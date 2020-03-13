12:30 p.m. UPDATE:
There will be no sports at the University of Illinois for the rest of this school year, but the school plans to take care of athletes and coaches.
Athletic director Josh Whitman today made his first comments at length after mass cancellations related to the coronavirus.
Whitman said some athletes will stay on campus and they’ll have access to the usual resources like weight rooms, trainers, meals and counselors — although some of that may be scaled back.
He said officials are studying how to give athletes some celebration of their shortened seasons. Whitman said there will for sure be no games the rest of this school year but he left the door open to resume things like practice. That decision would come from the Big Ten.
Whitman said it’s too soon to say if senior athletes with canceled seasons will get an extra year of eligibility. That’s an NCAA decision.
Whitman said his staff is looking at whether coaches who have canceled seasons will receive performance bonuses. Those coaches also get paid for summer camps, which may not go on.
He said no athletes or athletic staff have shown symptoms of the virus. But he echoed comments from health officials that the disease will no doubt come here.
Noon UPDATE:
At a meeting Friday morning, the Champaign City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that gives the mayor and city manager certain emergency powers.
It allows them to suspend licenses for special events, delay deadlines for paying bills to the city and restrict access to city buildings.
City attorney Fred Stavins noted that it doesn’t compel any particular actions, which would need to be approved by the city council at its next meeting.
“The ordinance contemplates a wide range of emergency situations,” he said. “Whether any of these steps will be necessary, other than the cancellation of some meetings and the necessity to deal with personnel issues, including work and home issues, and the ability to respond to the needs of our fire and police departments, is not completely known at this time.”
The emergency ordinance also gives the mayor some more far-reaching powers, including imposing a curfew, limiting the use of water and closing businesses.
Some business owners expressed concern about these powers at Friday’s meeting, and city manager Dorothy David said those are not likely.
“This does not contemplate that we’re so nervous about the health of the public that we’re going to jump ahead and we’re going to shut down all economic activity in the community,” she said. “I think that would be irresponsible on our part. … That is not what is contemplated at all.”
She said decisions to shut down businesses would “most likely be coming under the authority of the governor, under the Illinois Department of Public Health, or the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.”
“As a community and as a city, we are equally concerned about the economic impact of what this is having,” David said.
And Stavins said the powers are mostly to preserve the mayor’s possibilities.
“The mayor can confiscate property. Hopefully that’s never going to be required,” he said. “But I did just read in California where there was a necessity to take over a hotel … to isolate people during a quarantine. Now this is a pretty extreme case, but it’s possible, and it may be required to be done in a more immediate fashion.”
Other updates:
— Urbana's Market In The Square, hosted at Lincoln Square Mall, will stay open. That event is on Saturdays.
— The Urbana Free Library has canceled events and room bookings. through April 12. The Champaign Public Library has taken similar steps. Both libraries, however, will stay open.
— The Boneyard Arts Festival in Champaign County is postponed.
— Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College has canceled events from March 15 through April 5.