CHAMPAIGN — Dan Hartleb should have been in the dugout leading the Illinois baseball team against Dayton on Tuesday afternoon in his return home to southwest Ohio.
Instead, the Illini coach was helping his son, Zak, move out of his apartment after his own baseball season at John A. Logan College in Carterville was canceled.
Garrett Acton should have spent Tuesday prepping for the chance he might be needed at the end of the game against Dayton. Perhaps an opportunity to add to his program-record 25 saves. Instead, the Illinois senior closer was home in Lemont.
Ty Weber wouldn’t have played Tuesday against the Flyers. Still, the Illini senior right-hander had Friday’s start to look forward to against Iona. It would have been Illinois’ second home game at Illinois Field this season. Instead, Weber was back at home in Menomonee Falls, Wis.
The 2020 Illinois baseball season — like all remaining NCAA winter and spring sports — were canceled last Thursday in response to the public health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Baseball took a necessary back seat to more pressing concerns.
“I got a text on Saturday from somebody and I told them this is the first time in 37 years that I’ve not made a baseball-related decision on the weekend in March,” Hartleb said. “Uncharted territory for all of us. Mixed emotions on everything. If you look at all the work that goes into a season by the players, the staff — all the support people — it’s kind of a sad feeling.
“But if you take a step back and look at what’s right — at least what experts are saying is right for the country and right for our community and right for our families and the players — I think it was absolutely 100 percent the correct decision.”
Hartleb was actually in Carterville last Thursday when the decision to cancel all spring sports was being made. Illinois was scheduled to play at Southern Illinois on Friday, so Hartleb took the opportunity to head down a day early to watch his son play for John A. Logan. With the decision looming and his team practicing back in Champaign, Hartleb kept in communication with his coaching staff.
“They kind of changed what was going on in practice,” Hartleb said. “We had a much different practice. We let everybody in (batting practice) hit. Had the pitchers hit. Just tried to have some fun with them knowing that there was going to be a blow to them in just a matter of minutes.”
The team was informed of the decision to cancel the season after practice. They met again last Friday as a group to discuss it further — Hartleb held off a day to gather as much information as possible — and then by Saturday most of them were leaving Champaign and heading home.
“Going into practice (Thursday) we were starting to see other conferences shut down their season,” Acton said. “I think we were all kind of prepared for that. Obviously, we were hoping for something different. This wasn’t the outcome anybody expected for our season or had hoped for going into it.”
Illinois was perhaps rounding into form when its season was canceled. The Illini (8-5) had won seven of their last nine games, including victories against Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 23 Oklahoma State.
“We’re essentially playing in front of their home crowds, in front of 6,000 or 7,000 people and we have a bunch of guys who never played in anything like that before,” Acton said of the wins against Texas A&M and Oklahoma State at the end of February in Frisco, Texas.
“The way we handled that as a team and being able to put all that aside and do our jobs was something I was really impressed by,” Acton continued. “I honestly didn’t expect our guys to handle that well — especially the new guys who’d never done that before — and I think we were really just starting hit our stride.
“It’s disappointing, obviously, that we won’t be able to continue to see that growth at least in the short term, and we’ll have to wait to the fall to see that continue, but that growth we’ve seen from guys and the level of talent that we have will continue to prove itself. This team next year will be incredibly talented and really able to make a mark on the national stage.”
Those wins were Illinois at its best. Hartleb also saw some moments in the first 13 games of the season where his team’s youth was still making growth a work in progress.
But he still saw that growth happening in the rougher moments.
“I really thought we did a good job of making great progress between week one and week four, and that’s something we talk about all the time,” Hartleb said. “A lot of learning went on that first month of the season. We learned a lot, and guys had to understand what was on the line each and every day. I thought we had a chance to be a very solid team and be in the upper third of the Big Ten, and I was excited about some of those coming games.”
With their season canceled, the Illini are now scattered across the state and Midwest. They’re still keeping in contact — even if they’ve had to resort to FaceTime, texts and calls.
“It’s weird being home in the middle of March,” Weber said. “It’s something I really wouldn’t have thought of happening these past couple years. I’m going to be honest and say that this season ending hasn’t fully really hit me yet. It was crazy. It was something I would have never thought would happen. Obviously, it’s not the way anybody would want their season to end, but it makes it easier on my mind knowing there’s thousands of other athletes in Division I, II and III and junior college going through this exact same thing.”
Hartleb said he’s mostly let his team be since what became the end-of-the-year Friday meeting. With no immediate baseball decisions to make, Hartleb has instead started preparing for what’s next for the team.
“I’ve tried to stay plugged into what’s going on in the department and the decisions that (athletic director Josh Whitman) and the group have made,” Hartleb said. “I’m trying to do as much research as I can to help our players understand what’s going on when I communicate with them over the next couple of days. I’ve kind of left them alone a little bit, but I need to communicate with them on where I see things going and what happens in certain situations.
“One of my major things that I need to spend time with is helping guys to understand the importance of them jumping right back on the academics Monday morning. I’ve been busy with things I didn’t think I’d be busy with, and I’ve been busy trying to do things that are going to be productive for the entire group.”
Hartleb said the reality of the situation hit him a little harder Tuesday morning when he left Champaign to help his son pack and move. It’s the same feeling, he said, that he imagined his players and their parents felt at the end of last week.
“This is something that I think we watch the news and always say, ‘This doesn’t happen in the United States. It happens everywhere else,’” Hartleb said. “I think it’s going to be humbling for our country. I think it’s going to make a lot of people appreciate things we take for granted. Hopefully when this is all said and done, we’re a stronger country and the leadership continues to make great decisions to help us move forward and get back to what we consider normal routines.”