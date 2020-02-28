CHAMPAIGN — Ty Weber admitted this weekend’s three-game series against Top-25 competition has a similar feel to when the Illinois baseball team played three Pac-12 teams early in the 2018 season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Two years ago, Weber, then a sophomore, delivered seven innings of one-run ball in a Sunday start against Washington as Illinois completed a three-day sweep of Pac-12 opponents, beating then-No. 11 UCLA, Arizona and Washington.
Fast forward to 2020, and the competition for the Illini (3-3) rises to a whole new level this weekend in Frisco, Texas, where Illinois will face Texas A&M (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday followed by Oklahoma State (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday and UCLA (8-0) at 11 a.m. Sunday.
All three are ranked in the Top 25 in at least two major polls, with UCLA ranked in all five. Collegiate Baseball had the Bruins as its No. 1 team entering the week.
The Aggies are ranked as high as No. 13, according to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, while the Cowboys sit as high as No. 23 by Baseball America.
“This is another weekend (similar to 2018) where a lot of people aren’t expecting us to do well, and I think it gives us a lot of fire and a lot of drive to show who we are,” Weber said. “We just have to take it one game at a time. All the rankings don’t matter when people start playing the game.”
Weber, who will start Friday night’s game against Texas A&M before the Illini turn to sophomore right-handers Ty Rybarczyk on Saturday and Aidan Maldonado on Sunday, will be opposed by Asa Lacy. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior left-hander for the Aggies entered the season as MLB.com’s fifth-best player on its 2020 Prospect Watch list.
Lacy (2-0, 1.64 ERA) throws a fastball in the mid-90s along with an assortment of off-speed pitches, including a slider, curveball and change-up.
Weber’s concern, however, isn’t on Lacy, but rather a Texas A&M lineup that is hitting .340 as a team. The Illinois senior right-hander out of Menomonee Falls, Wis., is off to strong start himself this season, allowing only eight hits and one earned run in 11 innings.
“Whenever you can play some of the best competition in the country, it’s always something to look forward to,” Weber said. “But looking at a team like that, I am not really as much worried about their starting pitcher because that’s really out of my hands. All I really think about is how I want to attack certain hitters, and really treat them like any other team we’ve ever played.”
Weber appears to be taking his cues from Dan Hartleb in that regard.
“I talk to (the players) all the time about: you don’t play a name on the uniform,” the Illinois coach said. “You have to come to work each and every day and play at a high level. It doesn’t matter what school it is, what the name is on their chest. I expect us to come in and play at a certain level all the time.
“Is this an important weekend? Yes. Was last weekend an important weekend? Yes. Will the following weekend be important? Every single game we play is important, and so there’s not any more riding on this weekend more than others.”
Back to 2018, none of the current players on the Illini roster played in Illinois’ 5-3 victory against UCLA. Weber was in the dugout for that game, and would start two days later against Washington, a 7-1 Illini win.
Branden Comia was a senior at Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park in 2018. The sophomore shortstop, who has been Illinois’ most consistent hitter through the opening six games with a team-leading .412 average, said it’s opportunities like this weekend’s series against marquee competition that are important to the overall profile of the Illini program.
“I think as a team we’ve kind of talked about it. We’ve definitely thought about it,” Comia said. “We just want to prove that we can hang with the best. Obviously, we’re not ranked in the Top 25, but our record could say different. I still believe wholeheartedly that we’re one of the best teams in the country. I think that we deserve to get into the Top 25. I think this weekend will be really big for us to go and show other people what we can do.”