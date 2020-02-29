FRISCO, Texas — Branden Comia’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning was the only run Illinois scored on Friday night against No. 13 Texas A&M. It was also the only run the Illini needed in a 1-0 upset win.
Illinois closer Garrett Acton came on in the ninth and kept the shutout alive for his third save of the season. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Ryan Kutt got the win in relief with 1 1 / 3 scoreless innings. Illini starter Ty Weber struck out three and walked one in his 6 2 / 3 scoreless.
Wells wins long jump title
GENEVA, Ohio — Jonathan Wells has had himself a February to remember.
The Illinois redshirt senior out of Fox Lake had already won four event titles in the month after posting top results in the long jump and high jump at both the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., on Feb. 8 and the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 14.
At the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field championships on Friday night, Wells capped a noteworthy February with another title.
Wells jumped 25 feet, 1 1 / 4 inches (7.65 meters) to win the Big Ten’s long jump title at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
The victory gives Wells three Big Ten titles in his Illinois career having won the high jump at the 2017 Big Ten indoor meet and 2018 Big Ten outdoor meet.
The Illini men’s distance medley relay of Irwin Loud, Danville native Phillip Hall, Kashief King and Oakwood product Jon Davis also placed third in that event on Friday with a time of 9 minutes, 45.43 seconds.
On the women’s side, Carolyn Nye put up a personal-best result in the pole vault, by clearing 13 feet, 3 1 / 2 inches (4.05 meters) to finish sixth overall in the event on Friday.
Jarvis, Illini rebound
FULLERTON, Calif. — Addy Jarvis rebounded from a bad start the night before, tossing a complete game shutout in the Illinois softball team’s 5-0 victory against Colorado State on Friday night.
The sophomore Jarvis allowed only one hit and no walks while striking out six.
The Illini (8-7) scored three of three runs via the home run, with Bella Loya going deep for a solo homer in the third inning and Delaney Rummell tacking on a two-run homer in the fifth.
Illini drop home match
URBANA — The Illinois women’s tennis team lost a back-and-forth match Friday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana, suffering a 4-2 loss to Kansas.
After dropping the doubles point, the Illini got singles wins from Ashley Yeah (6-2, 6-0) and Emilee Duong (6-2, 6-2) to briefly take a 2-1 lead.
The Jayhawks, however, rallied for three consecutive victories at the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 singles matches to clinch the overall match.