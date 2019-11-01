Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs past Purdue linebacker Ben Holt (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs past Purdue linebacker Ben Holt (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)