CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema’s first full-time coaching job was at Iowa, his alma mater. Twenty-five years ago.
Fair to say the recruiting game has changed from his early days to now. Take, for instance, his mobile phone.
Back then, it resembled a small toaster.
“When I started going on the road, I had this (phone) that looked like a walkie-talkie from old war movies,” the new Illinois coach said Wednesday afternoon after his program signed high-school recruits Joshua McCray and Dwayne Johnson to complete a 16-man recruiting class. “I thought I was pretty live.”
He was ahead of the technology curve.
“Nobody else had cell phones,” Bielema said.
Zoom was a noise an airplane made when flying the coach to an at-home visit. Now, because of COVID-19, meet and greets are done remotely on Zoom.
Hired at Illinois on Dec. 19, glass-half-full Bielema is using the pandemic-related limitations to his program’s advantage.
“If none of us can go out, it makes the playing field pretty level,” Bielema said.
And something as simple as a modern phone eases the process.
“We do FaceTime, we do Zooms, we do DMing, we do texting,” Bielema said.
If a recruit mentions another player, Bielema and his staff have instant access to the pertinent information.
“It’s a whole different world because of technology,” Bielema said.
But ...
“It still is a people business,” Bielema said.
Early in his coaching career, Bielema got to work with longtime Iowa assistant Bob Elliott, who served as one of his important mentors.
In one recruiting class at Iowa, Bielema helped sign a string of talented players. A local newspaper took note and wrote a story about the young coach’s impact.
“I was mad because I didn’t want to be known as a recruiter,” Bielema said. “I wanted to be known as a ball coach.”
Elliott gave him sound advice.
“He said, ‘Listen, early in your career, you need to recruit and build a reputation and then at some point when that football opportunity comes, you’ll take full advantage of it,’” Bielema said. “That’s what kind of guided me and my staff now. I’ve got a couple mentors in Coach (Ryan) Walters and Coach (Tony) Petersen. And a couple other coaches who will be the mentors. And I’ve got a lot of young bucks that need to go out there and recruit.”
Open seasonIn Bielema’s early days as a coach, there was no transfer portal. And immediate eligibility for transfers was rarely granted.
Oh, sure, players could switch schools. It is America, after all. We are all about freedom of choice.
But once the players moved, they had to sit out a full season of games. While participating in practice. What fun is that?
All these years later, you still hear tales of Jeff George torching the first-team defense at Illinois in 1987 after the quarterback transferred from Purdue.
Of course, when George transferred, social media didn’t exist.
Twitter would have blown up had it been around. Bielema pays close attention to social media. He’s got staff members ready to work on player-friendly graphics.
“The power of social media is unbelievable,” Bielema said.
After making a scholarship offer to a prospect, Bielema quickly sends a graphic that can be used in a post.
He wants his program to be on the cutting edge. Good plan.
Transfer U?Lovie Smith’s program gained a reputation as a haven for players looking for a second chance.
It worked well in several cases for both the players and the school, including guys on the current team. Quarterback Brandon Peters to name one.
For Bielema, the portal is a way to improve his team quicker than it would have been possible in the past.
In the NFL, teams keep tabs on college players and the personnel on other franchises. At Illinois, Bielema’s staff will follow the top high-school prospects. While also keeping an eye on other colleges.
“It’s a part of the world,” Bielema said.
A player who might not have considered Illinois as a high school senior might have different ideas about the program after two or three years at another college.
Bielema is looking for a particular kind of transfer.
“If you can come from a background of championships, winning football, big stage, College Football Playoffs, national championships, that’s the stuff that intrigues us,” Bielema said, “as well as the ability to play the game.”
Transferring to play for Bielema worked out great for one Russell Wilson. Now a star in the NFL, Wilson moved from North Carolina State to Wisconsin in 2011.
“I didn’t even have contact with Russell Wilson until after we were done with spring football,” Bielema said. “He didn’t get to campus until June or July.”
Just in case there is another Wilson out there, Bielema is holding back a few scholarships. In today’s game, you never know.