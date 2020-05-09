Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Players are reflected in the shiny surface of the floor in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Players are reflected in the shiny surface of the floor in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.