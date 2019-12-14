Listen to this article

Big-time college football takes a break (other than Army-Navy) this weekend before ramping up again next Friday. Illinois football beat writer and bowl lover BOB ASMUSSEN ranks the nine postseason games involving Big Ten schools:

Big Ten Championship Game, December 7, 2019

David Petkiewicz/cleveland.com/TNS

Ohio State QB Justin Fields celebrates with teammates after their 34-21 come from behind win over Wisconsin at the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The win puts the Buckeyes at 13-0 and into the College Football Playoffs. 

1. Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 28, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: It’s the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal games this particular Saturday, which has been without a Big Ten team for a few years. Clemson is the defending national champion.

REASON TO SKIP: We are getting bored with the Tigers, who have qualified every year. Are there no other schools in the ACC? (Sorry J.J., Florida State doesn’t count).

WHO WILL WIN: Ohio State, 35-17. The Buckeyes simply have too many weapons. Justin Fields and Chase Young are Heisman finalists and J.K. Dobbins should have been.

SPORTS-FBC-WISCONSIN-MINNESOTA-2-GET

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images/TNS

The Wisconsin Badgers hoist the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the game at TCF Bank Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 38-17.

2. Rose Bowl

Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2), 4 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: It is likely your last chance to watch Badgers star tailback Jonathan Taylor in a college uniform. Next year, he is playing for pay after he’s rushed for 6,080 yards and 50 touchdowns during the last three seasons with Wisconsin.

REASON TO SKIP: Call this the Disappointment Bowl. The Badgers blew a lead against Illinois and the Ducks choked against Arizona State. No offense.

WHO WILL WIN: Oregon, 31-21. The Ducks overpowered Utah in the Pac-12 title game and will keep rolling in Pasadena.

Michigan football

Mike Mulholland/ mmulholl@mlive

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) talks with tight end Sean McKeon (84) and offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) after a play in the fourth quarter of their Big Ten football game against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Michigan won the game, 44-10.

3. Citrus Bowl

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon, Jan. 1, ABC

REASON TO WATCH: It’s a matchup of two of the top four winningest programs in FBS history. They have played just four times, with three of those games happening in bowls.

REASON TO SKIP: Last time they met, in the 2012 season opener, it didn’t go well for the Wolverines as Alabama won 41-14. Somebody (OK, it was me) had Michigan ranked No. 1 in his AP Top 25. Oops.

WHO WILL WIN: Alabama, 30-14. It’s the first time the Crimson Tide have missed the CFP. Wonder if Nick Saban will mention that to his team before the game?

Penn State football

Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/TNS

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is congratulated by his teammates after his 38-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The host Nittany Lions won, 34-27.

4. Cotton Bowl

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m., Dec. 28, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: It’s a chance for the little guy (Memphis) to knock off a blue blood. Tigers are the best from a strong Group of Five.

REASON TO SKIP: The Group of Five rep has lost two of the last three times in the New Year’s Six games. If you can name someone from Memphis other than Elvis, give yourself a prize.

WHO WILL WIN: Penn State, 42-35. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin just got a contract extension and big raise. He will have his team ready at Jerry’s World in Arlington, Texas.

Iowa football

Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS

Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after a play in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Ill. 

5. Holiday Bowl

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m., Dec. 27, Fox Sports 1

REASON TO WATCH: Steady Kirk Ferentz goes for his sixth 10-win season as the Hawkeyes boss. And there might be more future Illini — or three — playing for the Trojans.

REASON TO SKIP: Wasn’t Southern Cal coach Clay Helton supposed to be out the door? The Trojans seem to be in a constant state of flux.

WHO WILL WIN: Iowa, 17-14. Former N-G All-State selection A.J. Epenesa records three sacks and three tackles for loss as the Hawekeyes’ defense again leads the way.

Illinois football

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois defense during the NCAA football game against Rutger's on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

6. Redbox Bowl

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m., Dec. 30, FOX

REASON TO WATCH: You know one of the teams really well. The Illini are playing in a bowl for the first time since 2014 and looking for their first winning season since 2011.

REASON TO SKIP: Lovie Smith’s banged-up squad might be missing several key players. The status of center Doug Kramer and linebacker Jake Hansen remains unclear.

WHO WILL WIN: Illinois, 21-20. Illinois running back Reggie Corbin scores the game-winner on a 20-yard dash in the final minute.

Tom Allen Indiana

Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/TNS

Indiana head coach Tom Allen motions to his players during action against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The host Nittany Lions won, 34-27. 

7. Gator Bowl

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m., Jan. 2, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: Quietly, Tom Allen (above) has built up the football program at a basketball school. Best bowl assignment for the school since the 1968 Rose Bowl.

REASON TO SKIP: These are not your parent’s Volunteers. Tennessee has played in just three bowls since 2010.

WHO WILL WIN: Indiana, 26-19. Just a hunch receiver Whop Philyor has a monster game for the Hoosiers. A Whop-per.

Minnesota football

Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

Minnesota Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) and wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) celebrated Bateman's third touchdown reception of the game in the third quarter Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Minnesota Gophers played the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

8. Outback Bowl

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon, Jan. 1, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: Don’t know about the rest of you, but I enjoy watching P.J. Fleck run up and down the sidelines as if he is getting ready to go on the field.

REASON TO SKIP: Ask Purdue about playing the Tigers. Auburn squished the Boilermakers 63-14 during last year’s Music City Bowl.

WHO WILL WIN: Auburn, 40-17. The Tigers beat Oregon and Alabama this season and are the best three-loss team in the country.

MSU football

Mike Mulholland/mmulholl@mlive

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) runs up the field for a touchdown in the first quarter of their Big Ten football game against Illinois at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

9. Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4), 2:20 p.m., Dec. 27, ESPN

REASON TO WATCH: Yankee Stadium looks lovely this time of year. And watching football in baseball parks never gets old.

REASON TO SKIP: Following a five-game losing streak, the Spartans had to win their last two against Rutgers and Maryland to qualify.

WHO WILL WIN: Michigan State, 28-16. Brian Lewerke goes out with a bang, throwing four TD passes. And goes on to a successful NFL career like so many Spartan QBs before him.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

