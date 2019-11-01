CHAMPAIGN — Zuppke Field was a bit of a madhouse following Illinois football’s upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19. In the crush of humanity that stormed the field, Reggie Corbin was still able to find his dad.
“I was kind of just speechless,” Corbin said of sharing that moment with his dad, Reginald. “That’s the person I’ve grinded with my entire life. He’s been there through everything. Took me to all my workouts, the trainers (and) the practices. He was the one that was on me when I was doing wrong. It was good to have that moment with him. I wouldn’t have rather had it any other way.”
Illinois added a win last week at Purdue following its upset of Wisconsin. The Illini will go for three straight Big Ten wins in the same season for the first time since 2007 with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Rutgers.
It’s “Dads Weekend” on the Illinois campus this weekend. The Illini can thank Corbin’s dad for their shifty running back.
Mom, too.
The late Patricia Brown, who died in 2008 after thyroid surgery complications, was an athlete, too.
“He was a basketball player — like this big-time basketball player in college,” Corbin said. “He actually wanted me to play basketball. He’s still mad about it. She was the first black cheerleader to earn a scholarship at Slippery Rock. My whole family is super athletic. I’m probably the least athletic of the family. I just kind of had a better situation than them.”
Corbin has leaned on his dad throughout the highs and lows of his college career.
“He was the one that stayed with me the entire time, kept pushing me,” Corbin said. “Whenever I got too high because of other people, or whatever it was, he brought me down and kept me level-headed. He’s a blessing. I couldn’t have asked for a better father.
“It can’t get any closer between any two people. That’s my best friend. We look alike, act the same. Even when I play well to everybody else, I play bad to him. He tells me exactly what to do. Then when I’m down, he picks me up.”
So it wasn’t much of a stretch to think Corbin relied on his dad when deciding if he would return to Illinois for his final season. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back had a breakout 2018, rushing 128 times for a career-high 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns.
Corbin led the nation with four rushes of 70-plus yards — tying Buddy Young’s program record from 1944 — was third in the nation at 8.5 yards per carry and became just the 13th Illini ever to top 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Corbin’s pro prospects might never have been higher. Still, he sought out his dad’s advice with a potential life-changing decision to make.
“We talked about it a lot,” Corbin said. “Probably every day because everywhere we went, people were giving me their own advice. He told me to just get down on my knees and pray, ask God. He did the same for me.”
Corbin didn’t make his final decision about returning to Illinois until a month-and-a-half after the 2018 season ended. Really not until the morning of Jan. 12 when he said he woke up and knew he would be back in Champaign one more year. His dad backed him 100 percent.
“He told me exactly what he would have done, but he told me also that it didn’t matter because it was my life,” Corbin said. “He was with me 100 percent. When I made the decision to come back, he was all for it, and hasn’t talked about the other option since.”
Corbin hasn’t considered that other path, either. While he hasn’t broken the 70-yard touchdown runs that helped earn him All-Big Ten third-team honors last season, the Upper Marlboro, Md., native has a pair of 100-yard games this season and has scored in five of the seven games he’s played.
A hip pointer kept Corbin out of Illinois’ Week 2 win at UConn, but he’s still rushed 96 times for 526 yards and five touchdowns.
“Coach Rod told me he wasn’t going to let me leave anyway,” Corbin joked about Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “I’m happy I stayed, though. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I know people look at the stats and say, ‘Oh, it’s not the same year.’
“There’s a lot of games left to play. I’m excited because all of this attention when I’m on the field just does nothing but open my teammates up. It makes me better. I’ve just got to keep accepting the challenge. I’m glad I made this decision to come back and keep winning games.”