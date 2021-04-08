CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema remembers exactly where he was when Barry Alvarez gave him the life-altering news.
Then the head coach at Wisconsin, Alvarez talked to his defensive coordinator Bielema after the taping of a coaches’ show. They were in a parking lot.
“He told that I was going to be the head coach (at Wisconsin),” Bielema said. “I got caught off guard. I’m trying to talk him out of it: ‘What are you talking about? You still want to be the head coach.’ Halfway through the conversation, I’m like, ‘Why am I trying to talk this guy out of making me the next head coach? I want to take this job right now.’
“It was one of those moments only he and I shared and one of those that means everything to me.”
On Tuesday, Alvarez retired as Wisconsin athletic director after a highly successful run.
“I wish him the best of luck in retirement,” Bielema said Wednesday afternoon. “He’s a really good man for college football. Not just the University of Wisconsin. He’s a great person for college football in general.”
One of Alvarez’s hits was picking Bielema to replace him as Wisconsin’s football coach in 2006. Bielema led the Badgers to three Rose Bowl bids before leaving for Arkansas in 2013.
“When I departed Wisconsin, we had a super close relationship,” Bielema said. “He was by far the most influential man in my life other than my own father. He and I were very, very close and still are to this day.”
Leaving Alvarez and Madison to take over the Razorbacks was a difficult decision for Bielema. He has a strong memory of his good-bye chat with Alvarez.
“We hugged and cried in a New York hotel room in the Waldorf Astoria,” Bielema said. “It was a very emotional moment. I obviously hadn’t planned on doing that. I didn’t expect to do that, but just felt it was the right thing at the right time.”
The two didn’t talk for a while after that. But late in Bielema’s second year at Arkansas, the Razorbacks beat ranked LSU and Mississippi in consecutive games, shutting out both.
Alvarez sent his protege a note after the impressive victories.
“That kind of opened the door,” Bielema said. “Later that year, we met. From that point forward, it’s been kind of back to normal. We’ve become really close the last two years again.”
The respect for his old boss remains strong.
“The players that he coached and the coaches that worked for him, the people that touched that program, they know what he built and what he created,” Bielema said. “It didn’t happen by chance. He had a great plan.”
Look familiar?
When Alvarez arrived as head coach in 1990, the Wisconsin program was a mess. After three losing seasons, including 1-10 his first year, Alvarez won 10 games in his fourth.
And the program was off to the races.
It was the kind of rebuild that Bielema’s bosses would like to see at Illinois.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my career,” Bielema said. “I know Josh (Whitman) made the comment at my presser that one of the things that he found intriguing in me was the places I had been and the places that had established long-term success. Iowa with Hayden Fry, Kansas State with Bill Snyder and the last one with Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin.”
Alvarez gave Bielema a good lesson early in their time together.
“He said, ‘You’ve got to play to the area that you come from and the people that are around you,’” Bielema said.
When Alvarez took over at Wisconsin, the players he recruited weren’t used to seeing the Badgers win. He had to build it.
“I’m kind of challenged with that same situation,” Bielema said. “Four winning seasons since 2001. The kids that we’re recruiting right now out of high school, they were born in 2003 and 2004. There’s not been a lot of great seasons in their lifetime. We have to establish what we’re going to change. How we’re going to change it. And how they can be a part of it.”
Rooting interest
When the Illinois position opened after the 2020 season, Bielema’s name quickly moved to the front of the list.
There were stories that Bielema had the strong backing of Alvarez.
“I knew he knew what I was capable of coaching and what I’ve been able to do as a head football coach,” Bielema said. “That’s probably something that meant more to me than anything. I really don’t know what was said or done.”
Just rewards
On Tuesday, four Illinois walk-ons were given scholarships for 2021: Christian Bobak, Tailon Leitzsey, Michael Marchese and Alec McEachern.
Bielema had some fun with it, calling the four players to the middle of the room at the Smith Center.
The coach faked like they were going to conduct a drill. Then let the guys in on the secret, calling it “scholarships.”
The rest of the team erupted. Like players do when their teammates receive good news.
Hugs all around. And some tears.
Bielema enjoyed the scene.
“I remember being a nonscholarship player and getting called into Haydey Fry’s office and him telling me I was put on scholarship,” Bielema said. “It was a day I’ll never forget. The call to my parents and the call to my loved ones. As I became a head coach, I always knew that moment was special.”
Bielema used to reward former walk-ons with scholarships in his office. But he decided to make it more public during his final years at Wisconsin and with Arkansas.
Looks like he’ll do the same at Illinois.