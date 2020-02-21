CHAMPAIGN — Ty Rybarczyk had to rethink his college plans amid a high school recruiting process that left him wondering why more Division I baseball programs failed to show him the interest he thought he deserved.
By Rybarczyk’s reckoning, his numbers at Spring Valley Hall warranted better opportunities. As a senior in 2018, after all, Rybarczyk’s Red Devils won a Class 2A state baseball title.
Rybarczyk was a big reason why Hall left Peoria’s Dozer Park with the big prize. He pitched eight strong innings in a 2-1 state semifinal win against Tuscola, part of a final prep season in which he went 6-2 with a 1.26 ERA.
Without the kind of Division I looks that piqued his interest, however, Rybarczyk decided to go to Parkland College in Champaign.
The move worked out, with Illinois assistant coach Adam Christ keeping an eye on Rybarczyk, a high school teammate of Illini sophomore outfielder Cam McDonald, during a standout first season with the Cobras, in which he was 8-1 with a 0.96 ERA. The NJCAA second team All-American committed to the Illini last June after visiting the Illinois campus.
“I don’t think anyone (from Illinois) really came out and watched me (at Parkland),” Rybarczyk said of his recruiting process. “They had just heard about me. They saw the stats. They saw what I was doing. They heard good things about me from good people. I came on a visit with (former Illinois pitching coach) Drew (Dickinson). We walked around. I liked the campus. I liked him. Too bad he’s not here anymore. I like (first-year pitching coach) Mark (Allen), too. Mark’s a good guy. I like him a lot.”
Rybarczyk made a good first impression in his Illini debut last Saturday against Seton Hall in Winston Salem, N.C., putting up five scoreless innings while allowing two hits, a walk and striking out five. The 5-foot-9 170-pound right-hander left the game with Illinois ahead 2-0 before the Pirates got to the Illini’s bullpen in a 10-2 loss by Illinois.
Rybarczyk is part of a pitching staff without defined roles, at least early in the season. The Illini will again shuffle the starting rotation with senior Ty Weber the only carryover from last weekend’s games.
Junior left-hander Jimmy Burnette is expected to start at 10 a.m. Friday when Illinois (1-2) plays Western Carolina (4-0) in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Rybarczyk coming out of the bullpen at some point. The Illini will also face Coastal Carolina (2-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Conway, S.C. before wrapping up the weekend at 9 a.m. Sunday against West Virginia (3-1) in Myrtle Beach. Weber will start against the Chanticleers while freshman left-hander Cole Kirschsieper draws the starting nod for the game against the Mountaineers.
Regardless of his duties, Rybarczyk said he came to Illinois with something to prove.
“I felt like I should have been at the Division I level out of high school,” the Illinois sophomore said. “It just didn’t work out that way. That’s kind of why I have a chip on my shoulder. The way I go about things is kind of because of that (chip).”
Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said Rybarczyk’s height may have been an initial deterrent to Division I programs during his high school recruitment.
The Illini’s roster has a few pitchers with a similar build to Rybarczyk, like Kirschsieper (5-10, 165) and Aidan Maldonado (5-11, 180), while Weber (6-4, 215), Burnette (6-2, 195) and reliever Garrett Acton (6-2, 215) perhaps more closely resemble the size teams look for when recruiting a front-line starter.
In adjusting to Division I baseball, Rybarczyk made a slight tweak to his pitching repertoire this offseason. While his change-up is the pitch that, Rybarczyk said, “puts me over the edge,” he threw both a slider and a curveball at Parkland.
Now, in his first season at Illinois, Rybarczyk is using a slider/curveball combination — what he calls a slurve — in addition to his fastball that reaches the high 80s and his go-to change-up.
Weber, however, pointed to Rybarczyk’s demeanor as something that has stood out to his teammates.
“He’s a quiet guy, but when he goes out on the mound, he’s kind of got a bulldog mentality,” Weber said. “I think a lot of us can feed off that in game and just in practice. We know every day he’s going to come focused and bring it. I think that’s a trait that goes a long way with a baseball team.”
Hartleb is pleased with what he’s seen from the junior-college players, Rybarczyk included, that the Illini added in the offseason. Beyond Rybarczyk’s quality start, Illinois benefited from good opening weekends from former JUCO players like left fielder Nathan Aide (four hits, four RBI) and center fielder Taylor Jackson (four hits).
“The first thing you do is look at what your needs are, and once you identify the needs you start looking for a number of different things,” Hartleb said after his Illinois team signed five junior-college transfers this offseason. “We look for good athletes. You have to find good students. We also try to find good people because I don’t want to babysit guys basically.
“We found guys that fit the needs and fit the things that we believe in in our program. Those guys to this point have come in and done a very good job. I’m really pleased with them from an attitude standpoint, from a work standpoint what they’ve done away from baseball. They’re good human beings. And so, obviously I’m happy with the production we got from those guys early, but we need to continue to move forward and get better.”