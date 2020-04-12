On Sunday, the Illini baseball team was scheduled to host Minnesota in a single game at Illinois Field. First pitch was slated for 1 p.m. between the two Big Ten programs.
Alas, Illinois baseball’s 2020 season is already in the books, but had the Orange & Blue been able to play, the historical trend of the last 50 years says it probably would have won and received a supreme effort from at least one of its players.
Since 1970, Illinois has posted a 17-6 record in games played on April 12. Here are several of UI baseball’s highlights on this date in history:
April 12, 1924 — Despite 11 walks by pitcher Wally Roettger, the Illini topped Mississippi 7-3 in Oxford, Miss.
April 12, 1933 — Illinois collected eight doubles among its 12 hits in beating Illinois Wesleyan 13-1.
April 12, 1941 —Paul Milosevich’s three singles drove in four runs as the Illini beat host Indiana 10-7.
April 12, 1947 — In only its second and third games of the season, Illinois swept a doubleheader at Indiana, 4-0 and 10-3, then went on win the Big Ten title
April 12, 1990 — The Illini hit an Illinois Field-record 10 doubles in a 22-9 victory over Eastern Illinois.
April 12, 1995 — Coach Itch Jones collected his 900th career victory as UI topped Indiana State 9-3.
April 12, 2000 — In his career’s first complete game performance, sophomore Andy Dickinson struck out eight in an 8-2 win against Indiana State.
April 12, 2003 —Drew Davidson scored all the way from first base on Chad Frk’s game-winning seventh-inning single, propelling Illinois past host Michigan 8-7.
April 12, 2013 — Illinois scored eight runs in the first inning and had a season-best 20 hits on its way to a 17-12 victory over Purdue.
April 12, 2015 — Pitcher Drasen Johnson retired the last 12 Boilermaker hitters he faced to lead No. 12 Illinois past Purdue 5-1 for the Illini’s ninth straight win in what turned into a 27-game win streak.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Josh Imatorbhebhe, football (22)
Monday: Haley Singer, soccer (21)
Tuesday: Alan Griffin, basketball (20)
Wednesday: Tony Eichelberger, baseball (80)
Thursday: Dennis Kleber, baseball (64)
Friday: Vederian Lowe, football (21)
Saturday: Jonathan Wells, track & field (24)