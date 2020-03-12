Coronavirus preparation | Impact on Illinois
Turns out Sunday night’s Senior Day was the last chance for most fans to catch this year’s Illini basketball team in person. Early Wednesday evening, the Big Ten made an announcement similar to the NCAA’s hours earlier — beginning today, the remaining four days worth of tournament games in Indianapolis will be played before ‘immediate family members of the participating teams,’ as well as staff and media.
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois now stands at 25, with six new positive tests announced Wednesday: five involving Chicago residents (a female in her 50s, two males in the 70s and males in their 40s and 80s) and one by a male in his 50s from suburban Lake County.
‘There are no confirmed cases in Champaign County at this time,’ Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said during a virtual town hall on Facebook Live Wednesday night. However, she was quick to add, the lack of widespread testing due to strict federal guidelines mean ‘we are flying blind (but) actively looking for alternatives.’ Meanwhile, Pryde said she plans to meet today with superintendents of Champaign County schools about all issues surrounding the pandemic.
Illinois State joined Illinois and a triple-digit list of universities nationwide in announcing a shift to online classes — but with a twist. Rather than return on Monday as scheduled, ISU students’ spring break has been extended a week — to March 23, when online instruction will begin, lasting through at least April 12.
When Parkland students return from break on March 23, it will be to mostly virtual classrooms. While lab and studio components of courses will continue to meet on campus, “lecture components of all courses will move online” until April 3 at the earliest, President Tom Ramage said. Parkland’s Wednesday night board meeting went on as scheduled, with Mark Dixon, director of real estate for The Atkins Group, being named to the seat vacated by Greg Knott.
For those worried about the shortage of hand sanitizer on store shelves, don’t, Pryde said. With proper scrubbing technique, ‘plain soap works perfectly fine.’
While the men’s basketball tournament hogged most of the headlines Wednesday, the seven Illini who qualified for next week’s NCAA wrestling championships will have an equally awkward experience. So popular is the event with fans, it was moved for the first time to an NFL stadium — the 66,655-seat home of the Minnesota Vikings — where, due to revised NCAA rules, only staff and ‘limited family’ will be let in to watch.
For now, next week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II basketball championships in Danville are still a go but the organization on Wednesday canceled all ‘banquet, community service and non-essential engagement events, including media access to student-athletes and teams that occur at each of the championships.’
Among the events called off locally: Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting, the Carle Illinois College of Medicine’s March 28 Health Make-a-Thon and Champaign County’s April 1 Innovation Celebration.
As of the end of business Friday, the actual trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be off-limits until further notice. Also scrapped statewide: Chicago’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and next week’s three-day legislative session in Springfield. Said Senate President Don Harmon: ‘When the state association for emergency doctors cancels its Capitol visit citing public health concerns, it should give us all reason to re-examine our schedules and priorities.’
