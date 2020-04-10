By the time he left Illinois, Moe Gardner was a star. A two-time All-American, ranked among the best defensive linemen in school history.
But what Gardner remembers best is toiling on the scout team in 1987 as a redshirt freshman.
“We spent a significant time that first year not even playing,” Gardner said. “It was a humbling experience. I think it actually grounded us into not having a lot of issues some teams have in terms of egos and that kind of thing.
“It was really a benefit to us as a team.”
Gardner, a defensive tackle, signed with Mike White and played for John Mackovic.
Still No. 2 in career tackles for loss (behind Simeon Rice), Gardner is a member of fourth Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class. The 15-member Class of 2020 was announced on Tuesday.
Excellent choice.
“It’s always exciting to have that kind of recognition,” Gardner said Thursday. “It’s less about me as an individual, but really indicative of an important group of people can came through with that same kind of cause: Howard Griffith, Mel Agee, Jeff George, Chris Green. A lot of guys. It represents us as a body.”
His first year at Illinois, Gardner played for defensive line coach Bill Kollar.
“He really schooled you into the discipline aspect of the game,” Gardner said.
Lou Tepper took over as Illinois defensive coordinator in 1988. The two worked well together.
“Lou Tepper was somebody that I really liked playing for,” Gardner said. “He was a great guy.”
Gardner made all his coaches look better, leaving the school as the all-time leader in tackles for loss with 57.
“As you get older, you reflect back on it,” Gardner said. “It’s something that I really do take a lot of pride in. I feel a certain amount of accomplishment as an athlete. But I also always take it in the context of who I played with, who was around me, all the things that allowed me to be in those positions. There’s a big picture to it.”
Defensively over the years, Illinois has been known more for linebackers than any other position. Dick Butkus starred at the school and now has a statue in front of the Smith Center.
Gardner played at the same time as Darrick Brownlow, one of the best linebackers in program history. Brownlow is third in school history with 483 tackles.
Part of a stellar defensive line, Gardner never felt overlooked.
“A lot of us were fortunate enough to get a lot of accolades while we there at the university and go on to at least have an opportunity to play in the National Football League,” Gardner said.
He valued the linebackers.
“It’s almost the equivalent of the quarterback position on the offensive side of the ball,” Gardner said. “That linebacker is always central to whatever’s happening. They take a lot of the blame when stuff goes wrong and they take a lot of the credit.”
Pro time
The Atlanta Falcons picked Gardner in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL draft with the 87th pick.
Five years later, Illini teammates Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went second and third overall, celebrating their selections in New York.
Gardner didn’t get as much fanfare.
“Everybody’s draft experience is totally different,” Gardner said. “When I came out, it was much different. What I actually experienced was a virtual draft.
“I remember being in Champaign, being in my apartment and waiting to hear what happened.”
In baseball, players can be drafted multiple times. In football, it happens only once.
“It’s much more of a production now,” Gardner said. “When I played, maybe that first round had that kind of experience. Once you got into those later rounds, it was much more of a clinical, business kind of thing.
“It didn’t have that kind of sentiment for me.”
Gardner had plenty going on when he finished at Illinois. He was married and had a young daughter.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get drafted,” Gardner said. “I was taking job interviews and doing a lot of stuff the other kids were doing on campus. I was unsure how it was all going to fall out.”
Second career
Now 51 years old, Gardner spent six seasons with the Falcons, mostly as a starter.
After he retired, he decided to stay in the Georgia capital.
“I figured out there are parts of the country where it doesn’t snow,” Gardner said.
So, with wife Roberta, an Illinois alum, Gardner found a new home. And soon, a new line of work.
A sociology major at Illinois, Gardner went back to school to get his master’s degree in library science at Clark Atlanta University.
He is currently working at the Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta.
“I pretty much run the public-service side of everything,” Gardner said. “We get a lot of academics that come into the library to specifically do research on, say, the 1906 race riots in Atlanta or the march on Washington.”
The Gardners live in nearby Duluth.
Moe and Roberta have four kids. The youngest is going into his junior year at Georgia Tech.
Roberta is a professor at Kennesaw State. The couple has been married close to 30 years — almost the amount of time since Gardner last suited up at Illinois.
He left as one of the program’s best defensive linemen. And that accolade still holds true to this day.