UPDATE, 5 p.m.:
Ebertfest 2020 has been canceled, festival director Nate Kohn announced this afternoon.
"We were informed by the University of Illinois that all University sponsored events with more than 50 attendees will be suspended indefinitely, effective Friday, March 13. But it is something we have been contemplating because of our concern for your health and welfare," Kohn said in a letter.
Kohn also said next year's Ebertfest dates have been set: April 14-17.
"For those of you who bought passes for this year, you can elect to use your passes for next year’s festival. Or, if you would rather receive a refund, please contact the Virginia Theatre about the refund option."
UPDATE, 4:14 p.m.:
The Windsor of Savoy retirement community is taking new safety measures today, heavily restricting access to the facility amidst concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Only essential family members “who are involved in care needs such as medications, incontinence supplies, etc.,” and caregivers are allowed to visit.
Those visitors be under 18 and they must not have a fever. In the 14 days leading up to the visit, they must not have traveled or have had cold or flu-like symptoms.
All outings, outside presenters and entertainers, and outside organizations, groups and meetings will be cancelled. Transportation for residents will be limited to medical appointments.
Residents with cold or flu-like symptoms are being asked to take in-room meal delivery and to not participate in activities. Visitors must use hand sanitizer before entering the facility, and residents must use hand sanitizer before entering the dining area.
“It is our obligation to protect the wellbeing of all,” spokesman Aaron Seidlitz wrote in a statement. “We will continually evaluate our processes and monitor the CDC’s and IDPH’s recommendations to provide a safe place for our residents and staff.”
— Anthony Zilis
UPDATE, 3:45 p.m.:
Illini teams have played their last games of the 2019-20 school year.
At the same time that the NCAA announced the cancellation of all of its championship events — including next week’s men’s basketball tournament — the Big Ten announced an early ending for all sports, involving all conference teams, effective immediately.
The statement read:
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.
It's official: There will be no March Madness in 2020.
This just in from the NCAA:
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
UPDATE, 2:15 p.m.:
Urbana’s “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Urbana Business Association announced this afternoon that the event has been postponed, following previous announcements about St. Patrick’s Day parades in Chicago and Springfield, among other Illinois cities.
UPDATE, 2 p.m.:
Just in from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district:
Due to recommendations from public health officials “and the rapidly evolving national restrictions, GCMS School District will immediately cancel all travel, competitions, and community gatherings from Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, April 5, 2020 in an effort to minimize risk and garner further understanding of appropriate actions for the remainder of the school year.”
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.:
State courthouses remain open but Mark Fellheimer, chief justice of the 11th Judicial Circuit — which includes Ford and McLean counties — announced several precautionary measures this afternoon. Among them:
1. All courthouse school tours are canceled.
2. All training/education seminars and meeting involving large groups of outside participants are canceled.
3. Ceremonies for anyone obtaining a marriage or civil union license on or after March 12 will be limited to the participants and no more than four guests.
4. A plan will be implemented to limit the number of jurors called for service.
UPDATE, 1:20 p.m.:
Among the cancellations just coming in:
— The Bement High School Play, ‘Law and Order ... Fairy Tale Unit,’ will not be presented to the public this weekend. It will be performed for staff and students during the school day, and school officials plan to record and make it available to the public later, reports Steve Hoffman of our Piatt County Journal-Republican.
— Heritage High School's production of "Guys and Dolls," scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed.
— The Piatt County Nursing Home is closed to visitors, including family, until further notice.
— The March 19 meeting of Champaign’s Zoning Board of Appeals has been called off.
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.:
This just in from Sullivan’s Little Theatre on the Square: “Unless otherwise directed by public health officials, all performances, public programs and events will go on as scheduled. If there are cancellations or changes to our schedule, we will notify all ticket holders by email at least 2 hours before the performance.”
UPDATE, 1 p.m.:
Organizers of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon have decided to postpone the weekend race until later in the year amid rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
***
In response to the coronavirus, the University of Illinois Research Park is suspending in-person events through April 10.
Its EnterpriseWorks startup incubator will remain open, but "extra cleaning supplies are available for tenant use."
"We are asking clients to limit meetings to 10 people or less at one time in EnterpriseWorks conference rooms," the Research Park said.
It also encouraged companies in the Research Park to communicate clearly about their remote work policies.
"Anticipate that some students may want to pick up MORE hours if they are able, since they will not have to spend time traveling back and forth to classes," it said.
***
Champaign Unit 4 schools have cancelled district-sponsored long-distance trips through March 23. That includes out-of state, international and multi-day trips.
We continue to monitor the rapidly changing status of news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The reported spread of the virus in the United States continues to be a concern for us all....Read more ⬇️https://t.co/IoVwhf313u pic.twitter.com/LZuWOMFBPk— Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) March 12, 2020
***
Tuesday's Kindness Seminar at the iHotel Conference Center in Champaign has been postponed, Habeeb Habeeb, CEO of H-Squared Leadership, announced today.
"The health, safety, and well-being of our guests and our community is our utmost priority. Given the developments of the last 24 hours and the directives from many organizations to avoid large gatherings, postponing the seminar is the prudent action to take. We are watching developments and will be re-scheduling the event for a later date. Attendees may use their ticket for the rescheduled event or request a refund."
***
Today's "Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS 1400-AM (9-11 a.m.) will include interviews with many of those in the community with coronavirus updates to share.
Brian covers the #coronavirus from many angles on today's Penny (9-11).➡️ @bzigterman on health products supply➡️ @RobinNKaler on the Univ. of Illinois response➡️ @timjsinclair on the #B1G Tournament➡️ @srrichey on #Illini hoops response➡️ @CU_PublicHealth's Julie Pryde— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) March 12, 2020
***
The Illinois High School Association says it will limit attendance at upcoming major events, including the basketball state finals in Peoria.
Each team will be limited to 60 fans. Refunds will be available for fans who have bought tickets.
The #IHSA has announced restrictions related to COVID-19 for the remainder of its winter State Series Tournaments, including @IHSAState basketball, scholastic bowl, drama, & debate.Read full announcement here⬇️https://t.co/UHDFh5qglR— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) March 12, 2020
***
Uni High in Urbana announced today it will suspend in-person classes when students return from break on March 23.
As part of the University of Illinois, Uni High will suspend in-person classes and hold class remotely / online starting on March 23, for a limited time. Uni will hold in-person classes Thursday and Friday.— Uni High School (@unihigh) March 12, 2020
Classes will be held as scheduled today and Friday.
***
The middle school state wrestling tournament, scheduled to take place this weekend in DeKalb, has been cancelled.
IESA state wrestling championships, set to run at Northern Illinois this weekend, have been cancelled because of a university mandate regarding the coronavirus pandemic. IESA release says there are no plans to make up the event at this time #NGMedia— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 12, 2020
***
Turns out Sunday night’s Senior Day was the last chance for most fans to catch this year’s Illini basketball team in person. Early Wednesday evening, the Big Ten made an announcement similar to the NCAA’s hours earlier — beginning today, the remaining four days worth of tournament games in Indianapolis will be played before ‘immediate family members of the participating teams,’ as well as staff and media.
***
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois now stands at 25, with six new positive tests announced Wednesday: five involving Chicago residents (a female in her 50s, two males in the 70s and males in their 40s and 80s) and one by a male in his 50s from suburban Lake County.
‘There are no confirmed cases in Champaign County at this time,’ Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said during a virtual town hall on Facebook Live Wednesday night. However, she was quick to add, the lack of widespread testing due to strict federal guidelines mean ‘we are flying blind (but) actively looking for alternatives.’ Meanwhile, Pryde said she plans to meet today with superintendents of Champaign County schools about all issues surrounding the pandemic.
***
Illinois State joined Illinois and a triple-digit list of universities nationwide in announcing a shift to online classes — but with a twist. Rather than return on Monday as scheduled, ISU students’ spring break has been extended a week — to March 23, when online instruction will begin, lasting through at least April 12.
***
When Parkland students return from break on March 23, it will be to mostly virtual classrooms. While lab and studio components of courses will continue to meet on campus, “lecture components of all courses will move online” until April 3 at the earliest, President Tom Ramage said. Parkland’s Wednesday night board meeting went on as scheduled, with Mark Dixon, director of real estate for The Atkins Group, being named to the seat vacated by Greg Knott.
***
For those worried about the shortage of hand sanitizer on store shelves, don’t, Pryde said. With proper scrubbing technique, ‘plain soap works perfectly fine.’
***
While the men’s basketball tournament hogged most of the headlines Wednesday, the seven Illini who qualified for next week’s NCAA wrestling championships will have an equally awkward experience. So popular is the event with fans, it was moved for the first time to an NFL stadium — the 66,655-seat home of the Minnesota Vikings — where, due to revised NCAA rules, only staff and ‘limited family’ will be let in to watch.
***
For now, next week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II basketball championships in Danville are still a go but the organization on Wednesday canceled all ‘banquet, community service and non-essential engagement events, including media access to student-athletes and teams that occur at each of the championships.’
***
Among the events called off locally: Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting, the Carle Illinois College of Medicine’s March 28 Health Make-a-Thon and Champaign County’s April 1 Innovation Celebration.
***
As of the end of business Friday, the actual trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be off-limits until further notice. Also scrapped statewide: Chicago’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and next week’s three-day legislative session in Springfield. Said Senate President Don Harmon: ‘When the state association for emergency doctors cancels its Capitol visit citing public health concerns, it should give us all reason to re-examine our schedules and priorities.’
News-Gazette