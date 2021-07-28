CHAMPAIGN — As a freshman, University of Illinois pitcher Cole Kirschsieper wrote an informational paper about the possibility of college athletes profiting off their likeness.
Two years later, he’s living a reality he never dreamed possible.
Between scorching stints with the Kingsport Axmen of the Appalachian League and Team USA Collegiate Baseball, Kirschsieper bagged a partnership with accessory brand Elite Athletic Gear.
“In my paper, I talked about how I didn’t believe (NIL) would happen any time soon,” Kirschsieper said. “You see us athletes every day, every month trying to persuade to get this to happen, and eventually it did.”
Kirschsieper’s a junior academically, but a “COVID sophomore” eligibility-wise, after the virus stopped the left-handed pitcher’s first season.
Hailing from Mokena in the south suburbs of Chicago, he’s played baseball for more than half of his life, starting back in Little League with his twin sister.
Now he’s throwing flames for his summer squads, winning Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week after recording 33 strikeouts in 21 innings for an ERA of 0.00.
A week later, he threw three straight shutout innings for the collegiate national team.
His sponsorship began not with a phone call or email chain, but a fastball into the company’s Instagram direct messages a week after the name, image, likeness law took effect in Illinois.
Elite Athletic Gear, with its 346,000 Instagram followers, has endorsements with a range of athletes across different sports.
The company sells shirts, arm-sleeves, customized chains and plenty of gear, but motivational wristbands are its “big thing,” Kirschsieper said.
The deal: The brand sends him free merchandise and a promo code, which Kirschsieper promotes through social media. Customers who use his promo code get a discount, while Kirschsieper gets 15 percent of the profit for each item bought.
“It had to be a mutual agreement, like they can’t just be sending me stuff and then I don’t promote it,” he said. “I have to promote it and via social media, and they keep a pretty close eye on their affiliates and who is doing the things right for their agreements.”
The pitcher’s excited to see the work of college athletes rewarded with endorsement deals, though the pace that NIL has escalated in the state and nation is a bit too quick for his taste.
“I didn’t think they’d do it in a blink of an eye. I think there’s still so much more that has to come out with all this,” he said. “I think it’s moved a little too fast.”
He thinks of college basketball stars who’ve been courted with under-the-table money from donors and the like. How do those infractions factor in?
Kirschsieper wouldn’t be surprised if there’s further regulation down the road on what sorts of NIL deals athletes can enter.
“The big thing is the money and how you get it,” he said.
At the UI, he’s grateful for the legal education officials have provided. For example, Kirschsieper said, he couldn’t walk into a random restaurant and ask for a free meal since he’s an athlete.
Nor could he accept the same offer from a server who spots an Illini baseball logo on his shirt.
“For athletes down the road, just be careful and just talk with your compliance at your school about the deals you make, and make sure that they’re staying ahead of it before it’s too late, and then it risks your eligibility or something else long term,” he said.
That’s not to say NIL’s a bad idea, Kirschsieper adds. For the detractors out there, his message is clear: “Look at all the time that we put aside for our university and for our sports.”
He recognized the opportunities that being a student-athlete provides — Kirschsieper was recently listed as the No. 12 Big Ten prospect in Perfect Game’s 2022 MLB draft projections.
But without NIL, plenty of his sporting peers are strapped for cash. The time sacrifices add up, especially for those with little to no scholarship money to speak of.
“Us student-athletes don’t have time to get a job to go get money,” he said. “Because we’re playing sports year-round. We’re lifting in the offseason; we have practice meetings and everything like that and we have to balance school with it.”