In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today:
Who will start at quarterback for Illinois against Wisconsin?
Bob says ...
My guess is Brandon Peters. Lovie Smith had two chances thjs week to tell reporters that Peters won’t be ready to go. But he didn’t do it. Instead, he left it open, saying both Peters and injured freshman Isaiah Williams are feeling better.
I’m sure it was hard for Peters to not be on the field against Michigan. He has a lot of friends at his alma mater and had talked openly about the game during the summer and in fall camp.
The season is half over and Peters doesn’t want to let any more playing opportunities get away.
The decision on whether or not Peters is ready from a physical standpoint is up to the Illinois medical people. But Smith has made it clear that when Peters is ready, he will again be the starter.
The good news for Illinois is has a much better feeling about the backup. Matt Robinson showed he is capable of leading the offense. If he is called on during the Wisconsin game, he will be ready.