CHAMPAIGN — If you win, they will come. Eventually.
That has always been the promise for Illinois football. It doesn’t happen overnight.
The best team at Illinois in the past 20 years, the 2001 Big Ten champions, drew 45,674 for their home opener against Northern Illinois. The number dropped to 43,232 for the game Sept. 22 against No. 25 Louisville, delayed because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
After the team lost at Michigan, the only blemish during the regular season, it had 53,225 show for a close win against Minnesota.
Kurt Kittner and friends were 5-1 when Wisconsin arrived on Oct. 20. Along with a sellout crowd of 70,904. That was the same number for the Nov. 10 game against Penn State.
The home finale against Northwestern drew just 45,755. But the number goes in the fluke file. It was Thanksgiving Day, a move mandated by the high school state finals being held at Memorial Stadium the same weekend.
For the ’01 season, average attendance was 54,949. It was 11,686 more than the Illini averaged during the winless 1997 season, the first with Ron Turner as coach.
Ron Zook saw a similar bump during his time in charge. After drawing an average of 47,852 his first season in 2005, attendance jumped to 61,707 in ’08, the season after the team reached the Rose Bowl.
None of this should come as a surprise. People want to support winners.
The bulk of attendance, at Illinois and everywhere else, is from season-ticket holders.
They get out the calendar in the summer and plot their trips. Six or seven weekends each fall.
At Illinois, the season-ticket base hit its pinnacle in ’08. Average attendance has dropped steadily since.
The 2018 average of 36,151 was the lowest at Illinois since 1962, when the average was 35,295 for four home games. The crowds jumped almost 20,000 per game in ’63 for the Dick Butkus-led Rose Bowl winners.
Again, if you win, the fans will show.
Modern-day numbers
Let’s take a look at 2019 attendance figures among the Power 5 schools. Add in Notre Dame and that’s 65 schools.
With two home games left, Illinois is currently No. 56, wedged between Maryland and Stanford. The Illini are second-to-last in the Big Ten.
The numbers don’t figure to change significantly the rest of the season. The crowd for Saturday’s game against Rutgers — the Scarlet Knights have the worst home attendance in the Big Ten this season — is projected between 35-40,000.
The home finale Nov. 30 against Northwestern traditionally draws a smaller crowd. Students are home for the Thanksgiving break and many folks in C-U travel, too.
The current average of 36,913 is up 762 over the 2018 total.
Average attendance during the Lovie Smith era was at its highest his first season in ’16 at 45,644. It hasn’t bee above 40,000 any season since then.
Smith understands why the fans haven’t packed Memorial Stadium, which can hold 60,670.
“We haven’t been great this year,” Smith said. “If we continue to win, it will take care of anything that we’re disappointed in right now.”
The number of fans doesn’t matter as much to Smith as their enthusiasm. He has no complaints there.
“Last time we played against Wisconsin, that was an excellent crowd,” Smith said. “Did you see that celebration out there? The field was full. Week before that it was Michigan. That was an excellent crowd. Crowds have been good as far as we’re concerned. They haven’t been sellouts, but as we continue to play better, more and more people will come.”
Onward, upward
The current Illini are 4-4. The win total matches last season. One more and it will be the most in Smith’s tenure. Two more and Illinois qualifies for its first bowl game since 2014.
Not that Smith is mentioning the postseason.
“Why would there be bowl talk right now when we have Rutgers coming up?” Smith said. “Do we get a bowl if we beat Rutgers? This is about them. It’s always about short term.”
If the Illini qualifies for a bowl, it will be a selling point for the school during the offseason.
“We have incredibly loyal fans,” Illinois associate athletic director Cassie Arner said. “We’re starting to give them a reason to be in the stadium. I think it will grow. We have so much potential. I don’t look at our fan base as how it’s going to be forever. I think they are ready to get back in it.”
Illinois hasn’t had a home sellout since Smith’s second game at the school. On Sept. 10, 2016, 60,670 filled Memorial Stadium for a game against North Carolina.
When is the next sellout? I’ve got a guess: Oct. 17, 2020 for homecoming against Purdue.
Illinois opens next season with home games against in-state FCS school Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green. The Huskies and Falcons are both 2-6 this season.
The fourth game in 2020, following an open week, is at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will likely be working with a new coach.
I’m projecting Illinois at 4-0 going into an Oct. 10 game at Nebraska. Win that one, a possibility given the closeness of their game this year, and 5-0 Illinois will return to Champaign to face the Boilermakers.
The 2020 crowds should also swell for games against Iowa (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 21).
Based on the schedule and the chance for on-field success, my guess is next season’s average will zoom past 36.913. As long as the wins follow.