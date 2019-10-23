Good afternoon everybody. Busy day here at News-Gazette headquarters in downtown Champaign. Plenty of Illini-centric content coming in the next couple days.

Be on the lookout for a story in Thursday's N-G on Coleman Hawkins and his Prolific Prep team playing two games in Champaign next month along with coverage of Illinois volleyball's match tonight at Penn State. Later this week will feature more Illini hoops coverage (including some "secret scrimmage" info) and a story on Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen and his penchant for forcing fumbles.

Anyway, it was a good chat this afternoon, too, with a bunch of questions. Mostly basketball, which is just fine by me.

Let's get to the answers ...

Following up Bernard Kouma. Do you know where he ended up? -- Ashu R.

One-time Illinois signee Bernard Kouma will play this season at South Plains College in Texas. That means Kouma and former Illini Anthony Higgs (Chipola College in Florida) and Samba Kane (Indian Hills CC in Iowa) all wound up at a JUCO for the 2019-20 season.

I saw your article on the open practice was wondering if you could give a quick evaluation of how each of the starters and key reserves looked compared to last year. In addition to Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier, I am particularly interested in Tevian Jones, Alam Griffin, Da'Monte Williams, Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili at the 3-point line. -- John K.

I'll hit the starting guards first. Ayo Dosunmu has filled out more this offseason (he's up 20 total pounds since he arrived as a freshman) and it's good weight. He's stronger, particularly in his upper body, and that's allowed him to finish stronger at the rim. Trent Frazier is Trent Frazier. He can still stroke it from three-point range, but what stood out to me the most about him was how vocal he was. Definitely taking on more of a leadership role.

Now to the frontcourt. Kofi Cockburn is a big human being. Super physical, of course. He's also dropped some weight since arriving (about 15 pounds), and gotten his conditioning up. I thought he ran the floor well for an October practice. Not to be a total downer, but I wasn't as sold on Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the open practice. He played primarily on the perimeter and just wasn't as effective as he was last year playing mostly in the paint. He's a good passer and can handle the ball, but I still don't think his three-point shot is there. At least not in game-like situations.

Time to be quicker on the wing evaluations. Alan Griffin had a wicked dunk, rebounded pretty well and made hustle plays. That will get him on the court. Da'Monte Williams was Da'Monte Williams ... meaning plenty of hustle plays and solid defense and not much of an impact on offense. Tevian Jones didn't jump out to me as much as Griffin.

Also, as a bonus, Andres Feliz was probably one of the best players on the court. Does everything right.

How do you find out who's here on a visit, particularly when it's unofficial? Is it just a matter of seeing them on campus? -- Tom C.

It's partly seeing them in person, but mostly social media. Someone, whether it's the player himself or another media type, will tweet about the visit before, during and/or after it happens.

Like the hype on the Illini. Better than the crickets singin' the last few years. How would you chart the mins. per each player at this early juncture?

You have the three-headed guard trio. Two big men, possibly three. Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones need time. Da'Monte Williams and Kipper Nichols. And then Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. Lotta dudes wanting court time! -- Sam B.

There's not an easy answer to this one since I won't get a real feel for the rotation until probably the Grand Canyon game. The exhibition against Lewis will be an all hands type deal, and one would assume Nicholls State will be an empty the bench game.

That said, we do know Brad Underwood likes to use a deep rotation. Like 10-man deep. So here are the hastily put together minutes I have for a 10-man rotation that doesn't include Jermaine Hamlin and is based on a lot of assumptions of how certain players will fare. I only feel good about the first four essentially:

Ayo Dosunmu - 30

Trent Frazier - 30

Giorgi Bezhanishvili - 28

Andres Feliz - 24

Kofi Cockburn - 20

Tevian Jones - 19

Alan Griffin - 19

Da'Monte Williams - 15

Kipper Nichols - 8

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk - 7

If the rumors turn out to be true and both Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo commit to Illinois, how will the scholarship situation work out? Besides Ayo Dosunmu going pro, who are the candidates to not return next year due to lack of playing time and the incoming class? I anticipate Kofi Cockburn being around at least one more year. -- Craig V.

Illinois would technically be in an "over sign" situation should they add both Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo to Coleman Hawkins in the 2020 class. The only available scholarships for 2020-21 come with both Kipper Nichols and Andres Feliz graduating. However, the assumption is Ayo Dosunmu does, in fact, head to the NBA next year. That opens up a third and the aforementioned trio fits just fine.

Way too soon to even begin speculating on who might not stick around for 2020-21. I couldn't give you any type of real answer.

Bernard Kouma continues to say he's attending UI next year. Do you think that Illinois would still want him with the increased recruiting momentum we will have due to Andre Curbelo/Adam Miller? There might be higher profile candidates ... -- Craig V.

Fair question and also one I'm not sure there's an answer to at the moment other than there wouldn't be a spot available for that to even happen given the scholarship math we went through in the previous answer. Maybe a spot opens up. Maybe he kills it at South Plains this season. Maybe he still fits what the Illinois coaches need. Lots of maybes in that scenario.

Any word on a timeline for Andre Curbelo or Adam Miller’s commitments? -- Drake G.

I would expect Andre Curbelo to commit sooner than Adam Miller. Curbelo is down to a top three with Illinois, Miami and Oregon and has already visited the first two schools with an Oregon official scheduled for this weekend. That he maybe takes? I think the Illini put themselves in a good position this past weekend to secure the four-star guard either way. Miller hasn't really put out a commitment timeline of any kind, but, again, things seem to be trending toward Illinois and away from one-time favorite Arizona State.

Long story short, the Illini are in position to potentially add two four-star guards. That is ... ideal.

I thought Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was cleared? Why haven't we seen him on the court yet? -- Heath M.

Good Morning, Illini Nation: The return of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk Illinois freshman forward, who had been sidelined by a leg injury, returned to practice Tuesday, according to coach Brad Underwood.

Brad Underwood did say the freshman forward from Belgium had been medically cleared earlier this month. There was no rushing him back on the court, though, as to not increase the re-injury risk. Even so, if the on-court production matches the off-court gains, Bosmans-Verdonk could still play a role this season.

If Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller ultimately decide to choose the Illini, how much noise can the team make next year? -- Knight S.

Depends on what the total makeup of the team looks like. If everybody that's supposed to return actually does, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller should fit in nicely as the missing pieces and the Illini don't lose a step from however this coming season turns out. Expectations for this coming season, of course, being pretty high.

Curbelo gives the Illini a tough, pure point guard that can run the offense. Miller provides them with another legitimate scoring option that can also run the offense when necessary.

How is Kofi Cockburn being coached to stay on the floor and out of foul trouble? I can see him being a favorite target of the whistle blowers. -- James L.

Freshman big men foul. It happened to Giorgi Bezhanishvili. It will happen to Kofi Cockburn. That said, one avenue of coaching against that happening is pretty simple. Don't reach and move your feet. Things got more difficult for big men when the cylinder rule was introduced (I'm still not 100 percent sure what is and isn't a foul in that regard) but true verticality is still a good starting point when contesting shots.

Can you give us injury updates on Wisconsin game injuries, specifically Josh Imatorbhebhe and Ricky Smalling? -- Mort I.

No, not really. But not that I wouldn't want to have an update. Lovie Smith just isn't in the business of saying anything about injuries unless they're the season-ending type.

Lovie: Sidney will miss rest of season Transfer from Southern Cal hasn't played last two games after suffering injury at Minnesota

I'm going to assume you meant Josh Imatorbhebhe since he's the only Josh on the team. He was available to the media on Monday as selected by the team and looked fine. Ricky Smalling, on the other hand, is more questionable. His injury against Wisconsin didn't look promising, but Smith didn't have any type of update on Smalling this week. If Smalling can't go at Purdue, look for more of freshman receiver Casey Washington.