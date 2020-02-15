WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Dan Hartleb said three days before the season started he wasn’t worried about not having, at least on paper, a big bat in the lineup.
The longtime Illinois baseball coach was more focused on having a balanced lineup with no easy outs from 1 through 9.
Friday night’s season opener against Milwaukee didn’t see the Illini pile up a bunch of hits, but two newcomers did break through for the biggest hits of a 3-2 Illinois victory at David F. Couch Ballpark at Wake Forest University.
Nathan Aide sent an two-run opposite field home run to right field on a 3-2 count in his first at-bat as an Illini in the second inning. Former Parkland College standout Alex Steinbach later doubled to score Aide in the fourth. Those three runs were enough as old reliables Ty Weber and Garrett Acton held the Panthers in check.
“It was great for that to be the first at-bat,” Aide said of his second-inning homer. “It was an even bigger thing that it put us on top to help us win the game. That’s obviously the most important thing.”
Aide, Steinbach and Taylor Jackson — all three of whom came from the junior-college ranks and were making their debuts for Illinois (1-0) — accounted for four of the Illini’s six hits, with Jackson, a former Kirkwood Community College standout going 2 for 5.
“It’s a solid opening-night win,” said Hartleb, whose Illini will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday in Winston Salem, N.C., against Seton Hall (0-1). “We got some very good at-bats from some new guys in the lineup. I was very pleased with their approach. Big days for new guys.”
Weber, a veteran Illini now in his fourth season in Champaign, delivered six innings of four-hit, one-run ball finishing with six strikeouts against the Panthers (0-1).
Acton notched his 20th career save as an Illini, striking out Zach Nogalski for the final out with a runner on first after a two-out walk.
“Ty did such a good job,” Hartleb said. “That’s what we need him to do. Not only for the win, but we need the young guys to watch somebody be very efficient.”