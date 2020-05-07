We’ve missed out on almost two months’ worth of sports in the U.S. because of the pandemic. Sports copy editor JOE VOZZELLI JR. details plans that are in the works for sports to return:
NASCAR
The first major sports league to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR will resume its season May 17 with a 400-mile Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The one-day show will include no practice or qualifying, with fans excluded from attendance. This will start a period of four races in 11 days during late May, including midweek races at Darlington (May 20) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27). The signature Coca-Cola 600 is also set for May 24 in Charlotte.
NFL
With the virtual NFL draft over with, the league is moving forward with its plans, announcing earlier this week it will release the full 17-game schedules for all 32 of its clubs on Thursday night, with the NFL Network hosting a schedule release show beginning at 7 p.m. Despite these plans, the Associated Press reported Tuesday the NFL has established a full ticket refund policy should any games be canceled or not allowed to have fans in attendance in the fall. What is also known: the league canceled all five international games set to take place in 2020, with those games all returning to the U.S.
MLB
A wide variety of scenarios have been reported about MLB’s return to the field — quarantined leagues in Florida and Arizona and using three 10-team divisions (thus ditching the American and National leagues) among them. On Monday, former MLB player Trevor Plouffe said on Twitter that players would be reporting to spring training in June with the league starting July 1. Tony Clark, head of the MLB players union, said in an interview with ESPN that the union had yet to receive a formal plan.
NBA
According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, the NBA is set to reopen practice facilities in states with relaxed stay-at-home orders, beginning on Friday. As far as when the season might resume, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported recently that teams were eying a 25-day return to basketball window, in which the first 11 days would involve individual workouts followed by a 14-day training camp. That means the resumption of the regular season won’t happen until mid-June, at the earliest, and it’s unclear yet where games may take place if the season does resume this summer.
NHL
Last week, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is taking “things one step at a time.” He also said the league would be willing to push back the start of next season to November or December in order to finish out the remainder of this year’s regular-season games and Stanley Cup playoffs. The recently-formed NHL/NHLPA Return to Play Committee, which includes players Connor McDavid, John Tavares and Mark Scheifele, is convening virtually to work on details of the NHL’s plans.
PGA Tour
Last month, the PGA Tour announced it would resume the season in mid-June at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, scheduled to be played June 11-14. The field has since been expanded from 120 to 144 golfers, with world No. 3 Brooks Koepka indicating Tuesday he planned to tee it up in Texas. With no fans, of course. The tour has plans to contest 29 remaining tournaments in 2020, including two in Illinois — the John Deere Classic in Silvis from July 9-12 and the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields from Aug. 27-30.