Big-time college football takes a break (other than Army-Navy) this weekend before ramping up again next Friday. Illinois football beat writer and bowl lover BOB ASMUSSEN ranks the nine postseason games involving Big Ten schools:
1. Fiesta Bowl
Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 28, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: It’s the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal games this particular Saturday, which has been without a Big Ten team for a few years. Clemson is the defending national champion.
REASON TO SKIP: We are getting bored with the Tigers, who have qualified every year. Are there no other schools in the ACC? (Sorry J.J., Florida State doesn’t count).
WHO WILL WIN: Ohio State, 35-17. The Buckeyes simply have too many weapons. Justin Fields and Chase Young are Heisman finalists and J.K. Dobbins should have been.
2. Rose Bowl
Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2), 4 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: It is likely your last chance to watch Badgers star tailback Jonathan Taylor in a college uniform. Next year, he is playing for pay after he’s rushed for 6,080 yards and 50 touchdowns during the last three seasons with Wisconsin.
REASON TO SKIP: Call this the Disappointment Bowl. The Badgers blew a lead against Illinois and the Ducks choked against Arizona State. No offense.
WHO WILL WIN: Oregon, 31-21. The Ducks overpowered Utah in the Pac-12 title game and will keep rolling in Pasadena.
3. Citrus Bowl
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon, Jan. 1, ABC
REASON TO WATCH: It’s a matchup of two of the top four winningest programs in FBS history. They have played just four times, with three of those games happening in bowls.
REASON TO SKIP: Last time they met, in the 2012 season opener, it didn’t go well for the Wolverines as Alabama won 41-14. Somebody (OK, it was me) had Michigan ranked No. 1 in his AP Top 25. Oops.
WHO WILL WIN: Alabama, 30-14. It’s the first time the Crimson Tide have missed the CFP. Wonder if Nick Saban will mention that to his team before the game?
4. Cotton Bowl
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m., Dec. 28, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: It’s a chance for the little guy (Memphis) to knock off a blue blood. Tigers are the best from a strong Group of Five.
REASON TO SKIP: The Group of Five rep has lost two of the last three times in the New Year’s Six games. If you can name someone from Memphis other than Elvis, give yourself a prize.
WHO WILL WIN: Penn State, 42-35. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin just got a contract extension and big raise. He will have his team ready at Jerry’s World in Arlington, Texas.
5. Holiday Bowl
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m., Dec. 27, Fox Sports 1
REASON TO WATCH: Steady Kirk Ferentz goes for his sixth 10-win season as the Hawkeyes boss. And there might be more future Illini — or three — playing for the Trojans.
REASON TO SKIP: Wasn’t Southern Cal coach Clay Helton supposed to be out the door? The Trojans seem to be in a constant state of flux.
WHO WILL WIN: Iowa, 17-14. Former N-G All-State selection A.J. Epenesa records three sacks and three tackles for loss as the Hawekeyes’ defense again leads the way.
6. Redbox Bowl
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m., Dec. 30, FOX
REASON TO WATCH: You know one of the teams really well. The Illini are playing in a bowl for the first time since 2014 and looking for their first winning season since 2011.
REASON TO SKIP: Lovie Smith’s banged-up squad might be missing several key players. The status of center Doug Kramer and linebacker Jake Hansen remains unclear.
WHO WILL WIN: Illinois, 21-20. Illinois running back Reggie Corbin scores the game-winner on a 20-yard dash in the final minute.
7. Gator Bowl
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: Quietly, Tom Allen (above) has built up the football program at a basketball school. Best bowl assignment for the school since the 1968 Rose Bowl.
REASON TO SKIP: These are not your parent’s Volunteers. Tennessee has played in just three bowls since 2010.
WHO WILL WIN: Indiana, 26-19. Just a hunch receiver Whop Philyor has a monster game for the Hoosiers. A Whop-per.
8. Outback Bowl
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon, Jan. 1, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: Don’t know about the rest of you, but I enjoy watching P.J. Fleck run up and down the sidelines as if he is getting ready to go on the field.
REASON TO SKIP: Ask Purdue about playing the Tigers. Auburn squished the Boilermakers 63-14 during last year’s Music City Bowl.
WHO WILL WIN: Auburn, 40-17. The Tigers beat Oregon and Alabama this season and are the best three-loss team in the country.
9. Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4), 2:20 p.m., Dec. 27, ESPN
REASON TO WATCH: Yankee Stadium looks lovely this time of year. And watching football in baseball parks never gets old.
REASON TO SKIP: Following a five-game losing streak, the Spartans had to win their last two against Rutgers and Maryland to qualify.
WHO WILL WIN: Michigan State, 28-16. Brian Lewerke goes out with a bang, throwing four TD passes. And goes on to a successful NFL career like so many Spartan QBs before him.