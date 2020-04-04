CHAMPAIGN — Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb sees the NCAA granting spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility as a positive step forward after all remaining winter and spring seasons were canceled last month in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors will get a chance to compete and get some closure on their careers.
There’s also the opportunity to finish degrees or get a jumpstart on a graduate program that will have a lasting impact long after athletic careers have been completed.
Hartleb spoke with his seniors Thursday once the Illinois athletic department had a chance to meet and determine its course of action. It was a two-way conversation. Hartleb shared some of his opinions and listened to his athlete’s thoughts and concerns. The Illini coach said Friday he expects at least a couple of his seniors to take advantage of their bonus season.
“The thing I’m most excited about with the group that is considering coming back is the leadership they gave us this past year,” Hartleb said, adding his seniors took charge during a meeting at his home before the season started to address several issues. “Those guys recognized things needed to be changed. They had already talked about it as a group.
“They had great vision of what we needed to do to be more successful and to continue to improve as a group. I’m excited about those guys coming back and continuing on with the leadership they gave us this past year.”
The return of a few seniors will be a short-term net positive without too many future implications. They won’t count against the team roster limit of 35, which was waived by the NCAA for baseball — the only spring sport with such restrictions — for the 2021 season. The returning seniors’ scholarships also won’t count against Illinois’ limit of 11.7.
The fact every spring sport student-athlete was granted an extra season of eligibility is where future concerns mount for baseball. With multiple commitments in the 2021 and 2022 classes, combined with that extra year of eligibility for everyone and changes to the MLB draft this season for sure and possibly again in 2021, Hartleb knows roster construction could be problematic for the next five seasons.
Hartleb, who is already set to add nine players in the 2020 class, recruited his next two classes pre-global pandemic with what was then a clear idea of who would graduate in both 2021 and 2022 and which players might be drafted. Per Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report, Illinois has six commitments already in the 2021 class and four more for 2022. That the MLB draft could be shortened to as few as five rounds this year and 20 rounds in 2021 also has the potential to change Illinois’ roster dynamic.
“Part of paring down the draft and making it less rounds is the fact they want to basically get rid of some minor league teams,” Hartleb said. “When you get rid of minor league teams, there’s less jobs out there. There’s a lot to be seen how the draft is going to affect the college game. Roster management over the next five years will be a little bit cloudy with guys having an extra year of eligibility.”
That places Hartleb in a unique situation in his coaching career. He has maintained throughout his Illinois career that he won’t over-sign in regard to filling out his roster. He recruits to the 35-player limit. Now, he’ll likely find himself over that mark moving forward in future seasons.
“It’s much different than what we’ve had to deal with in the past,” Hartleb said. “I don’t like to tell players they need to move on. I need to be honest with guys early on in their careers and honest throughout the year. I’ve always been honest with guys, but I need to have conversations earlier in their careers and tell them what my true thoughts are. It’s something I’m not comfortable with, but it’s the hand we’re being dealt right now.”
That said, what college athletics on a macro scale or even Illinois baseball at the micro level looks like at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is still to be determined. Hartleb knows worldwide change — beyond sports, but also in sports — is inevitable.
“I’ll do everything I can to be fair and honest and upfront with guys,” he said, “and if it is a situation where someone needs to move then hopefully we can do everything in our power to get them in another good situation.”
Looking ahead
Illinois baseball already has nearly a dozen commitments in future classes. The full breakdown:
Class of 2021
Player Ht. Wt. Pos. B-T Hometown School
Gavin Bennett 5-11 175 C L-R Green Oaks Libertyville
Jared Comia 6-1 183 OF L-L Dyer, Ind. Hanover Central
Holt Gelmaker 6-0 160 SS R-R Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central
Camden Janik 5-10 185 C R-R Wauconda Wauconda
Ryan Moerman 5-11 185 R-R Lockport Lockport Township
Grant Strong 6-3 215 OF L-L Overland Park, Kan. Olathe East
Class of 2022
Jayden Comia 5-8 145 C R-R Orland Park Sandburg
Julius Sanchez 5-11 175 RHP R-R LaSalle LaSalle-Peru
Tommy Specht 6-2 175 OF L-R Dubuque, Iowa Wahlret
Jake Swartz 6-0 165 RHP R-R Bloomington Normal U-High