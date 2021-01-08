The new head coach is 50 years old (he turns 51 next Wednesday).
The offensive coordinator is 54. And the defensive coordinator is 34.
How much does age matter for the Illinois coaching staff? Not one tiny bit.
Remember, this is coming from someone speeding toward 60. Probably blocking traffic in the left lane.
In three-plus decades at The News-Gazette, I have covered older coaches who seemed like they were still in their teens. And much younger whistle-blowers (football variety) who acted wise beyond their years.
Age is just a number. What really matters is quality of experience. With a dash of “learning from the best.”
A handful of Illinois fans might freak when they realize just-hired defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is barely a decade older than some of his players.
Repeat after me: It just doesn’t matter.
Walters has six seasons coaching defense in the SEC. Working against DeVonta Smith, Joe Burrow, Kyle Trask and Tua Tagovailoa will show if you are ready. Or if a career in sales might be better idea. Trial by fire in the best college football conference.
Spring ball (cross your fingers) will give Walters a jump start to the season. The Illini defense got hit by early departures (Jake Hansen, Nate Hobbs, Milo Eifler) and defections (Owen Carney). But there is talent returning up front, at linebacker and in the secondary. And Bret Bielema’s first staff at Illinois will continue to upgrade the roster with recruiting and through the transfer portal.
Past troublesLou Tepper went through multiple offensive coordinators in half a decade as Illinois head coach.
From Tom Beck to Greg Landry to Paul Schudel, Tepper never quite got it right. He was smart enough to hire a then-young Sean Payton as his quarterbacks coach in 1996. Payton was part of Tepper’s staff that was fired late in the ‘96 season. Oops. Good to know it didn’t ruin Payton’s career.
Tepper’s successor, Ron Turner, struggled to find the right defensive coordinator. First Tim Kish, then Mike Cassity, then Mike Mallory.
Ron Zook went through multiple offensive coordinators. He originally hired Larry Fedora, who was in C-U for a very short time and never coached a game before bolting for big money at Oklahoma State.
Actually, Fedora’s decision turned out great for Zook. He hired his former assistant at Florida, Mike Locksley, to run the offense and it worked like a charm. So well, in fact, that Locksley landed a head coaching position at New Mexico.
Zook hired Mike Schultz away from TCU but that didn’t work out well at all. The offense regressed and Zook brought in Paul Petrino for his final two seasons. Both ended with bowl wins.
The staff hits and misses by Tepper, Turner and Zook show the difficulty of putting together a staff at Illinois. And those three coaches didn’t have anywhere near the budget of Lovie Smith and now Bielema, who has at least $5 million available for the 10 coaches. Walters alone made $900,000 last season at Missouri.
In a perfect world, the Illinois boss would pick his 10 coaches and they would stay for a decade or more.
But that only happens in a handful of places.
More likely, coaches stay for three or four years and then, hopefully, move up to the NFL or a promotion in the college game.
Head coaches want their assistants to be pursued by others. Sort of.
It’s a good sign if you have what others want. But you’d prefer to keep them around a bit longer if they are having recruiting/on-field success.
More on the wayBielema’s got his offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach (Bart Miller), running backs coach (holdover Cory Patterson) and strength coach (cool-named Tank Wright). A very good start.
By my count, that leaves six more full-time assistants to add, likely three on defense, two on offense and someone to handle special teams.
No rules, only logic, apply to filling out the staff. Certain positions require more help based on numbers alone.
Oddly, the offensive line isn’t one of those spots. Often the largest position group on the team, it is usually coached by one person.
For my money, offensive line is the most critical, especially when the new coach faces a major overhaul like the one Bielema is taking on.
When Turner was hired at Illinois before the 1997 season, one of the first calls he made was to Harry Hiestand. Like Walters, he came to Illinois after spending time at Missouri.
Hiestand proved to invaluable to Turner during eight seasons, helping produce a string of NFL-ready linemen.
Bielema’s final six hires need to add a combination of energy and knowledge. The team won just two games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. It needs a lot of help.
It starts with bringing in talent. But equally important is hiring a staff capable of making players better.
Bielema’s staff is playing catchup in recruiting especially in the state. That’s why high-energy coaches mean so much. In Zook’s first year, he made recruiting a priority. It paid off three years later with a Rose Bowl bid.
Stay tuned to see if Bielema’s path at Illinois follows the same trajectory.