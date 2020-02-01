Mikey Dudek and Chayce Crouch expect their friend Nick Allegretti to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.
And they are planning to be with him for the victory parade.
Former Illini offensive lineman Allegretti is a rookie backup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
No. 73 will be on the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
“You can’t turn on the TV without being reminded that the Super Bowl is going on,” Dudek said. “And one of my best friends is playing in it. It’s super cool and could not have happened to a nicer guy.”
Dudek, a former receiver with the Illini, saw all the time Allegretti put in at Illinois. After a stellar career in Champaign, Allegretti was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.
“Nicky has been working toward this whole life,” Dudek said. “It will be a really good game, and I’m excited for him.”
Allegretti’s friends saw it coming right after he was drafted.
“I was like, ‘Dude, you’re going to the Super Bowl,’” Dudek said.
Good call.
Obviously, Dudek and Crouch are rooting for the Chiefs. They are looking forward to next week’s celebration in downtown Kansas City.
“We are definitely going to the parade,” said Crouch, a former quarterback at Illinois. “We’ve already spoke with Nicky about that. We’re going to be there.”
Allegretti continues a recent run of ex-Illini in the Super Bowl, following Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras, who played in the previous three. All told, Allegretti is the 60th former Illini to suit up for the big game.
Who will it be in 2021? Might be the Chiefs again. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they are a good bet to follow the New England Patriots dynasty.
“Those weapons they have on offense, they are definitely going to be talked about for many years to come,” Dudek said.
Cheering from afar
Dudek and Crouch, who roomed with Allegretti at Illinois, talked about going to the Super Bowl.
But they are both early in their professional careers and the tickets are a bit on the steep side.
“It’s a bit out of my price range,” Dudek said.
Allegretti has access to tickets, but has to pay for them out of his own pocket.
“I would never ask him to do that,” Dudek said.
Dudek considered going to Miami and not attending the game, just to be around the atmosphere.
“Maybe watch it from a bar,” Dudek said.
Crouch and Dudek aren’t sure where they will be Sunday. They are considering their options.
But Crouch knows what he will be doing.
And what he will be wearing: his No. 73 Chiefs jersey. Crouch ordered it after Allegretti got drafted.
“I’ll be screaming,” Crouch said. “I’m not going to be able to control myself Sunday because I want Nicky to feel what it feels like to win the Super Bowl.”
Friends for life
Crouch and Dudek went to the Chiefs exhibition opener against the Bengals this past August in Kansas City.
“It was so cool,” Dudek said. “He played the second and third quarter. I was a little emotional, to be honest. Someone you’re so close to, you are so happy for them. It’s tough to explain.”
“We were all crying up there,” Crouch said. “It was awesome to see him living out his dream.”
Dudek talked to Allegretti’s parents, Carl and Tammy, about the emotional aspect.
“I’m like, ‘I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now watching Nicky out there,’” Dudek said. “Just the way I was feeling, it was pretty special.”
Afterward, Crouch and Dudek were able to spend time with Allegretti. They got dinner in Kansas City, took pictures and shared some laughs.
Crouch and Dudek watched every Chiefs game this season. To see Allegretti.
“Texting him before every game, the motivational messages,” Crouch said. “Making sure he knows he not only has his family’s support, but the support of his best friends as well.
“It’s been a fun season. We talk and get the inside scoop from him in terms of things that he saw on the field. I’m a quarterback and an offensive-minded guy, so every question I’m asking him is about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Nicky and I still talk about football like we did in college.”
Allegretti, Crouch and Dudek figure to be friends forever.
“He’ll be in my wedding one day,” Dudek said of Allegretti.
Obviously, their bond is strong and was developed early on at Illinois. The trio signed with the Illini in the Class of 2013, with Dudek compiling 1,365 receiving yards and 104 catches in an injury-plagued career. Crouch accounted for 1,212 yards of total offense in 18 games, including six starts, during three seasons.
“Everything we went through, playing college athletics together, living together for five years,” Dudek said. “It’s something you don’t get in a normal friendship. You’ve got to be close. You’ve got to be tight because when stuff’s not going well, you have to lean on each other. That’s what we did. I wouldn’t have made it through school without him. He was there for me every step of the way.”
“I wouldn’t even call it a friendship anymore,” Crouch said. “He’s family to me.”
Dudek is currently living in Chicago and working in Oak Brook.
“I have the old reverse commute,” Dudek said.
A business major at Illinois, who also finished his master’s, Dudek is with a wealth management firm.
It’s going well. He was promoted a few months ago.
Crouch and Dudek live near each other in Chicago. Crouch is in sales for a credit-card processing company, Fiserv.
Dudek watches a lot of football. He attended two Illinois games during the 2019 season, including the upset win against Wisconsin.
“I think there are still steps we need to take,” Dudek said. “This next year is going to be pretty incredible for them.”
Dudek and Crouch enjoy their trips back to C-U.
“So many memories were built on that campus,” Dudek said, “so it’s always a good experience.”
