Rick George’s full plate just added another entree.
And it’s a doozy.
Currently Colorado’s athletic director, the former Illini football player and assistant coach is now a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Good call by the folks in charge of 13-person panel.
George becomes the second 1982 Illinois graduate in the group, joining longtime Arizona Republic sports reporter/columnist Paola Boivin. She recently completed her second year of a three-year term.
How did George end up on the committee?
A nomination process takes place, and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott asked George if he was interested.
“I said, ‘Of course I would.’ College football and the game of football and Illinois have allowed me to have a pretty successful career,” George told me on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve done a lot through the game of college football, and serving on the playoff selection committee gives me the opportunity to give back to the game. I wouldn’t have the journey that I had without the game of college football. I’m excited about it.”
George, Wyoming AD Tom Burman and former Penn State lineman John Urschel were added to the committee last Wednesday. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is the committee chairman for the 2020 season.
In the coming months, George will learn more about the selection process. His initial meeting will be in April.
“I know that the time commitment will be pretty significant,” he said. “I’ll be required to view a lot of film.”
Right up his alley. George studied film during coaching stops at Illinois, Colorado and Vanderbilt before he became an athletic administrator.
Missing C-U
A three-sport athlete at Collinsville High School, George was recruited by Gary Moeller to play cornerback at Illinois. He started parts of four seasons, playing for both Moeller and Mike White. He was twice honored as the Bruce Capel Award winner, which goes to the team’s most courageous player named in honor of Capel, a former Illini offensive lineman who was killed in the Vietnam War.
He remained at Illinois after graduation, working on White’s staff for three years before going to work at Colorado in 1987.
“I still love Champaign and Illinois,” George said. “Just know that. I’ve always bled Orange and Blue.”
George used to make frequent trips back to the Illinois campus to watch football and basketball games. Since July 17, 2013, he has been in charge of the Buffaloes. With his duties at the school in Boulder, Colo., there isn’t much extra time to check in on how Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s teams are doing.
“Now that I’m in college athletics, we have things the same weekends and the same times as the Illini,” George said. “I’ve been watching from afar and what Josh is doing. He’s doing some really great things. I’m excited about where the programs are heading.”
George talked to Whitman when Whitman first got the job at Illinois back in February 2016.
“We’d run into each other at the different meetings that we have,” George said. “All great.”
Illinois has changed quite a bit since George’s last visit. The place he used to call the Assembly Hall is now State Farm Center. A new statue of Illini icon Dick Butkus is in front of the new Smith Center, where the football team trains now.
“I want to come back and look at the State Farm Center because we’re looking at doing some stuff (in Boulder),” George said. “I’ll be back there probably over the summer at some point to look at that.”
And maybe stop to say hello to legendary News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate.
“I’d love to see Loren,” George said. “Gosh, we go back a long way.”
How about a football series between Colorado and Illinois? The schools played during the John Mackovic era, splitting two games in 1989 and 1990.
“I certainly would like to play Illinois again,” George said. “We haven’t had that conversation yet.”
George stays in touch with former teammates, along with current Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb and Illini men’s golf coach Mike Small. George got to know the latter well during his work in pro golf.
Forward thinking
College football has changed plenty since George’s playing days. Back then, the goal for all Big Ten schools was to reach the Rose Bowl.
“When I played, we were fortunate to be on TV,” George said. “ABC and CBS were the only two that broadcast college football.
“Now, we are being streamed, and we’re on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Hulu and YouTube. We have conferences that have their own networks.”
George’s primary consideration is the welfare of student-athletes. Advances in training, nutrition, mental and physical health, time management and financial assistance have all come along in the last four decades.
“Certainly, there are challenges out there,” George said.
One area he is focusing on is the use of athletes’ name, image and likeness.
“We’re addressing it,” George said. “I’m for student-athletes being able to benefit off their name, image and likeness. What’s important for college athletics is the integrity of the recruiting process and the competition. We’ve just got to make sure we do it in a thoughtful manner.
“We should be looking at this. Allowing student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, I am for that.”
George is heavily involved in all aspects of college sports. He is obviously a big fan.
“College athletics has been great for 100 years,” George said. “It’s provided incredible opportunities. I’m living example of that. I’m a kid from Collinsville who didn’t have the money to go to school and got a scholarship. Now, I’m in a leadership role that I never envisioned.”