UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood started his week preparing his 21st-ranked Illini team for the Big Ten tournament.
By Thursday night, he was having to tell them they wouldn't get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament.
The third-year Illini coach said his team is "devastated," about the developments Thursday that first prompted the Big Ten tournament to be canceled late Thursday morning before the NCAA canceled the men's tournament late Thursday afternoon.
"Such an abrupt ending to this long journey led to one of the most difficult conversations I've had with a team in my 33 years of coaching," Underwood said in a statement released Thursday night. "These young men are devastated to know they will not be able to walk out on that court together and compete for a championship."
Underwood said he understands why the decision was made to cancel the rest of the college basketball season.
"We are grateful for the leadership provided by the Big Ten and NCAA during these uncertain times," Underwood said. "Some very difficult decisions were made, but I echo the sentiments of others who have said that this is bigger than basketball right now. There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes."
Underwood and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman are set to hold a press conference on Friday morning inside State Farm Center in Champaign.
Underwood said Thursday night he will focus on all that Illinois has accomplished during its 21-10 season that included a 13-7 record in Big Ten play. The Illini were likely going to find themselves in the 68-team NCAA tournament field this season.
"I could not be prouder of a group than I am of the 16 guys in our locker room," Underwood said. "It was an absolute joy to coach them, see the momentum and energy build in State Farm Center, and how much our fans appreciated the way they played. They worked their tails off and accomplished what they set out to do: bring Illinois basketball back to national prominence and the NCAA tournament."
UPDATE, 6 p.m.:
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said he is "devastated" and called Thursday the "most challenging day of his career," after the Big Ten's decision on Thursday afternoon to cancel the remainder of winter and spring sports for the rest of the academic school year, along with the NCAA's decision to cancel all winter and spring sports championships because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The UI will not conduct practices until further notice and a moratorium has been placed on all recruiting, both on and off campus. The DIA will be communicating directly with student-athletes in the coming days about their academic and athletic obligations for the remainder of the semester.
Here is Whitman's statement:
"These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking. I have such respect and appreciation for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. I watch every day with admiration as they strengthen their bodies, their minds, and their relationships, all in the pursuit of excellence. There is so much work and sacrifice that occurs away from the eyes of the public, so much effort given so that they shine in those precious few moments each year when the lights come on, the cameras come into focus, and the stakes are high. Today, in what has been perhaps the most challenging day of my professional career, we took away those moments for a significant number of our student-athletes. I know they are devastated; I am as well.
“The hardest decisions require you to resolve inner conflict between what you value most and what you value at the moment. Like many of you, I enjoy nothing more than watching our young men and women compete in the orange and blue. What we value most, however, is our students. And at the end of the day, we must act in the best interests of their health and well-being – and, in this case, in the best interests of the health of our local, regional, and national communities as well. As much as I want our student-athletes to experience the joy of competition, feel the euphoria of victory, and learn from the despair of defeat, recent events are an important reminder that life is bigger than sports. Our focus remains on being healthy, contributing members of our many overlapping communities as we work collectively to address the challenges presented by this terrible virus.
“With the situation being so fluid and events happening so quickly, our plans are evolving. We will have multiple touch points with our student-athletes over the next 24 hours to discuss this decision and its ramifications, to hear their questions and concerns, and to provide comfort and closure as we begin to move forward. For the people most intimately involved in our programs, the wounds caused by the necessity of today’s decision will not heal overnight, but we are committed to growing closer together as an Illini family, supporting each other through these difficult moments, and emerging stronger on the other side.”
UPDATE, 5:45 p.m.:
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen declared a local emergency Thursday and called a special city council meeting for Friday morning.
At the meeting, the council will consider an ordinance that allows:
— Meetings via audio or video conference.
— The mayor, with the recommendation of the city manager, to suspend license or permits for special events or other licenses or permits that could impact public health.
— The city manager to make emergency purchases, close city buildings and adjust personnel policies.
The ordinance would be effective for 28 days and automatically renewed unless repealed.
It also allows the mayor, with the city manager’s recommendation, to issue orders that have the force of law. These would then be reviewed by the city council at its next meeting, if necessary.
UPDATE, 5:20 p.m.:
CHAMPAIGN — In response to the COVID-19 threat, the Housing Authority of Champaign County has closed its administration building to the public.
Clients are being asked to send all documentation through email or fax or to place it in the dropbox in front of the building, according to CEO and Executive Director David Northern Sr.
All the housing authority’s community events, inspections and other activities have been postponed, and only emergency work orders will be processed, he said.
UPDATE, 5 p.m.:
Ebertfest 2020 has been canceled, festival director Nate Kohn announced this afternoon.
"We were informed by the University of Illinois that all University sponsored events with more than 50 attendees will be suspended indefinitely, effective Friday, March 13. But it is something we have been contemplating because of our concern for your health and welfare," Kohn said in a letter.
Kohn also said next year's Ebertfest dates have been set: April 14-17.
"For those of you who bought passes for this year, you can elect to use your passes for next year’s festival. Or, if you would rather receive a refund, please contact the Virginia Theatre about the refund option."
UPDATE, 4:14 p.m.:
The Windsor of Savoy retirement community is taking new safety measures today, heavily restricting access to the facility amidst concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Only essential family members “who are involved in care needs such as medications, incontinence supplies, etc.,” and caregivers are allowed to visit.
Those visitors be under 18 and they must not have a fever. In the 14 days leading up to the visit, they must not have traveled or have had cold or flu-like symptoms.
All outings, outside presenters and entertainers, and outside organizations, groups and meetings will be cancelled. Transportation for residents will be limited to medical appointments.
Residents with cold or flu-like symptoms are being asked to take in-room meal delivery and to not participate in activities. Visitors must use hand sanitizer before entering the facility, and residents must use hand sanitizer before entering the dining area.
“It is our obligation to protect the wellbeing of all,” spokesman Aaron Seidlitz wrote in a statement. “We will continually evaluate our processes and monitor the CDC’s and IDPH’s recommendations to provide a safe place for our residents and staff.”
— Anthony Zilis
UPDATE, 3:45 p.m.:
Illini teams have played their last games of the 2019-20 school year.
At the same time that the NCAA announced the cancellation of all of its championship events — including next week’s men’s basketball tournament — the Big Ten announced an early ending for all sports, involving all conference teams, effective immediately.
The statement read:
“The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.
It's official: There will be no March Madness in 2020.
This just in from the NCAA:
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
UPDATE, 2:15 p.m.:
Urbana’s “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade” is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Urbana Business Association announced this afternoon that the event has been postponed, following previous announcements about St. Patrick’s Day parades in Chicago and Springfield, among other Illinois cities.
UPDATE, 2 p.m.:
Just in from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district:
Due to recommendations from public health officials “and the rapidly evolving national restrictions, GCMS School District will immediately cancel all travel, competitions, and community gatherings from Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, April 5, 2020 in an effort to minimize risk and garner further understanding of appropriate actions for the remainder of the school year.”
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.:
State courthouses remain open but Mark Fellheimer, chief justice of the 11th Judicial Circuit — which includes Ford and McLean counties — announced several precautionary measures this afternoon. Among them:
1. All courthouse school tours are canceled.
2. All training/education seminars and meeting involving large groups of outside participants are canceled.
3. Ceremonies for anyone obtaining a marriage or civil union license on or after March 12 will be limited to the participants and no more than four guests.
4. A plan will be implemented to limit the number of jurors called for service.
UPDATE, 1:20 p.m.:
Among the cancellations just coming in:
— The Bement High School Play, ‘Law and Order ... Fairy Tale Unit,’ will not be presented to the public this weekend. It will be performed for staff and students during the school day, and school officials plan to record and make it available to the public later, reports Steve Hoffman of our Piatt County Journal-Republican.
— Heritage High School's production of "Guys and Dolls," scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed.
— The Piatt County Nursing Home is closed to visitors, including family, until further notice.
— The March 19 meeting of Champaign’s Zoning Board of Appeals has been called off.
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.:
This just in from Sullivan’s Little Theatre on the Square: “Unless otherwise directed by public health officials, all performances, public programs and events will go on as scheduled. If there are cancellations or changes to our schedule, we will notify all ticket holders by email at least 2 hours before the performance.”
UPDATE, 1 p.m.:
Organizers of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon have decided to postpone the weekend race until later in the year amid rising concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.:
In response to the coronavirus, the University of Illinois Research Park is suspending in-person events through April 10.
Its EnterpriseWorks startup incubator will remain open, but "extra cleaning supplies are available for tenant use."
"We are asking clients to limit meetings to 10 people or less at one time in EnterpriseWorks conference rooms," the Research Park said.
It also encouraged companies in the Research Park to communicate clearly about their remote work policies.
"Anticipate that some students may want to pick up MORE hours if they are able, since they will not have to spend time traveling back and forth to classes," it said.
UPDATE, 10 a.m.:
The Champaign school district has cancelled district-sponsored long-distance trips through March 23. That includes out-of state, international and multi-day trips.
We continue to monitor the rapidly changing status of news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The reported spread of the virus in the United States continues to be a concern for us all....Read more ⬇️https://t.co/IoVwhf313u pic.twitter.com/LZuWOMFBPk— Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) March 12, 2020
UPDATE, 9:45 a.m.:
Tuesday's Kindness Seminar at the I Hotel Conference Center in Champaign has been postponed, Habeeb Habeeb, CEO of H-Squared Leadership, announced today.
"The health, safety, and well-being of our guests and our community is our utmost priority. Given the developments of the last 24 hours and the directives from many organizations to avoid large gatherings, postponing the seminar is the prudent action to take. We are watching developments and will be re-scheduling the event for a later date. Attendees may use their ticket for the rescheduled event or request a refund."
UPDATE, 8:30 a.m.:
Today's "Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS 1400-AM (9-11 a.m.) will include interviews with many of those in the community with coronavirus updates to share.
Brian covers the #coronavirus from many angles on today's Penny (9-11).➡️ @bzigterman on health products supply➡️ @RobinNKaler on the Univ. of Illinois response➡️ @timjsinclair on the #B1G Tournament➡️ @srrichey on #Illini hoops response➡️ @CU_PublicHealth's Julie Pryde— NewsTalk 1400 WDWS (@wdws1400) March 12, 2020
UPDATE, 8:05 a.m.:
The Illinois High School Association says it will limit attendance at upcoming major events, including the basketball state finals in Peoria.
Each team will be limited to 60 fans. Refunds will be available for fans who have bought tickets.
The #IHSA has announced restrictions related to COVID-19 for the remainder of its winter State Series Tournaments, including @IHSAState basketball, scholastic bowl, drama, & debate.Read full announcement here⬇️https://t.co/UHDFh5qglR— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) March 12, 2020
UPDATE, 7:50 a.m.:
Uni High in Urbana announced today it will suspend in-person classes when students return from break on March 23.
As part of the University of Illinois, Uni High will suspend in-person classes and hold class remotely / online starting on March 23, for a limited time. Uni will hold in-person classes Thursday and Friday.— Uni High School (@unihigh) March 12, 2020
Classes will be held as scheduled today and Friday.
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m.:
The middle school state wrestling tournament, scheduled to take place this weekend in DeKalb, has been cancelled.
IESA state wrestling championships, set to run at Northern Illinois this weekend, have been cancelled because of a university mandate regarding the coronavirus pandemic. IESA release says there are no plans to make up the event at this time #NGMedia— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 12, 2020
Original story, published 7 a.m.:
The number of confirmed cases in Illinois now stands at 25, with six new positive tests announced Wednesday: five involving Chicago residents (a female in her 50s, two males in the 70s and males in their 40s and 80s) and one by a male in his 50s from suburban Lake County.
"There are no confirmed cases in Champaign County at this time," Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said during a virtual town hall Wednesday night on Facebook Live . However, she was quick to add that the lack of widespread testing due to strict federal guidelines mean "we are flying blind (but) actively looking for alternatives."
Meanwhile, Pryde said she plans to meet today with superintendents of Champaign County schools about all issues surrounding the pandemic.
***
Illinois State joined Illinois and a triple-digit list of universities nationwide in announcing a shift to online classes — but with a twist. Rather than return on Monday as scheduled, ISU students’ spring break has been extended a week — to March 23, when online instruction will begin, lasting through at least April 12.
***
When Parkland students return from break on March 23, it will be to mostly virtual classrooms. While lab and studio components of courses will continue to meet on campus, “lecture components of all courses will move online” until April 3 at the earliest, President Tom Ramage said. Parkland’s Wednesday night board meeting went on as scheduled, with Mark Dixon, director of real estate for The Atkins Group, being named to the seat vacated by Greg Knott.
***
For those worried about the shortage of hand sanitizer on store shelves, don’t, Pryde said. With proper scrubbing technique, ‘plain soap works perfectly fine.’
***
While the men’s basketball tournament hogged most of the headlines Wednesday, the seven Illini who qualified for next week’s NCAA wrestling championships will have an equally awkward experience. So popular is the event with fans, it was moved for the first time to an NFL stadium — the 66,655-seat home of the Minnesota Vikings — where, due to revised NCAA rules, only staff and ‘limited family’ will be let in to watch.
***
For now, next week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division II basketball championships in Danville are still a go but the organization on Wednesday canceled all ‘banquet, community service and non-essential engagement events, including media access to student-athletes and teams that occur at each of the championships.’
***
Among the events called off locally: Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting, the Carle Illinois College of Medicine’s March 28 Health Make-a-Thon and Champaign County’s April 1 Innovation Celebration.
***
As of the end of business Friday, the actual trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be off-limits until further notice. Also scrapped statewide: Chicago’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and next week’s three-day legislative session in Springfield. Said Senate President Don Harmon: ‘When the state association for emergency doctors cancels its Capitol visit citing public health concerns, it should give us all reason to re-examine our schedules and priorities.’
News-Gazette