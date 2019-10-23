In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today:
What are the keys to Illinois beating Purdue on Saturday?
Bob says ...
That’s easy: pass defense, pass defense and ... did I mention pass defense?
The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in air yards with 325 per game. Illinois, by comparison, is near the bottom of the Big Ten with 188 yards per game.
Illinois has struggled against the pass, ranking 11th in the Big Ten by allowing 237 yards per game.
Purdue is going to get its passing yards. Quarterback Jack Plummer threw 50 times for 327 yards against Iowa. It sounds like Rondale Moore will not be back and that’s a huge deal. But freshman receiver David Bell is coming off a monster performance at Iowa,with almost 200 yards. He has topped 100 three times his rookie year.
Again, Bell will get his share of grabs. The plan for Illinois should be to get him to the ground as quick as possible after the catch.
Illinois corners Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs will need help from the safeties. The Illini defensive line can make everybody’s job easier by putting pressure on Plummer. Take him to the ground a time or two early and force an errant throw that leads to an interception.