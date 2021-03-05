Almost a year after their 2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illini open the 2021 campaign at 2 p.m. Friday against Ohio State at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Before the first pitch is thrown, sports copy editor JOE VOZZELLI JR. gives us the rundown on Dan Hartleb’s 16th Illinois team:
One year later
362 days. That’s how long of a hiatus Dan Hartleb’s Illinois baseball program will have had between games. An 8-7 win at Elon on March 8, 2020, was the last call for Illinois’ 2020 season. Four days later, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, the Big Ten canceled all of its sanctioned sports, including baseball. No games. No practices. Nothing. Nearly a year later, the Illini are set to begin a 44-game Big Ten-only schedule with a four-game series against Ohio State in Greenville, S.C., starting with Friday’s 2 p.m. opener. “What I learned, really, is just don’t take anything for granted. Anything can stop very, very quickly,” Illinois center fielder Taylor Jackson said when asked about the past 12 months amid the pandemic. “I guess just taking it all in. When COVID happened, everything stopped. It was kind of like a break from everything. A break from life. A break from baseball. A break from school. All these things. I feel like I just took a step back and looked at how a lot can change in an instant.”
First impressions
A year at Oakland University. A summer looking for new opportunities in the Northwoods League after his lone season at that Horizon League program. A transfer to John A. Logan College in Carterville followed by a shortened season with the Volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a move to Champaign last August to join the Illinois roster. That’s Andrew Hoffmann’s college journey in a nutshell. Hoffmann, who stayed in C-U over the winter break, has done enough over the past seven-plus months to earn the starting nod for the Illini’s season opener against the Buckeyes. “He’s done a very good job of being a leader within our pitching staff, even though he’s new,” Hartleb said of the 6-foot-5, 210-pound right-hander. The Plainfield East product had a 5-0 record and 2.08 ERA in five starts last season for John A. Logan. “His work ethic and the way he goes about his business, there’s just a lot of good things (about him). He’s got a maturity about him that kind of gives everyone around him a calmness.”
Putting it all together
Now entering his 16th season as Illinois’ leader, Hartleb described his 2021 roster in a somewhat contradictory way. “We’re an older club, that’s young,” the Illini coach said. Illinois has a few key returning pieces from its shortened 2020 season, including shortstop Branden Comia, right fielder Danny Doligale, Jackson in center field, left fielder Nathan Aide and first baseman/catcher Kellen Sarver, a Centennial graduate. Comia hit .426 with two home runs and 10 RBI last season followed by Doligale (.316), Jackson (.296), Aide (.276) and Sarver (.234). Two of Illinois’ top three starting pitchers return, as well, including left-hander Cole Kirschsieper (3-0, 1.35 ERA) and right-hander Ty Rybarczyk (0-1, 4.41 ERA). “If you look at the pitching staff, we don’t have as much experience,” Hartleb said. ... “I think we’re very talented on the mound. I think especially as we get innings under our belt, and pitch totals continue to rise as we move through the year, I think you’ll see a lot of really, really good things come out of the pitching staff.”
Measuring stick
Even with 12 fewer regular-season games on the schedule, the elimination of nonconference play means the Illini will play all 12 other Big Ten teams. Purdue and Northwestern are the most prominent opponents on Illinois’ schedule with five games apiece followed by four games each against Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State and three-game series against the likes of Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State and Rutgers. “I think you just approach it that every game is a single game,” Hartleb said, while admitting there was some “disappointment” among his players over the shorter-than-usual regular season. “I talk to our guys all the time about showing up and playing the same way every day. And hopefully it’s at a high level. It can’t be a roller-coaster ride. ... I want our guys to be fundamentally sound. I want us to make routine plays. I want us to throw strikes, and I want us to put the ball in play. Those are things we can control. If we do that, we have a chance to win every single game.”