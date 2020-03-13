UPDATE 4:15 p.m.:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all schools in the state to close from March 17 to the end of the month.
“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, childcare, and social services," Pritzker said. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends, and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together.”
For now, day cares will remain open, he said.
"By taking these actions now, we hope to slow and limit widespread transmission of this virus, which is essential to ensuring our health care system is not overwhelmed as the disease progresses through our state," said Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "School closures will help slow the progression of the virus and we are asking for everyone’s help in reducing the spread.”
Schools will be able to continue providing meals to those who receive free-and-reduced-price breakfasts and lunches, the Pritzker administration said, as the state board of education was granted a waiver to continue providing meals.
Those students will be able to receive grab-and-go meals each day, and some districts will deliver meals while others will have parents pick them up.
Champaign schools Superintendent Susan Zola said that Unit 4 is "working with food service on how to provide food for those 18 and under," as well as "developing at-home learning resources that could be provided to students."
"We will update families with more details early next week," she said in a message to families. "We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as the situation continues to change. The health and safety of our students and staff is and will continue to be our top priority."
As of Friday, March 13 the state has mandated that all public and private schools close to students effective Tuesday, March 17 - March 30Here in Unit 4, this closure includes all District events, practices, and the Kids Plus Program beginning March 16.https://t.co/e0CmBQ5wNp pic.twitter.com/NrkKjgoFbD— Champaign Schools (@Unit4Schools) March 13, 2020
UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.:
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is suspending all public masses beginning Saturday, Bishop Daniel Jenky said Friday.
"I had hoped to wait a week for events to further unfold before taking the dramatic step of suspending public Divine Worship," he said. "Upon wider consultation, however, I have decided that our Local Church will act in unison with other dioceses in Illinois and elsewhere."
Funeral masses already scheduled can continue, he said, and baptisms should be limited to parents and godparents.
"These are perilous days but certainly not unprecedented in human history," Jenky wrote. "I urge you to be patient and faith filled."
UPDATE, 3:30 p.m.:
The Virginia Theatre is suspending all public events beginning Saturday until May 10, the Champaign Park District announced Friday afternoon.
The box office will continue to be staffed to answer questions, the park district said.
This will effect events such as An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry, The Moth Main Stage, the Gordon Lightfoot concert, David Sedaris and Ebertfest, which was previously cancelled.
"Many of these events are to be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced to the public soon," the park district said.
The Park District also announced that all of its other programs, events and rentals are cancelled until April 13.
UPDATED, 3:15 p.m.:
The State Farm Center postponed three of its upcoming events: Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence on March 28, The Color Purple on April 9 and Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour on April 19.
An American in Paris on May 1 is still on.
"State Farm Center thanks all patrons of these shows for their support, patience, and understanding as we work through these unprecedented times and seek resolutions that are in the best interest of all stake holders," the announcement said. "We can't wait to open our doors again when the time is right to make more memories together!"
UPDATE, 12:30 p.m.:
There will be no sports at the University of Illinois for the rest of this school year, but the school plans to take care of athletes and coaches.
Athletic director Josh Whitman today made his first comments at length after mass cancellations related to the coronavirus.
Whitman said some athletes will stay on campus and they’ll have access to the usual resources like weight rooms, trainers, meals and counselors — although some of that may be scaled back.
He said officials are studying how to give athletes some celebration of their shortened seasons. Whitman said there will for sure be no games the rest of this school year but he left the door open to resume things like practice. That decision would come from the Big Ten.
Whitman said it’s too soon to say if senior athletes with canceled seasons will get an extra year of eligibility. That’s an NCAA decision.
Whitman said his staff is looking at whether coaches who have canceled seasons will receive performance bonuses. Those coaches also get paid for summer camps, which may not go on.
He said no athletes or athletic staff have shown symptoms of the virus. But he echoed comments from health officials that the disease will no doubt come here.
UPDATE, noon:
— Urbana's Market In The Square, hosted at Lincoln Square Mall, will stay open. That event is held on Saturdays.
— The Urbana Free Library has canceled events and room bookings through April 12. The Champaign Public Library has taken similar steps. Both libraries, however, will stay open.
— The Boneyard Arts Festival in Champaign County is postponed.
— Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College has canceled events from March 15 through April 5.