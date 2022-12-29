Follow along for staff writer Ethan Simmons' coverage of the Thursday night men's basketball bout between Illinois and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The 8-4 Illini trying to raise their December record to .500 after losing games against Penn State, Maryland and Missouri.
The Illini played without freshman guard Skyy Clark, who has started all 12 games this season. He's out with a left shoulder injury.
***
Illini prevailed over the visiting Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 85-52 after an up-and-down second half. Illinois center Dain Dainja led all scorers with 22 points.
***
***
HALFTIME | Illinois 47, Bethune-Cookman 19
A strong defensive effort from the Illini led to a dominant first half over visiting Bethune-Cookman. Illinois has held the Wildcats to 20 percent shooting and 14 turnovers.
Epps, Shannon and Dainja leading the way with 8 points apiece. Coleman Hawkins has amassed a team-leading 9 boards, 4 assists in 16 minutes.
***
20:00 H1 | PREGAME
First news of the night: freshman guard Skyy Clark is out with a left shoulder injury, team says. With 25 minutes left 'til tipoff, Illini back on the floor getting shots up.
Illinois starters:
— Terrence Shannon, Jr.
— Sencire Harris
— Matthew Mayer
— Coleman Hawkins
— Dain Dainja