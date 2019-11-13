CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football players towered over 11-year old Adarius and 13-year-old Brooklynn. But the Illini got down to their level during a once-in-a-lifetime adventure at Memorial Stadium.

Adarius and Brooklynn were among the 50 kids from the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club of Champaign attending Tuesday’s dinner and meet and greet.

+11 B & G Club Dinner With The Illini Football Team Members of The Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club of Champaign had dinner with the Illini football team and posed for a group photo with head coach…

What did they think of the players?

“I love them,” Adarius said.

“They’re really tall,” Brooklyn said.

Adarius enjoyed the event.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s special because not all kids get to do this.”

The players weren’t all new to Adarius. Two summers ago, he met Illini defensive end Owen Carney. Adarius is a big fan.

“I have his phone number,” Adarius said. “He came up and asked me if he could be my mentor and I was like, ‘Yeah.’”

Adarius was excited to see the new Smith Center. The kids took a tour when they first arrived.

Next, they joined in the I-L-L, I-N-I chant with the players.

Later, they gathered around Illinois fourth-year coach Lovie Smith for a group picture.

Don Moyer CEO/executive director Sam Banks was thrilled with the event.

“This is the first time our Boys & Girls Club kids have ever had a chance to do something like this,” Banks said. “It’s kind of a dream come true for our kids.”

Banks hopes it can become an annual outing for the Club.

“That would be wonderful,” Banks said. “We get new kids each year. It would be a new experience for a lot of our kids.”

The night ended with each kid receiving a turkey, courtesy of Meijer.

Happy to help

Of course, Smith was willing to open his place to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. The coach is thankful for the opportunity to share.

“It’s very important,” Smith said. “We were excited to have the guys come up here, see our facility, hang around our players.

“There’s nothing but positive things that come from being in a Boys & Girls Club.”

Smith has gotten to know Banks in his time at Illinois.

“Sam does a great job,” Smith said. “When I got into Champaign, one of the first things I did was try to reach out a little bit and see what services are offered to the young people in our town.”

Smith talked to the kids Tuesday night.

Nothing too complicated.

“It’s not a hardcore message,” Smith said. “It’s close to Thanksgiving. This is about us hanging out with them as much as anything. People that young don’t want to hear a big message or anything like that. They don’t want to be lectured. They just want you to be present and be able to touch shoulders with our players as much as anything. And just for young people to ask questions.

“For me growing up, I had so many questions of the people I looked up to. Then you never got that close where you really ask a lot of things. All these guys can.”

Smith was involved with the organization before he arrived in Champaign.

“I have a longstanding relationship with the Boys & Girls Club,” Smith said. “Two of my sons went there every day after school in Tampa. The guy that ran the Boys & Girls Club is a part of our family now, been to all my kid’s wedding and all that. Had a big impact.

“We’ve been supporters of the Boys & Girls Club since then.”

Been there, done that

Plenty of the current Illini benefited from Boys & Girls Clubs growing up. Or organizations just like it.

“Absolutely,” Smith said. “I would say most have. When you get out of school when you’re young, what do you do? There’s YMCA, youth clubs, Boys & Girls Club. Some towns are too small to have a Boys & Girls Club.”

Smith is all for his players helping out whenever possible.

“It’s about more than one weekend,” Smith said. “Our guys are involved in the community. I want our players to be out and about. I want people to get a chance to meet a Kenyon Jackson, a Reggie Corbin, a Jamal Milan, a Richie Petitbon. What better representatives for our university than these guys?

“We want them to say, ‘Hey, I want to be like this guy right here.’ First impressions do mean an awful lot.”

Illini senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan has already made a first impression.

“Fun fact: I worked for the Boys & Girls Club this summer,” Milan said. “So, I know a lot of these kids. They really look up to the players on this team. To be able to give them tours and talk to them again and have fun, it’s amazing. Things like this mean a lot to me. I want to be able to help the younger kids see the bigger things.”

As a kid growing up in Chicago, Milan would have enjoyed meeting some of his heroes.

“Things were a little tough for me,” Milan said. “If I had the opportunity to see this, I feel like my life would have been different. But I’m happy with my life now.”

Senior tight end Bobby Walker has always “tried to dedicate part of my life to service.”

His high school, Loyola Academy, made service a priority.

He stayed involved at Illinois, leading the local chapter of Uplifting Athletes.

He is a strong believer in sharing his time and talents.

“Whether it’s reading to the kids at the local library or going to the VA,” Walker said. “Anything you can do to give back. We are very fortunate as student-athletes.”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.