CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA made its decision Monday.
Spring sport student-athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were abruptly ended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors can come back for one more year.
Nick Menken could only chuckle when asked if he would consider that option. Several circumstances make that a question that’s not so easily answered.
Even if he said he’s thinking about it.
“If I did come back, it would be my sixth year in college,” Menken said. “We’ll see with all the rules the NCAA comes out with and procedures and all that. I’m going to be done with my master’s classes in June, so that’s another thing I’d need to figure out.”
Menken was already taking advantage of an “extra” year of college baseball this spring at Illinois. Two seasons at Iowa Western Community College led the 5-foot-10, 180-pound outfielder to Virginia Tech.
Menken would have finished up with the Hokies last spring if his season wasn’t cut short by a hip injury and season-ending surgery. A return home to Illinois as a graduate transfer for the South Elgin native was going to put a cap on his collegiate baseball career.
Illinois reached out to Menken with a purpose. Illini coach Dan Hartleb knew he’d have a young team — 22 freshmen and sophomores total — so the idea was to bring in some outside experience.
Menken liked the idea of moving back closer to home. His first conversation with Illinois assistant coach Adam Christ helped solidify that Champaign was going to be his landing spot.
“They knew that I just had surgery on my hip coming in,” Menken said. “They knew I was going to be down probably the majority of the fall. They just told me what they were looking for. They had a young team and wanted to bring some older guys with experience in. I just felt that we connected as player and coach, and it felt like the right fit for me at the time. I wanted to bring back a championship to Illinois, but unfortunately the circumstances changed.”
Menken embraced a leadership role last fall after arriving at Illinois even though he couldn’t do much leading by example on the field. Most of his time was spent with athletic trainer Jim Halpin rehabbing his hip. He pivoted to sharing as much as he could with Illinois’ younger outfielders. Situational awareness — and what to do in those moments — was something Menken said he tried to teach his teammates.
“I kind of feel like a big brother when I see myself telling something that will help these younger guys when they get in the game,” he said.
Not that transferring to a new school and joining a new team while trying to come back from an injury was easy. Doing so healthy, which Menken experienced going from Iowa Western to Virgina Tech, is hard enough.
“No spot is guaranteed ever, and when you’re injured and you’re a competitor you want to be out there with your team and help your team get better,” Menken said. “You think a lot when you can’t really practice or play, but you’ve still got to be locked in at all times and just do your rehab with the trainer. I was getting myself ready every day.”
Menken’s 2020 season got off to a slow start as he finalized his comeback from hip surgery. He appeared in just two games through the first three weekends — one apiece in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Frisco, Texas — and never played at Illinois Field since he didn’t appear against Chicago State on March 3. Three starts at Elon in the first weekend of March, though, saw Menken begin to carve out his spot in center field. He got his first hit of the season in the series finale, going 1 of 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
“Nick worked very, very hard just to get back on the field,” Hartleb said. “He got some opportunities in some games — not every game — and then our last series I thought he really settled in and showed he could be a guy that could help us moving forward.”
Menken said adjusting his approach to his situation helped him settle into a role last month. He felt like he was making strides in practice, and the Elon series was a culmination of that on the field in live game situations.
“I finally figured out who I was as a player at that time and what I needed to do to help the team,” he said. “That was to get on base and put the ball in play. I was just starting to make a lot of progress in those aspects of the game.”
Menken understands the reasoning for the abrupt end to the baseball season, and that it’s a necessary precaution. That doesn’t change the fact it was an unfortunate situation that Menken said still fully hadn’t hit him yet. The path he took throughout his college career, though, is something Menken feels like has him prepared to tackle an even larger uncertainty now.
“Those chapters in my life they’re definitely learning experiences and transitions that you go through as a player mentally and physically,” he said. “You’ve just got to have a level head when things are thrown at you. It’s how you get back up, I should say, dealing with adversity and not letting it affect you.
“This adversity in my life has shaped me into the person that I am today with the ups and downs and getting knocked down and getting back up stronger and better than before. It’s taught me so many life lessons that I’m going to use outside of baseball for sure.”
Getting to know Nick Menken
More on Illinois senior outfielder Nick Menken away from the baseball field:
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite sport besides baseball: Football
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and LeBron James
Favorite TV show: Survivor