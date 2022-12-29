CHAMPAIGN — In a scoreless first two minutes, fans packing into State Farm Center on Thursday night were left wondering what kind of showing they’d be in for.
Turns out, it was a sight worth seeing.
Dain Dainja dominated with a career-high 22 opints and the Illini showed no ill effects from a Braggin’ Rights loss a week prior, topping Bethune-Cookman 85-52 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 15,544.
In the first half, the Illini (9-4) opened with a quick 10-0 run to quiet fears after an up-and-down December. An active defense helped Illinois keep a sizable lead throughout the game against the Wildcats (4-9).
Five quick points in the final two minutes of the first half from freshman Sencire Harris, starting in place of injured guard Skyy Clark, pushed the lead back past 30 points.
“Our second half (was) a little rusty,” Harris said. “Obviously we’re going to go back in the gym, fix that, because we have to come out the same way as we came out the first half.”
Approaching the New Year — and the restart start of Big Ten play — Brad Underwood has harped on the team’s transition defense.
But Thursday night’s performance was a step in the right direction, Underwood said, especially after holding the Wildcats to 20 percent shooting in the first half.
“I thought we had good focus — especially early,” Underwood said. “Our week of practice helped prepare us to do that defensively.”
Dainja was a stabilizing force on both ends Thursday night, racking up four steals and four rejections to go with six rebounds. Coleman Hawkins notched his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“Earlier in the week, I felt like I had some of my best practices of the year,” Dainja said. “It’s been paying off.”
Underwood doubled down.
He’s just been dominating practices, literally dominating,” he said. “It was Kofi-esque-type domination.”