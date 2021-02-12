After a season-ending loss, like the one he suffered Sunday in Super Bowl LV, Nick Allegretti’s instinct would be to get back to work.
But the second-year Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is listening to the advice of his older teammates.
“That was one thing the vets let me know pretty quickly,” Allegretti said. “As an athlete my whole life, you took maybe a week between sports, usually two or three days, and you got back into it. They let me know you have to force yourself to sit there for a couple of weeks, do nothing, eat what you want, drink what you want. And kind of let your mind reset until you are like, ‘I really need to get back in the gym.’ You get that drive back.”
The former Illini standout talked to Scott Beatty and Evan Conn during Wednesday’s “SportsTalk” on WDWS 1400-AM. So, how has he been filling his time?
“A lot of Netflix, a lot of video games, a lot of sitting on the couch, getting dinner and drinks with the teammates,” Allegretti said. “The first couple of weeks are definitely a good couple of weeks.”
After playing mostly on special teams as a rookie for the Super Bowl champions, Allegretti moved into the starting lineup this season. He worked at left guard and appears to be establishing himself as a longtime fixture with the Chiefs.
“I feel really good about my role on the team,” Allegretti said. “Overall personally, definitely this past year was the better season.”
Earlier in the playoffs, Allegretti earned the praise of CBS analyst Tony Romo, who singled him out. Normally, when an offensive lineman gets mentioned, it means he just got called for holding or a false start.
Rough nightPicked in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, Allegretti has experienced a near-perfect transition to the NFL.
If not for Tom Brady and pals, Allegretti would be getting fitted for his second championship ring.
“Winning a Super Bowl, there’s that euphoric feeling,” Allegretti said. “It’s really not easy to describe. There’s not much that matches that. No other time in your life will you be showered with confetti. That experience was pretty cool. The parade was a blast.
“Going through all that, and then being on the losing end of it, man, it was hard. It still is.”
The Chiefs were a small favorite to beat the Bucs this past Sunday, a game the Chiefs lost 31-9.
With superstar Patrick Mahomes returning at quarterback in 2021, Kansas City will again be considered one of the teams to beat.
Allegretti is thrilled to be a part of it.
“I’m still living my dream,” Allegretti said. “I’m playing football for a living. I’m incredibly happy with where I’m at in my career. A lot of positives, but that one stings.”
NFL rosters change a bunch during the offseason. Allegretti will see some of his teammates move on from the Chiefs. Like a college graduation, only with large salaries.
Rooting interest
Though he was signed by a different staff, Allegretti played the bulk of his Illinois career for Lovie Smith. After five seasons in charge, Smith was replaced by Bret Bielema. Bielema and Allegretti haven’t had a chance to talk yet.
“He reached out with some support over Twitter,” Allegretti said.
So did new offensive line coach Bart Miller, who sent Allegretti a text with a “come see us any time” message.
“That was definitely appreciated,” Allegretti said. “When I was at Illinois, I loved when guys came back and just hang out with the team and give input and advice. It means a lot that the coaches are looking for that from the NFL guys. They want them around the program.”
Once former Illini reach the NFL, they find it is tricky to make it back to campus during the regular season. Open weeks in the NFL are precious and give the players a chance to recharge. Getting on a plane or driving back to C-U means giving up the rare downtime.
COVID-19 adds another complication, with players needing to avoid any risks.
The national vaccination program should make it more doable.
Allegretti said he hopes to visit C-U during the offseason. Based on how he talks about the program, it seems likely he will pull it off.