconds, while Wells added to his Big Ten title in the long jump on Friday with a fifth-place result in the high jump (2.18 meters).
Thomas Saggau was seventh in the triple jump, while Bret Dannis (60-meter hurdles) and Tracy Towns (800) both finished eighth.
The men’s 1,600 relay team of Jason Thormo, Jaden Jackson, Robert Williams and Declan Rustay placed fifth with a time of 3:10.62, while the women’s 1,600 relay team of Nwoko, Ololade Ayoola, Amira Aduma and Howell finished eighth after clocking in at 3:41.10.
Illini drop close match
The Illinois men’s tennis team stormed out to a 2-0 lead Saturday night against No. 21 Baylor at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, but the Illini were unable to hold on to that early momentum in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Bears.
Illinois started off by winning the doubles point and saw its early lead increase with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win by Siphosothando Montsi.
Baylor, however, won four of the final five singles matches to clinch the victory.
Aleks Kovacevic did deliver a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-3 victory at No. 1 singles for the Illini’s third point. Kovacevic and Montsi also won their respective doubles matches teaming up with Alex Brown and Gui Gomes, respectively.
Errant throw does in Illini
Sidney Sickels’ throwing error in the sixth inning proved costly allowing Fresno State to plate the go-ahead run in an eventual 3-2 loss by the Illinois softball team late Friday night at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.
The Illini (8-8) grabbed the early lead on Shelby Stauffenberg’s solo home run in the second inning.
The Bulldogs answered an inning later with Schuylar Broussard’s two-run homer putting Fresno State into the lead at 2-1.
Delaney Rummell’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning but that was the last time Illinois, which played host Cal State Fullerton late Saturday night, would score in the loss.
Sickels struck out 10 in her six innings of work, which also included six hits and two earned runs.