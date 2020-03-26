CHAMPAIGN — Josh Harris was feeling good about his debut season at Illinois.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound reliever had settled into his role as primarily a set-up man and situational left-hander out of the bullpen in 2019.
Harris had an earned run average below 3.50 in early May and was striking out about twice as many batters as he walked. Preliminary conversations with MLB scouts were under way. Given the fact his four-plus years in the Marines made him a 25-year-old sophomore, striking while the iron was hot on a pro opportunity made sense.
The last month of the 2019 season changed that. Harris’ command wavered, his ERA ballooned a bit and the summer passed without any MLB team coming calling in the draft or free agency.
Harris was ready at that point to put baseball aside and continue with the rest of his life. The feedback he got from people in his hometown ultimately made him reconsider.
So Harris opted for one more year of baseball — one more year at Illinois. One more year that was first cut short by a broken hand that took Harris off the mound and then the cancellation of the remainder of the Illini’s 2020 season in response to the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year I told them I’m coming back simply for the love of the game,” said Harris, now 26. “Being injured with a broken hand, I was still able to be around the team and watching and enjoying it like I originally intended.
“Seeing it stripped away from the other guys is kind of brutal because day in and day out you see the passion they have for the game. Seeing it end like that — where it seemed like most people were getting adjusted and comfortable — kind of sucks. It didn’t hurt as much for me, but I think it hurt more so seeing it hit the other players.”
Even with his final season at Illinois coming to an abrupt end, Harris is glad he made the decision to return. He has the people of Beecher to thank for it. When he told people in his hometown he was done with baseball, it was their consensus response of “just give it another year” that changed his mind.
“I was the older guy playing,” Harris said. “You always hear that baseball is a kid’s game. I didn’t know how they felt originally about my plan in the first place. I didn’t know if they were like, ‘He should just move on with his career choice. Why is he wasting his time playing again?’
“I originally just thought people didn’t agree with what I was doing. When I informed them I was finally done, they were like, ‘No, you’ve got to keep going. Play another year.’”
Harris got back into baseball after his time in the Marines, which included a pair of overseas tours. Afterward, he ended up at Kankakee Community College because of his connection to Cavaliers’ pitching coach Bryce Shafer, one of his summer teammates for the Beecher Muskies. Harris pitched a single season at Kankakee, going 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA and eight saves in 19 1/3 innings.
“Going to JUCO off the start, I didn’t know what I was doing,” Harris said. “I didn’t know if it was worth it. I just knew that I had the opportunity to pitch there because I knew the coach really well. After things worked out there, I told him, ‘If the recruiting process doesn’t go well, I’m just glad to have played here.’
“It was a fun time. It was basically what I wanted to do out of high school, but I took the Marine Corps route. I knew I had to sacrifice that baseball opportunity, but I was given it back.”
Getting recruited by Illinois meant Harris could continue playing baseball close to home. He went 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings, with his .161 batting average against ranking second on the team.
“It was the best opportunity,” Harris said. “I enjoyed it. You always think about having regrets, but I don’t have any. That’s always a good thing.”
Even sidelined with a broken hand this season, Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said Harris’ presence around the team remained important.
“As soon as he had the injury he knew, he was done for the season,” Hartleb said. “I got texts and messages from him, ‘I know what my situation is, but I still want to be around the team.’ He was still doing the things he could do to help us even though he could not be on the field.”
Harris won’t be giving up baseball entirely now that his time at Illinois is finished. As soon as his hand heals, he plans on playing again this summer.
He’s considered reaching out and sending video in to different professional organizations — leaving his baseball options open just in case.
On the more immediate horizon, though, is testing for the Will County sheriff’s department in April. A career in law enforcement was always on his post-baseball path.
“That’s the place I always wanted to work at,” Harris said. “That’s the place my father worked at. It’s kind of crazy that after I’m finally done that they’re actually testing next month. They don’t test until like every two years or something like that. It’s basically just pure luck.”
Getting to know Josh Harris
More on Illinois senior pitcher Josh Harris off the mound:
Favorite athlete: U.S. Army Lt. Chris Rowley
Favorite sports besides baseball: Football
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Beecher Muskies teammates Bryce Shafer and Todd Sippel and grandfather Wally Piepho
Favorite TV shows: The Office