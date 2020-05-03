I watched a college football game start to finish for the first time in September 1970. I can’t remember the teams or the score.
I was 8 years old and not yet interested in spectator sports. My days of growing up in Omaha, Neb., were filled with playing tag, chasing my goofy dog Rudolph and hanging with my friend Scooter.
On a warm Saturday afternoon, I noticed the rest of my family gathered in the living room.
At my house on 65th Street, our first color TV was a year away. So, we tuned in the black-and-white Zenith to one of the three over-the-air channels (ABC, NBC and CBS).
If you wanted to change the station, you actually had to go to the set and turn the dial. Wide use of remote controls was a few years away.
I know the game was broadcast by ABC, which gained the rights to carry college football in 1966.
My initial curiosity soon turned into a lifetime passion. I love baseball and college basketball, but college football is No. 1. Since that September day 50 years ago.
I write about it. Talk about it. Think about it.
So, allow me to dream about the return of college football. In whatever form health experts feel is safe.
When it comes back — and I am confident science will eventually help make that happen — college football will be embraced. As will all other sports.
Maybe in the past, I took the games for granted. At least partially.
Never again. I promise to watch every snap and savor every second.
We have all been given a sports wake-up call. Whether you like the NBA, golf, tennis or hockey, you are currently missing out.
College football faces some hurdles in terms of social distancing. Hard to block and tackle 6 feet apart. But there will eventually be a solution.
College football is not gone. It is simply taking a longer halftime break.
Thanks to boss Matt Daniels for giving me an assignment that required a deep dive into college football. It put a smile on my face.
Over the next five Sundays, The News-Gazette sports section will include a heavy dose of the game, starting with our rankings for all 130 FBS programs going into the 2020 season.
Not a moment too soon.