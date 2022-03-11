Listen to this article
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) attempts a shot over Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) during Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Like it or not — and the correct answer is "Not" — Illinois is coming home.

Two days earlier than it hoped to. And two days earlier than its fans expected.

Desperate-for-a-win Indiana forced the Illini to get on the bus for the two-hour drive back to Champaign-Urbana. As far as disappointments go, it ranks among the biggest in recent years. But not even close to the fan despair after last year's NCAA loss to Loyola.

Here are 10 other thoughts following Indiana's 65-63 victory at divided but loud Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday morning/afternoon:

1

Hey, cheer up. The season isn't over, just the Big Ten tournament. It would have been a good thing for Brad Underwood's team to cut down the nets again. But failing to do so won't impact the tournament that really matters, the NCAA. This was a warmup against a loaded field.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11) attempts a shot over Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) during Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 11, 2022.

2

On Sunday, the Illini will gather and hear their names called on CBS. My guess is as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in Milwaukee. That's what makes the most sense if the selection committee really wants to reward the best teams with nearby assignments.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) is fouled on a shot attempt by Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) during Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, March 11, 2022.

3

There will be complaints from some Illinois supporters, but of course the double bye is a good thing. Weary bones don't need four games in four days. Or five in five. Indiana played well against Michigan and certainly punched its NCAA ticket. Easily. The Hoosiers don't need to win Saturday's semifinal to avoid the NIT.

Kofi Cockburn scores over Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davisin the first half Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

4

Man/mountain Kofi Cockburn did all he could for Illinois on Friday, posting another double-double. Yes, he missed a couple close-in shots, but he made 8 of 13. And 7 of 8 at the line. The next Rick Barry.

Just a hunch Cockburn has a strong performance at the NCAA tournament. If this is his final season, he wants to go out with a bang.

5

Gold star to sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who had 18 points and four rebounds as Jacob Grandison's replacement in the starting lineup. At times, he was the best player on the court Friday, a role he can fill when he is on. You have to admire his willingness to take important shots. Impressive stuff.

6

The Illinois fans were out in force. Wearing their colors. Problem was the opponent Indiana lives just 50 miles away. So all sorts of red-clad fans in the building to go along with those in orange.

7

It's a new building this time, with Gainbridge Fieldhouse replacing 2021 site Lucas Oil Stadium. This is much better. Quaint instead of massive. But I have a beef with Indianapolis. By my count that makes three names for the home of the Pacers. It was also Conseco and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Not to be picky, but it would be nice if they stuck with one name. Don't want to confuse the fans.

8

Easy to like Indiana coach Mike Woodson. The former Hoosier star returned to his alma mater after coaching in the NBA. When your school calls, you go.

Woodson was pretty blunt about his team after its poor start against Michigan, questioning its effort. That kind of open talk is always appreciated by media types. All the time he spent in the NBA both as head coach and assistant serves him well at one of the better jobs in the Big Ten.

Oh, and he is the best-dressed coach in the league. Wrote the sportswriter who has no idea what goes with what. But Woodson's wardrobe is pro quality.

9

One of the best things about the Big Ten tournament? The halftime acts. The league lines up interesting entertainment. On Friday, it was the Flying Dogs. They didn't actually fly, but they ran after and jumped at red and orange Frisbees. There were a few miscues, but the owners cleaned up after themselves,which they should. Who's a good dog? All of them.

10

There was no postgame interview with Underwood on WDWS other than the feed from the regular media session. He put the loss in proper perspective.

"We came to win. We didn't. But it's not the end of the world."

