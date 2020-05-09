For the sake of argument, let’s assume the University of Illinois resumes in-personish classes this August.
That could mean the return of college sports, which have been gone since March 12.
While we don’t know all the Illinois sports schedules, there is enough information to make a to-do list of games to enjoy.
Here’s my Top 10:
1. Football vs. Ohio State, Nov. 21.
The Buckeyes haven’t visited Memorial Stadium since 2015. Care to guess the last time the Buckeyes lost in Champaign? That would be 1991, when John Mackovic’s Illini won 10-7.
This year’s Buckeyes are considered national title contenders. They are led by Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields. He can chat with former Georgia teammate Luke Ford, now an Illini tight end, before the game.
2. Men’s basketball vs. Missouri, Dec. 19 (I think).
Last year’s Braggin’ Rights game didn’t go well for Brad Underwood’s team, which lost 63-56 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
As long as Mark Smith, Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon are on the Tigers’ roster, the Illini and their fans will have no trouble getting fired up for the game that typically falls on the Saturday before Christmas.
A bonus: stop by The Hill for a great dinner afterward. And wash it down with some Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
3. Men’s basketball vs. Arizona, TBA.
It’s the return game for the Illini’s trip to Tucson last November.
There is a long, bitter history between the two programs. Illini fans aren’t fond of former coach Lute Olson, a retired Hall of Famer. And Olson never hid his disdain for ex-Illini Lucas Johnson, who tormented the Wildcats back in the day.
Of course, Illinois has the best moment in the series, a comeback-for-the-ages win in the 2005 regional final at Rosemont. Check it out.
4. Football vs. Minnesota, Oct. 24.
No wisecracks coming about P.J. Fleck. The guy’s got a Top 10 team.
The Gophers who remain from 2018 might be looking for revenge. They got drilled 55-31 in Champaign, which is one of the best wins for Lovie Smith at Illinois.
Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman give Smith’s defense plenty to worry about.
Just to add a bit of fuel to the budding rivalry: Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class includes four players from Illinois ... so far.
5. Men’s basketball vs. Iowa, TBA.
Just a guess that Luka Garza sees all the superstars entering the NBA draft and decides to spend a final season in lovely Iowa City.
Whether Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn stay or go, Underwood’s team will compete for a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. It should have happened this season, but, oh, well.
Last time the Illini and Hawkeyes got together in Champaign, it was an instant classic. Both on the court and in the stands.
6. Volleyball vs. Wisconsin, TBA.
We know Chris Tamas’ team will play the 2019 NCAA runners-up at least once in 2020.
The Badgers won 3-2 in Madison the only time the teams played last season after the Illini beat Wisconsin in the 2018 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four.
Revenge is a dish best served with cheese.
7. Men’s basketball at the Emerald Coast Classic, Nov, 27-29.
The tournament is set to take place at Northwest Florida State, the junior college home of former Illini Andres Feliz. Too bad he can’t return.
The loaded field includes Oregon, Florida and Iowa State. A good chance for Team Underwood to make an early statement.
8. Football vs. Illinois State, Sept. 4.
That’s a Friday, so make sure you get off work early.
Brock Spack’s Redbirds came oh-so-close to knocking off FCS superpower North Dakota State in the 2019 playoffs.
Nothing the folks from Normal would like better than to upset a Big Ten school.
Illinois leads the all-time series 3-0, including a 79-6 victory in 1944.
9. Men’s golf in the Big Ten tournament at Crooked Stick (Carmel, Ind.), TBA
Mike Small’s guys didn’t get a chance to defend their conference title this past spring, but let’s look ahead to the spring of 2021.
The Illini figure to be loaded with a bonus season for seniors Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto.
10. Women’s basketball vs. Missouri, TBA.
Nancy Fahey’s team hosts the Tigers after winning the Braggin’ Rights matchup in 2019 in Columbia, Mo.
Let’s hope this rivalry between the two neighboring schools starts to approach the level it is on the men’s side.