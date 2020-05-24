The opening kickoff of college football is scheduled for 102 days from now.
That’s when the Big Ten season is set to start at TCF Bank Stadium, with Minnesota hosting Florida Atlantic on Sept. 3. Time to be announced.
The next day, Sept. 4, it is Illinois’ turn, with Lovie Smith’s team welcoming Illinois State in a series that needs to played more often.
Perhaps a well-known insurance company might want to serve as sponsor.
Also that night, Indiana plays at Wisconsin in an early conference game that could be crucial for both teams.
It’s a good opening weekend, with a combination of a compelling nonconference matchup (Michigan at Washington), league games (Northwestern at Michigan State, Purdue at Nebraska) and likely blowouts (Bowling Green at Ohio State, Kent State at Penn State).
We aren’t certain if it’s going to happen, though. Or more to the point, how it is going to happen.
But we hope and we root, knowing that scientists across the globe are working on ways to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
In terms of important steps toward the return to normalcy, playing football is far down the list.
If the season gets delayed or canceled, we will be sad. But not crushed. Better to play another day.
Sports fans are a passionate bunch. College football seems to have a particularly unique following. The fans have to wait a week between games and the offseason lasts forever.
None moreso than the 2020 version.
In the past, we always knew the games were on the way. Every August, we realized football was just around the corner.
Well ... As I have written often in these pages, I am a glass-half-full kind of guy. I believe in maintaining a positive attitude no matter how huge the challenge.
But this one is testing my optimism.
We can plan for that wondrous sight 102 days from now. Until we are told not to. In the spirit of dreaming big, here is how I see the 2020 Big Ten season playing out. Even if it gets played in 2021.
WEST
1. Minnesota
P.J. Fleck has an All-Big Ten caliber quarterback (Tanner Morgan), a top running back (Mohamed Ibrahim) and a stud receiver (Rashod Bateman.) The Gophers don’t play Ohio State or Penn State. The game at Wisconsin on Oct. 10 could be a doozy.
2. Wisconsin
The Badgers welcome the return of quarterback Jack Coan, tight end Jake Ferguson and the usual pile of galoots up front. The defense will be led by end Garrett Rand. Somehow, like Minnesota, the Badgers avoid Ohio State and Penn State. Thank you, Big Ten.
3. Iowa
Sure, quarterback Nate Stanley is gone after what seems like a decade in Iowa City. Kirk Ferentz always finds the next guy and away the Hawkeyes go. They didn’t get the same scheduling break as their division rivals. In fact, Iowa plays Ohio State and Penn State in consecutive weeks. Ouch.
4. Nebraska
The school has been selling out games since the early 1960s. Let’s hope they can continue the trend in 2020. Scott Frost is looking for his first bowl bid and the guess here is he gets it. Like Iowa, the Huskers play Ohio State and Penn State in consecutive weeks.
5. Illinois
Lovie Smith’s team will try to sweep the nonconference part of the schedule for the first time since he arrived. With a lineup of Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green all set to play in Champaign, it shouldn’t be a problem. Smith is getting help from another flock of transfers. The offensive line figures to be a strength and quarterback Brandon Peters is back for another season.
6. Purdue
Confidence is high Jeff Brohm’s guys will bounce back from last year’s bummer. It will help if star receiver Rondale Moore can stay healthy. The early schedule is difficult with home games against better-than-you-think Memphis and Air Force.
7. Northwestern
The Wildcats will be halfway to a bowl thanks to a soft nonconference schedule. The trick for Pat Fitzgerald will be finding three more wins against the Big Ten. A return to the postseason would be a nice surprise for the Wildcats.
EAST
1. Ohio State
We’re not sure if Ryan Day is a great coach or simply didn’t mess up the talent he inherited. The hunch is the former. Heisman favorite Justin Fields will make the coach’s day. As always, there is oodles of talent on both sides of the ball, including star cornerback Shaun Wade. The schedule is brutal, with an early trip to Oregon and a later game at Penn State. Still, the Buckeyes are considered strong College Football Playoff contenders.
2. Penn State
If not the Buckeyes in the CFP, it will be the Nittany Lions. James Franklin is building a power at Beaver Stadium. Sean Clifford, Journey Brown and Micah Parsons provide excellent skill and leadership.
3. Michigan
At most places, Jim Harbaugh’s record (47-18) would have the school ready to put up a statue. In Ann Arbor, they have higher expectations. The inability to beat Ohio State is turning into a problem for the one-time golden boy. His “quirkiness” doesn’t help. Neither does the schedule, which includes the West’s best in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
4. Indiana
I almost moved the Hoosiers ahead of the Wolverines and that may very well be how it plays out. All credit to Tom Allen for the work he is doing in Bloomington. If Indiana wins at Wisconsin to open the season, it has a chance to be 7-0 going into a Halloween game against Penn State. Scary.
5. Maryland
Mike Locksley’s team will be better, though it might not show in the record. The Terrapins got a tough draw in crossover games, having to play both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I still think Locksley gets it done in College Park, but it will take more time.
6. Michigan State
Bad timing award goes to Mel Tucker, who left Colorado just in time to not be able to work. The Spartans face a nasty seven-game stretch against Miami, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Minnesota and Penn State. Welcome to the Big Ten, coach.
7. Rutgers
And welcome back to New Jersey for Greg Schiano. A lot has happened to the Scarlet Knights since you left, most of it bad. At least, the team is now in the Big Ten.