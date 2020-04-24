CHAMPAIGN — Jesse Reiser’s time as an Illinois distance runner ended minus a redshirt-senior outdoor track and field season.
Without a redshirt-senior campaign altogether, in fact. A femoral stress reaction caused him to miss his last Illini cross-country and indoor track meets.
Reiser estimates he was a month away from being race ready when efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 caused the cancelation of all NCAA spring sports last month.
“I was looking forward to go out with a bang this spring that unfortunately came to an end,” Reiser said. “I was hoping to score a bunch of points at outdoor Big Tens.”
Even with these aspects of his Illinois career now in the past, Reiser still finds himself connected to the Illini.
By way of an online graduate school program he is involved with until October. And also by the fact he’ll soon become roommates with Illinois redshirt-junior runner Jordan Cagigal, courtesy the two accepting jobs at rival Chicago third-party logistics companies.
“It’s a cool dynamic to have,” Reiser said. “I got really close with Jordan by sophomore year. He’s become one of my best friends.”
This post-college bond means the two have had the chance to commiserate about what could have transpired with the Illini in 2020, although Cagigal decided before the ongoing pandemic hit to hang up his spikes because of injuries.
Reiser, too, had health issues at Illinois — plantar fasciitis and an IT band issue in his knee on top of the aforementioned stress reaction. He redshirted his 2018 cross-country and track seasons because of those other two injuries.
But Reiser also racked up numerous accomplishments when he was able to compete.
Earning 2015 Big Ten Freshman of the Year status in cross-country.
Turning in Illinois’ all-time fourth-fastest outdoor 5-kilometer run clocking to this point, as well as the all-time seventh-best mark in an 8-kilometer cross-country race.
Snatching third place in the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships’ 1-mile run. And becoming a second-team All-American later that year after serving on a distance medley relay unit that placed 12th in the NCAA Indoor Championships, also owning part of an Illini school record in that event.
Not a bad resume for the McHenry West graduate who won three IHSA state championships — two in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run and one in 2015 3A cross-country finals — to establish strong expectations for his college stint.
“It’s been incredible,” Reiser said. “These past five years have been the best five years of my life, and they only got better each and every year.”
Reiser chose to attend Illinois over Missouri and North Carolina, sold by the vision of then-distance coach Jake Stewart.
“It was one of the closest teams I’ve seen, and I really wanted to be part of that,” Reiser said. “I wanted to be part of a team (whose members) wanted to improve each other and excel on a national level.”
Reiser and his cohorts achieved that in numerous ways.
Among Reiser’s favorite was helping Illini men’s cross-country qualify for the 2016 NCAA Championships, the first time Illinois had reached that stage since 1986.
Reiser was the third-fastest finisher in orange and blue at the regional meet from which the Illini received an at-large national bid. It’s a time he still looks back on fondly. And often, especially during the current health crisis.
“That was the defining moment where it was like, ‘All right, this is the reason I came to Illinois,’” Reiser said. “I wanted to go to nationals and put Illinois on the map.”
Getting to know Jesse Reiser
More on Illinois senior distance runner Jesse Reiser away from the track:
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite sport beside track and field: Golf
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Walt Disney, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp
Favorite TV show: White Collar