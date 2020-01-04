Darn it, Indiana. You blew a chance to save the day.
With the Hoosiers losing 23-22 to Tennessee in Thursday night’s Gator Bowl, the Big Ten finished 4-5 in bowls.
Not horrible. But not worth celebrating either. Call it medium. Call it average.
Call it a missed opportunity.
Six or seven wins against a loaded bowl schedule would have been spectacular. And would have been the perfect going-away present for retiring commissioner Jim Delany.
Instead, the conference lost ground to the SEC.
Still, the Big Ten had its share of postseason moments. Here are the best of the bowls:
1. Minnesota
Give the Gophers a gold star.
I have been critical of P.J. Fleck since the school first hired him. I figured he was all style, no substance.
I was wrong.
Minnesota was the better team in the Outback Bowl, beating Auburn 31-24 on Wednesday despite a shaky start.
Turns out Fleck’s amped-up approach is perfect for Minnesota. The players, staff and fans have obviously bought in.
Winning 11 games at Minnesota is a miracle. Fleck and the Gophers will end up in my final AP Top 10.
2. Penn State
Credit James Frankln for having his team ready in the Cotton Bowl against better-than-you-think Memphis.
Quarterback Sean Clifford didn’t need to do much, throwing for just 133 yards, in a 53-39 win against the Tigers on Dec. 28.
Running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain did the bulk of the work, running for a combined 294 yards and four touchdowns. Somewhere, Curt Warner and Ki-Jana Carter are smiling.
Like Minnesota, the Nittany Lions will end up in my Top 10.
3. Iowa
If only ... the Hawkeyes had scored 17 more points in 2019. That would have meant a perfect regular season and a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Southern Cal saw Iowa at its best, getting run over 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.
The rest of the conference better hope A.J. Epenesa is ready to try a different level. The defensive end for the Hawkeyes is too good for the Big Ten. And college football.
4 Michigan State
Maybe a close 27-21 win against Wake Forest isn’t worth much. But for the Spartans, the Pinstripe Bowl victory at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27 meant a winning record, which seemed unthinkable after they got stomped by Michigan 44-10 on Nov. 16. That was Sparty’s fifth loss in a row, including a home heartbreaker against Illinois.
Michigan State needed to beat Rutgers and Maryland to get into the postseason.
Veteran coach Mark Dantonio is still on the hot seat, but the temperature has dipped a bit.
5. Ohio State
Yeah, yeah, the officials had a rough day at the Fiesta Bowl. It wouldn’t have mattered if the Buckeyes scored touchdowns instead of field goals during a dominant opening 23 minutes.
Ohio State let Trevor Lawrence and his Clemson pals stay close enough. And it cost the Buckeyes in the end with a 29-23 loss in the national semifinals on Dec. 28.
I have little doubt that Ohio State is the second-best team in the country. Unfortunately, we will never get a chance to see if it can beat the best, LSU.
Quarterback Justin Fields proved to be human, throwing twice as many picks (two) as he had all season.
6. Wisconsin
Oregon was ready to lose in Wednesday’s Rose Bowl. The offense struggled and the defense gave up chunks of yards.
But like they did against Illinois, the Badgers gave the game away, eventually falling 28-27. Hard to beat a team as good as Oregon when you turn the ball over four times.
Jonathan Taylor went over 2,000 yards for the season during the game. But the final score spoiled the celebration.
7. Michigan
The first half of Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl, the Wolverines stayed with Alabama.
In a rare battle of college football super powers, Michigan led at halftime. It looked for a second like Jim Harbaugh would be able to tell all the naysayers, “Take a hike.”
Then, the second half started. Alabama was dominant in the final 30 minutes, winning 35-16.
Unconfirmed reports detected a smile on Nick Saban’s face. Don’t tell anybody.
8. Indiana
The Hoosiers were up 13 against Tennessee in the fourth quarter and the clock was ticking away? In a blink of an eye, the Volunteers took the lead.
The Hoosiers had a shot to win in the final minutes. But Logan Justus’ 52-year field goal try sailed wide right. Indiana failed to win a bowl for the first time since 1991.
Going forward, the Hoosiers have issues. Talented offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer is taking over as the head coach at Fresno State.
And Tom Allen’s team opens the 2020 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
Thanks, Big Ten scheduler.
Not.
9. Illinois
Lovie Smith’s depleted team was no match for Cal. The Bears won 35-20 at Monday’s Redbox Bowl, but the game at Levi’s Stadium seemed more lopsided than that.
Illinois was the least competitive Big Ten team during the bowl season.
A bright spot exists, though. Quarterback Brandon Peters played hard until the end, diving for a first down late and coming up just short.
Illinois was trying to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2011. With Peters and a bunch of starters back, it should be doable in 2020.
Bob Asmusen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.