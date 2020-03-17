CHAMPAIGN — One of the best feelings for any athlete happens on senior day.
For a few moments, all the practices, games, travel, offseason workouts, sacrifices and much more is recognized. Not only by their family members, their coaches and fellow teammates who are there to celebrate the moment, but also by the fans. People who may only enjoy watching a particular athlete play the game they love and doesn’t have a personal connection to the athlete other than just that. By being a fan.
For dozens of Illinois seniors in spring sports, that moment won’t unfold in the coming months. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the remaining winter sports still vying for an NCAA championship, along with athletes in spring sports who were already underway in their respective endeavors.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman reiterated that this past Friday morning during an hour-long press conference at State Farm Center.
“Certainly the competition thing is final,” Whitman said. “That’s not going to get changed.”
Bummer. Disappointment. Unimaginable. Pick a gloomy adjective and it fits those circumstances, especially for the senior athletes. But it’s a short-term sacrifice as the country — and the world — grapples with the unknown of coronavirus and trying to prevent its spread.
Illinois baseball closer Garrett Acton didn’t ask for this. Nor did Illinois men’s track and field jumping standout Jonathan Wells. Or women’s golfer Tristyn Nowlin. The trio are among dozens of Illini seniors who, barring the complex issues surrounding any eligibility relief the NCAA sorts out in the future, won’t get to represent the Illini again on the playing field.
But in these pages, in the coming days, weeks and months, we’ll do our best to spotlight those athletes who started with a dream — to play college sports and to do so at Illinois — and then followed through on it. That’s right. Our plan here at The News-Gazette is to profile every single senior athlete at Illinois that had their college athletic careers cut short because of circumstances completely out of their control.
We’ll tell their stories. Their moments of triumph. Their moments of heartache. Their leadership. Their talents. Their path to Illinois. And their path once they complete their degrees at Illinois.
It won’t have balloons or cakes or special public-address announcements that are common during senior day activities.
But they deserve to have their moment in the limelight. They deserve to have their story told.
In essence, they deserve to have their senior day.